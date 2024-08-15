How do you support a team like Chelsea? I don't mean "what level of moral depravity do you have to descend to" or anything like that (although that's fair question too, given Chelsea's history). I mean "how do you even recognise who is playing?" I know we often say that "the club is bigger than any individual player" and that is true. But even so you have to have some attachment to the individual players in order to get the blood flowing in your passion for the club. And, of course, some players absolutely seem to personify the club. But Chelsea? "Who are these strangers?" you'd be thinking. "Where do they come from? How do you pronounce their names? Have they played for us before, I forget?" I guess in the end you end up shouting "Come on Number 87, give it to number 143."



From what I see a lot of the supporters are questioning it themselves, at least the ones that were supporters from the old days. It's hard to simply give it up, and if they didn't give it up after seeing what the Russian is like, they'll never truly give it up. It does seem like this is the most disconnected the supporters base has been from the club.Part of what amazes me about the conduct of the Clearlake/Bohly regime is that they seem to think no matter what they do they won't see a decrease in support. I think there are a fair few supporters who will stop having a real interest in the club, maybe in the case of international supporters turning their attention to someone else.What attracts those who have become Chelsea supporters in the past 20 years or so is simply trophies, it's not something intrinsic to the club, it's not like they have a rep for playing great progressive football like Arsenal (debatable of course over the last few), United has always had an aura about them, Liverpool is attractive due to the spirit of the city and it's supporters (it's truly unique I think looking at it from a American point of view), Chelsea was just simply the team you might become a supporter because they won, there's no aura, nobody talks about the Stamford Bridge like it's such Mecca of the sport, it's just a club that used to win at any cost. Sarri, Conte, Mou, DiMatteo all boring managers in terms of their style.Supporters who become fans of club simply because they wanted to support the team they saw win when they started watching the product tend to be much less loyal. It's the same reason why if City were relegated tomorrow all their newer fans would drop them in a instant.Chelsea better be scared about where they'll be if they don't start getting results this season.