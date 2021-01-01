I'm not saying that they'll be competing for top 3 or anything, but we did see them pick up at the end of last season (albeit under a different coach), and that clearly had a lot to do with the individual quality of Palmer. If Nkunku is fit, then between him, Neto and Palmer plus the backups including Sterling, they might put together a serious attack.



It's true I threw in Caicedo and Lavia when they haven't worked so far, but we know they are both very talented.



I wouldn't be surprised if they were properly contending for top 4, is all I am saying. Maybe the mad recruitment style and the change of manager will undo the momentum they were building, but it still wouldn't surprise me, as they now have quite a lot of seriously talented individuals.