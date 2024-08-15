« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 247837 times)

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3480 on: August 15, 2024, 08:19:44 am »
Does a transfer ban work both ways?

Would be rather funny if they can't sell players due to a transfer ban so fail PSR next summer and get relegate, o I would laugh.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3481 on: August 15, 2024, 08:28:31 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 14, 2024, 02:58:16 pm
What they gain on the laundering operation they probably lose the actual laundry.
Very good
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3482 on: August 15, 2024, 03:55:01 pm »
How do you support a team like Chelsea? I don't mean "what level of moral depravity do you have to descend to" or anything like that (although that's fair question too, given Chelsea's history). I mean "how do you even recognise who is playing?" I know we often say that "the club is bigger than any individual player" and that is true. But even so you have to have some attachment to the individual players in order to get the blood flowing in your passion for the club. And, of course, some players absolutely seem to personify the club. But Chelsea? "Who are these strangers?" you'd be thinking. "Where do they come from? How do you pronounce their names? Have they played for us before, I forget?" I guess in the end you end up shouting "Come on Number 87, give it to number 143."
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3483 on: August 15, 2024, 03:59:21 pm »
They're "business disruptors" don`t yer know
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3484 on: August 15, 2024, 04:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 15, 2024, 03:55:01 pm
How do you support a team like Chelsea? I don't mean "what level of moral depravity do you have to descend to" or anything like that (although that's fair question too, given Chelsea's history). I mean "how do you even recognise who is playing?" I know we often say that "the club is bigger than any individual player" and that is true. But even so you have to have some attachment to the individual players in order to get the blood flowing in your passion for the club. And, of course, some players absolutely seem to personify the club. But Chelsea? "Who are these strangers?" you'd be thinking. "Where do they come from? How do you pronounce their names? Have they played for us before, I forget?" I guess in the end you end up shouting "Come on Number 87, give it to number 143."
My boss is a Chelsea fan and he's got his eldest daughter into them too.  He's not your stereotypical Chelsea meathead!

Both he and his daughter have seemingly completely disconnected from the men's team.  Mount was their favourite player before he was sold.  Gallagher became their favourite player but he's now in limbo.  They've instead signed up for season tickets to watch the women's team (who I believe are still officially a part of Chelsea??).
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3485 on: August 15, 2024, 04:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Qston on August 15, 2024, 03:59:21 pm
They're "business disruptors" don`t yer know

As a "business disruptor", are you supposed to "disrupt" other businesses or your own business? Or are you supposed to "disrupt" just the "business"?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3486 on: August 15, 2024, 04:25:01 pm »
My half brother is a Chelsea fan. He just hopes the team "clicks" and they get top 4 and  a cup.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3487 on: August 15, 2024, 04:29:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 15, 2024, 04:14:06 pm
My boss is a Chelsea fan and he's got his eldest daughter into them too.  He's not your stereotypical Chelsea meathead!

Both he and his daughter have seemingly completely disconnected from the men's team.  Mount was their favourite player before he was sold.  Gallagher became their favourite player but he's now in limbo.  They've instead signed up for season tickets to watch the women's team (who I believe are still officially a part of Chelsea??).

They've sold them to themselves, sort of business disrupted their own business...

Edgy and trendy...
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3488 on: August 16, 2024, 07:19:11 am »
I wish clubs would stop buying players from them. You've got madueke now they value at 60 mill. Clubs should be like you've got 11 wingers so you clearly need to sell and drive the price down. Complying with this absurd model will only fuel it further. If they started selling players at a loss their model implodes
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3489 on: August 16, 2024, 08:48:37 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 15, 2024, 03:55:01 pm
How do you support a team like Chelsea? I don't mean "what level of moral depravity do you have to descend to" or anything like that (although that's fair question too, given Chelsea's history). I mean "how do you even recognise who is playing?" I know we often say that "the club is bigger than any individual player" and that is true. But even so you have to have some attachment to the individual players in order to get the blood flowing in your passion for the club. And, of course, some players absolutely seem to personify the club. But Chelsea? "Who are these strangers?" you'd be thinking. "Where do they come from? How do you pronounce their names? Have they played for us before, I forget?" I guess in the end you end up shouting "Come on Number 87, give it to number 143."

