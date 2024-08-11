Gallagher recalled from Madrid to London whilst Chelsea try to dream up some way of giving Atletico the money they need to complete the transfer. Good work, Boehly.



As I understand it:Chelsea agree a deal with Atletico 2 weeks ago, and set about forcing Gallagher out of his boyhood club.A week later, Gallagher agrees terms with Atletico. He then flies out for a medical and endsup hanging around in Spain for several days.Meanwhile, a completely separate and in no way FFP-fuckery purchase of an Atletico player by Chelsea falls apart.Gallagher then has to fly back to the UK without completing his move.Unless it turns out Hughes collapsed the Zubimendi deal by sending him unsolicited dick pics, no red can seriously claim Liverpool have had the most embarassing tranafer window.