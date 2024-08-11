« previous next »
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 11, 2024, 11:16:01 pm
The Omoridion deal has collapsed!

So theyre back to Felix! :lmao

This isnt a plan

Spanish reports are saying he failed the medical; The Athletic saying its a contractual issue. The fact they're going after Felix seems to suggest they were only ever interested in some type of FFP related deal.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Felix was fucking pony  :lmao
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Quote from: disgraced cake on August 11, 2024, 11:34:48 pm
Felix was fucking pony  :lmao

FFP? Felix Fucking Pony?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 12:47:21 am
FFP? Felix Fucking Pony?

Effes after hearing those words

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Gallagher recalled from Madrid to London whilst Chelsea try to dream up some way of giving Atletico the money they need to complete the transfer.  Good work, Boehly.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:39:31 pm
Gallagher recalled from Madrid to London whilst Chelsea try to dream up some way of giving Atletico the money they need to complete the transfer.  Good work, Boehly.

As I understand it:

Chelsea agree a deal with Atletico 2 weeks ago, and set about forcing Gallagher out of his boyhood club.
A week later, Gallagher agrees terms with Atletico. He then flies out for a medical and endsup hanging around in Spain for several days.

Meanwhile, a completely separate and in no way FFP-fuckery purchase of an Atletico player by Chelsea falls apart.
Gallagher then has to fly back to the UK without completing his move.


Unless it turns out Hughes collapsed the Zubimendi deal by sending him unsolicited dick pics, no red can seriously claim Liverpool have had the most embarassing tranafer window.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Palmer just signed a 2 year extension, his contract is 9 years long haha.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:39:31 pm
Gallagher recalled from Madrid to London whilst Chelsea try to dream up some way of giving Atletico the money they need to complete the transfer.  Good work, Boehly.

Can he play as a 6?

(only half kidding)
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:46:19 pm
Palmer just signed a 2 year extension, his contract is 9 years long haha.

Must be nice to be basically set for your entire career, make millions and you don't even have to play or play well
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Mental how there being allow to operate seems like a blind eye is being turned  :o ::)
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:46:19 pm
Palmer just signed a 2 year extension, his contract is 9 years long haha.

Did that come with a nice pay rise?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:38:31 pm
Did that come with a nice pay rise?

Must do - wouldn't be surprised if he's on at least £200k per week, for the next nine years...

So that's almost £100m now committed to him, off the back of one great season.

Have there been any interviews with Chelsea executives where they explain the rationale for this approach? It's no longer valid as an accounting trick, right? Why are they still doing it?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 04:52:06 pm
Have there been any interviews with Chelsea executives where they explain the rationale for this approach? It's no longer valid as an accounting trick, right? Why are they still doing it?

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 04:52:06 pm
Must do - wouldn't be surprised if he's on at least £200k per week, for the next nine years...

So that's almost £100m now committed to him, off the back of one great season.

Have there been any interviews with Chelsea executives where they explain the rationale for this approach? It's no longer valid as an accounting trick, right? Why are they still doing it?

To me it's weird as 9 of his 22 PL goals were penalties. That's a huge number. Now he did have 11 assists so that is a positive too.

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:03:42 pm
To me it's weird as 9 of his 22 PL goals were penalties. That's a huge number. Now he did have 11 assists so that is a positive too.



Dont think Palmers contribution can be question. Yes 9 penalties is a lot, but 11 goals, all those assists and his general threat means that he is worthy of the hype he got.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Guess how many managers Palmer will play under if he managed to stay the length of his contract ;D