From what I see a lot of the supporters are questioning it themselves, at least the ones that were supporters from the old days.  It's hard to simply give it up, and if they didn't give it up after seeing what the Russian is like, they'll never truly give it up.  It does seem like this is the most disconnected the supporters base has been from the club. 

Part of what amazes me about the conduct of the Clearlake/Bohly regime is that they seem to think no matter what they do they won't see a decrease in support.  I think there are a fair few supporters who will stop having a real interest in the club, maybe in the case of international supporters turning their attention to someone else. 

What attracts those who have become Chelsea supporters in the past 20 years or so is simply trophies, it's not something intrinsic to the club, it's not like they have a rep for playing great progressive football like Arsenal (debatable of course over the last few), United has always had an aura about them, Liverpool is attractive due to the spirit of the city and it's supporters (it's truly unique I think looking at it from a American point of view), Chelsea was just simply the team you might become a supporter because they won, there's no aura, nobody talks about the Stamford Bridge like it's such Mecca of the sport, it's just a club that used to win at any cost.  Sarri, Conte, Mou, DiMatteo all boring managers in terms of their style. 

Supporters who become fans of club simply because they wanted to support the team they saw win when they started watching the product tend to be much less loyal.  It's the same reason why if City were relegated tomorrow all their newer fans would drop them in a instant.

Chelsea better be scared about where they'll be if they don't start getting results this season.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3490 on: August 16, 2024, 10:09:50 am »
I think it's insane that any developping players would sign to them. A season playing all the time for a smaller club will do better things for their careers than disappearing into the basement of their "depth chart" for who knows how long.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3491 on: August 16, 2024, 12:39:53 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on August 16, 2024, 07:19:11 am
I wish clubs would stop buying players from them. You've got madueke now they value at 60 mill. Clubs should be like you've got 11 wingers so you clearly need to sell and drive the price down. Complying with this absurd model will only fuel it further. If they started selling players at a loss their model implodes
He's actually a really good player. More fool them if they sell him.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3492 on: August 16, 2024, 04:34:25 pm »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/08/16/chelsea-todd-boehly-behdad-eghbali-abromovich-change/

Quote
The purge of the Roman empire: How Chelsea moved on from Abramovich  and fell backwards
On and off the pitch, change, and a lot of it, has marked the club since Eghbali-Boehly regime took over

Sam Wallace,
 CHIEF FOOTBALL WRITER
16 August 2024  3:52pm

By any measure it has been change on an epic scale at Chelsea. In the playing squad, the managers office, and among those who work at Stamford Bridge and the Cobham training ground, a lot has happened in the space of two years under a new ownership.

The impending departures of Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah are the latest from among a playing staff who developed under the old regime of Roman Abramovich. More than 40 players have left the first-team squad since the May 2022 takeover, not including loans. But it has not ended there  under a restless new ownership, eager for its own success on the pitch to match that of the previous two decades, tumultuous change has ripped through the club.

From managers and their assistants, to doctors, physiotherapists, football staff, at Cobham and beyond to Stamford Bridges commercial, financial and communication staff  everyone can agree on one thing: Chelsea is very different. So much so that it is easier to name those who have not gone, rather than those who have.

From groundsmen to masseurs, marketing executives to academy managers, even the HR specialists whose job it is to negotiate departures  the people who ran the Abramovich regime have been swept away. On the playing side, there have been four managers, including one interim, and all those players, including many academy graduates who  like Gallagher, Chalobah, and Armando Broja, all three on the brink of leaving  have spent much of their youth at Chelsea.

Each story has been different, and not all the details of many of those who have left have yet fully emerged. Neil Bath, the cornerstone of Chelseas academy for so many years, and the clubs old sage who predated Abramovich, was in a wider role at Cobham when he announced he was leaving last month. That was connected to the departure of his friend Jimmy Fraser, who left his role as Baths successor as academy director.

At the other end of the scale there have been some brought in by the new ownership since May 2022, who have already gone, such as technical director Christopher Vivell, and president of business, Tom Glick.

What is going on? At the heart of it is the ownership consortium, and in particular Behdad Eghbali. He is the Californian private equity billionaire, who controls the Clearlake Capital fund that in turn controls 62 per cent of the club. Eghbali and his Clearlake partner Jose E Feliciano have a 50-50 share of decisions with fellow consortium principal, the US investor Todd Boehly. Each decision requires all their signatures. Yet those on the inside agree that it is Eghbalis presence that is felt at the club above any other.

Chelsea are in a race to catch up
What is going on? At the heart of it is the ownership consortium, and in particular Behdad Eghbali. He is the Californian private equity billionaire, who controls the Clearlake Capital fund that in turn controls 62 per cent of the club. Eghbali and his fellow consortium principal, the US investor Todd Boehly, have a 50-50 share of decisions and each requires both their signatures. Yet those on the inside agree that it is Eghbalis presence that is felt at the club above any other.

Eghbalis view is understood to be that Chelsea are racing to catch up, and that building a club will invariably involve some casualties. Abramovich sacked his managers regularly, but underneath that Chelsea changed relatively little. Among the now-sanctioned Russians leading aides, Marina Granovskaia, his former PA, became the key power. Abramovichs long-term New York lawyer Bruce Buck was chairman. Beyond that were Chelsea employees who had been there for decades.

The view of Eghbali is understood to be less than complimentary on that front: that the club was run more like a family business. To the extent that in at least one department, more than one generation of a family were employed. Certainly, that is no longer the case as the wind of change whistles through the club.

To others who have worked there, the pace of change is simply too dizzying. The speed with which decisions are made about the suitability of new hires is too rapid. Some say the ownership is too susceptible to chasing the latest shiny new thing, whether that is a new player or an exec at a rival club. They also point out that for all the eagerness of the private equity money to create a business in line with its own corporate ideals  Chelsea once used to win trophies.

One thing is clear, the Eghbali way is not going to change. Hires deemed the wrong fit are quickly moved on. He tells those around him, better to concede a mistake has been made rather than struggle on with those who do not fit.

For Vivell, now working at Manchester United, the seven months he lasted having left RB Leipzig will not have been enough. Glick arrived from Manchester City in June 2022 and departed in November of the following year. That first summer of the new regime, when Boehly was the sporting director on a temporary basis, did not deliver the successful new squad that was intended. The defender Kalidou Koulibaly lasted one year before he was dispatched to Saudi Arabia. The club now seem to be listening to offers for Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke.

That is before one gets to the managers: Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, the ill-starred Frank Lampard caretaker period and then Mauricio Pochettinos single season. What has not changed are the co-sporting directors, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, who have had their roles expanded since their appointments in late 2022. They have Eghbalis absolute trust. Although beyond the inner circle at Chelsea, the jury is still out on both of them.

No love for the previous regime
There is no love lost between the Eghbali-Boehly regime and the one that preceded it. That starts with the self-reporting of financial issues under the Abramovich regime  not yet fully disclosed  that are currently being investigated by the Premier League and have been the subject of a settlement with Uefa. But it goes further. The new ownership sees fault everywhere with the club they inherited. From the shortcomings on digital and licensing revenue, to why it was that Chelsea academy players needed extensive loans to prepare themselves for the senior team while Manchester Citys young talent have been Premier League ready.

Either way, there have now been four managers, one disastrous 12th-place Premier League finish and last seasons sixth. There will be no hiding place for the Eghbali-Boehly consortium in 2024-2025. Key figures there say they have learned from mistakes. Fellow underachievers Manchester United, also under new leadership, have stuck with their manager. Eghbali-Boehly have changed again with Enzo Maresca.

The clubs profit and sustainability compliancy appears to have been achieved by the sale of hotels and the womens team within the group, to the dismay of rivals. The club has sold academy graduates to help balance its huge transfer spend. Its wage bill has been reduced. Nevertheless, the unique challenge the Premier League presents goes beyond just hiring executives and recruitment experts. But if there were titles available for that alone, Chelsea would be in contention.

Joe Shields from Manchester City, and Sam Jewell from Brighton make up the rest of the recruitment and academy inner circle around Eghbali. The new chief executive, Chris Jurasek came from the US, as did the chief operating officer Jason Gannon, who worked on the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. There are new chief revenue and marketing officers and more British-based US football execs to come. Uniteds chief executive of digital, Phil Lynch, is serving his notice at Old Trafford. So too Tottenham Hotspurs chief commercial officer, Todd Kline.

Culture clash at the club
As for those who have left, it would be right to say the medical department has changed beyond recognition, starting with the director Paco Biosca and including almost all the physiotherapists. Dissatisfaction with the state of the Stamford Bridge pitch resulted in the departure of the clubs long-serving head groundsman Jason Griffin after 34 years. He was replaced by Paul Burgess, now the clubs director of global sports services and landscaping, who was previously at Real Madrid and then Monaco with Stewart.

The clubs director of facilities, Paul Kingsmore, a key figure in ensuring Chelsea complied with the regulations laid out during Covid, has departed. So too Joanne Stone, the clubs director of human resources. The head of global merchandise Richard Milham is expected to leave after 27 years. Simon Hunter, who has run Stamford Bridges matchday commercial businesses for 21 years, is also expected to leave.

Among the communications department, Steve Atkins and Adrian Phillips, who both worked more than 10 years with a range of Abramovich managers, have both gone. Toby Craig, recruited by Glick from City post-takeover, has also left. He is now in a similar role at United

The survivors? David Barnard, the club secretary, a key administrative role, started at the club in 2002, before the Abramovich takeover. The financial director Paul Ramos remains in post, although there is a new chief financial officer. The clubs general counsel James Bonington is expected to be given an expanded role.

One can only hope that among the new executive line-up someone has an answer to what might be arguably the most difficult question facing Chelsea: the future of Stamford Bridge. No announcements have been forthcoming.

As for the homegrown players in the first team squad, the ownership has backed Reece James and Levi Colwill with new deals but by the end of the window they may be the last two. Yet the squad is currently enormous: 53 including the four out on loan.

At the very least one could say it has been a culture clash  the frantic and disruptive tech business creed of 2020s America meets a football club made successful by a mysterious billionaire and his small inner circle. The Chelsea of Eghbali and of Boehly lay claim to be completely different to the Abramovich regime. Although perhaps in the way in which they reflect the personalities of their super-rich owners, they are more similar than they think.

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3493 on: August 16, 2024, 05:01:06 pm »
Are they doing similar to what Abromavich did just as FFP was coming in? Sign up a shit load of players on long deals, then loan them out / sell them off over the following years to effectively drip feed the owner's cash into the club for years after FFP started.

Only difference this time is rather than doing it before FFP they are doing it so they suffer just one season of punishment and then have loads of sellable assets to bring in additional income above what they'd normally make.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3494 on: August 16, 2024, 05:10:29 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on August 16, 2024, 05:01:06 pm
Are they doing similar to what Abromavich did just as FFP was coming in? Sign up a shit load of players on long deals, then loan them out / sell them off over the following years to effectively drip feed the owner's cash into the club for years after FFP started.

Only difference this time is rather than doing it before FFP they are doing it so they suffer just one season of punishment and then have loads of sellable assets to bring in additional income above what they'd normally make.
doesn't all that hinge on one thing - almost all of the the players' values going up?

and since many will get shuttled off into nowhere land, never to see a PL pitch or a top team dressing room in their life -  how's that gonna work?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3495 on: August 16, 2024, 05:14:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 16, 2024, 05:10:29 pm
doesn't all that hinge on one thing - almost all of the the players' values going up?

and since many will get shuttled off into nowhere land, never to see a PL pitch or a top team dressing room in their life -  how's that gonna work?

They don't need to go up to be honest, they just need to be willing to take the hit in exchange for being able to owner fund without punishment.

For example lets say a third of the £1.2bn they spent on players are for players that won't be part of the squad over the next 2-6 years. They take the punishment in yr1, then they start selling the £800m worth of players (lets say they get £600m for them) during years 2-6 to give them an additional £150m a year to spend without any financial doping punishments.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3496 on: August 16, 2024, 05:22:52 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on August 16, 2024, 05:14:04 pm
They don't need to go up to be honest, they just need to be willing to take the hit in exchange for being able to owner fund without punishment.

For example lets say a third of the £1.2bn they spent on players are for players that won't be part of the squad over the next 2-6 years. They take the punishment in yr1, then they start selling the £800m worth of players (lets say they get £600m for them) during years 2-6 to give them an additional £150m a year to spend without any financial doping punishments.
bear with me - maybe I'm obtuse but I'm missing something here. in your example:

1. they spend 1.2bill and have players worth 800mill -- where did that 400mill go?

2. they spend 1.2b and end up losing 600mill.  how does evading PSR help them actually make money on the original 1.2 bill spend?

3. where/how do they make a profit?

it all sounds like a Ponzi scheme.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3497 on: August 16, 2024, 05:25:56 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on August 16, 2024, 05:01:06 pm
Are they doing similar to what Abromavich did just as FFP was coming in? Sign up a shit load of players on long deals, then loan them out / sell them off over the following years to effectively drip feed the owner's cash into the club for years after FFP started.

Only difference this time is rather than doing it before FFP they are doing it so they suffer just one season of punishment and then have loads of sellable assets to bring in additional income above what they'd normally make.

Surely loan limits are going to impact the chances of them doing that?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3498 on: August 16, 2024, 06:11:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 16, 2024, 05:22:52 pm
bear with me - maybe I'm obtuse but I'm missing something here. in your example:

1. they spend 1.2bill and have players worth 800mill -- where did that 400mill go?

2. they spend 1.2b and end up losing 600mill.  how does evading PSR help them actually make money on the original 1.2 bill spend?

3. where/how do they make a profit?

it all sounds like a Ponzi scheme.

1. They've spent it and "lost" it. It's their cost to effectively owner fund the club for years but get punished once. If you're bank rolled by Saudi you can do that!

2. They'd lose £400m in my example. And their intention in doing that isn't to make money, it's to create a method to drip feed owner income in over the following 5+ years but get punished for it once.

3. It's not about profit!
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3499 on: August 16, 2024, 06:11:59 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August 16, 2024, 05:25:56 pm
Surely loan limits are going to impact the chances of them doing that?

Yeah it would def hit them, which is partly why I think they've done a lot of long deals too. Previously they bought young, loaned out for years, then sold them on but obv can't do that as easily now.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3500 on: Yesterday at 07:39:23 am »
Trying to force vice captain Chilwell out now as well.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3501 on: Today at 06:26:11 pm »
What a mess of a club

I can understand the lure of money but when is enough money ever enough

Theyre trying to offload 3 of their highest paid players


Lukaku £325,000 a week
Sterling £325,000 a week
Chilwell £200,000 a week


Who is going to give those three anywhere near those wages?


And the contract situation with Gallagher is downright insulting - offer of 2 years only but then give Palmer a 10 year contract
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3502 on: Today at 06:29:13 pm »
Think theyre meant to be working on a swap deal with Napoli for Osimhen? Can see Lukaku ending up there either way, Conte clearly rates his.

Sterling/chilwell, no one is giving them those wages.

Im not a huge fan of Gallagher, but hes a decent player that in right system could add a lot. Replacing him with downtown abbey and alienating their fans just shows what a shitshow they are.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3503 on: Today at 06:33:26 pm »
Horrendous squad, filled with absolute shit. Fernandez is so similar to Poulsen when he come here which is pretty funny when he's early 20s, can't move and you'd be better off with 10 men working together rather than a total liability.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3504 on: Today at 06:49:09 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 06:26:11 pm
What a mess of a club

I can understand the lure of money but when is enough money ever enough

Theyre trying to offload 3 of their highest paid players


Lukaku £325,000 a week
Sterling £325,000 a week
Chilwell £200,000 a week


Who is going to give those three anywhere near those wages?


And the contract situation with Gallagher is downright insulting - offer of 2 years only but then give Palmer a 10 year contract


Chilwells injury record is poor. Both Lukaku and Sterling are past their peak. Chelsea will struggle to shift them without a payoff.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3505 on: Today at 07:07:04 pm »
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3506 on: Today at 07:23:14 pm »
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3507 on: Today at 07:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:29:13 pm
Think theyre meant to be working on a swap deal with Napoli for Osimhen? Can see Lukaku ending up there either way, Conte clearly rates his.

Sterling/chilwell, no one is giving them those wages.

Im not a huge fan of Gallagher, but hes a decent player that in right system could add a lot. Replacing him with downtown abbey and alienating their fans just shows what a shitshow they are.

This bothers me.

Napoli as pain in the ass negotiators normally - but taking 30+ year fat lukaku for 25 yr old Oshimen would be a travesty - even if it was a straight swap and Chelsea covered half the wages.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3508 on: Today at 08:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:23:14 pm


The fact that Kepa is still there is hilarious on every level.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3509 on: Today at 09:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:23:14 pm


Tosin was on the bench but still a mad list.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3510 on: Today at 09:31:15 pm »
The statement from Sterling and his camp is getting a lot of negativity.

Carragher obviously jumping on the bandwagon sayings it ill timed.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3511 on: Today at 09:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:23:14 pm


if that was a squad on its own it would probably finish in the top 10  ;D
