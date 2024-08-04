« previous next »
Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
August 4, 2024, 03:15:29 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on August  4, 2024, 04:13:52 am
thought they had a good enough end to the season with poch

might see an implosion with new inexperienced manager. is there any chance of them getting relegated?
Now that would be something to look forward to!

When Maresca hit a sticky patch at Leicester he really hit it.  The Premier League is a far less forgiving than the Championship.  Unfortunately they'll likely be in the top eight again just through sheer weight of talented players.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
August 4, 2024, 07:36:31 pm
Their academy is one of the best by all accounts,think we should target their best academy players as we've seemingly done with Rio Ngumoha.

Not like they're going to ever use any of them anyway seeing they're signing about 10 young talents from around the world per window,trying hard to get rid of graduates like Gallagher,Chalobah and i think their players are realising this and at the same time seeing us promote several of ours just last season giving them serious minutes,we have a clear path for young players to get to the first team if good enough.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
August 5, 2024, 08:16:18 am
Quote
Gallagher agrees £33m Atletico Madrid move

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/ce933924n73o

Disappointed. Wish he'd stayed and told them he'll take a season in the reserves and leave on a free.

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
August 5, 2024, 09:24:16 am
The story that Maresca doesn't want Gallagher as he wants better technical ball-players in midfield is fine until you realise they signed Dewsbury-Hall who is just a slightly inferior version of Gallagher.  I'd guess they're at least £20m up on FFP this season from that exchange of players though so all good for Chelsea.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
August 6, 2024, 09:19:15 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c75nn4ze5y3o

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has called on the Premier League to change their financial rules so clubs do not feel "compelled" to sell academy players.

:lmao fuck off
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
August 6, 2024, 09:25:16 am
 ;D Absolutely shameless. Not sure why he's arsed anyway, he won't be there the next transfer window.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
August 6, 2024, 09:46:38 am
To be fair to the author of the BBC article, Nizaar Kinsella, he does get in the pointed observation that: "The sales have helped Chelsea spend a world-record sum of well over £1bn in the past four transfer windows to revamp the squad with young players."

Wahhh, we have to sell some players to fund our £bn+ spending spree.  It's all the Premier League's fault.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
August 6, 2024, 10:31:32 am
Quote from: Hazell on August  6, 2024, 09:19:15 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c75nn4ze5y3o

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has called on the Premier League to change their financial rules so clubs do not feel "compelled" to sell academy players.

:lmao fuck off

I saw today the first thought from Chelsea after agreeing to sell Gallagher wasn't to thank him for his service but to enthuse about now having the ability to sign 3 more players.

Such a horribly ran club.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
August 6, 2024, 12:37:21 pm
Quote from: Hazell on August  6, 2024, 09:19:15 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c75nn4ze5y3o

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has called on the Premier League to change their financial rules so clubs do not feel "compelled" to sell academy players.

:lmao fuck off
Fuck me, anyone associated with Chelsea preaching about protecting academy players is like Colonel Sanders preaching about chicken welfare, fucking idiots
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
August 6, 2024, 03:30:23 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on August  6, 2024, 09:25:16 am
;D Absolutely shameless. Not sure why he's arsed anyway, he won't be there the next transfer window.
He's just a Yes man for the people on top so not surprised by his comments tbf
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 02:36:48 am
I've just seen they played a friendly against Real and ended up using only 3 subs out of 13. Reckon they need to buy a few more players as clearly it's not enough..
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 07:34:57 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 02:36:48 am
I've just seen they played a friendly against Real and ended up using only 3 subs out of 13. Reckon they need to buy a few more players as clearly it's not enough..
They definitely need to sign some more players.  More, more, more.  This is from the Beeb match report:

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c6288g02dx4o
It's clear why Chelsea are looking to add to their options amid active talks to sign Atletico Madrid's Samu Omorodion, with interest alive in Napoli's Victor Osimhen.
That after listing the apparent lack of attacking options because they only have Lukaku, Nkunku, Jackson, Broja and Guiu.  The reporter didn't even mention Palmer, Mudryk, Madueke, Sterling, Fofana, Washington or Gabriel.  Poor Maresca, scrabbling together a squad from odds 'n' sods.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 08:44:33 am
Quote from: Hazell on August  6, 2024, 09:19:15 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c75nn4ze5y3o

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has called on the Premier League to change their financial rules so clubs do not feel "compelled" to sell academy players.

:lmao fuck off

The audacity of him buying 200 players and then bitching about needing to sell academy players.

If your asshole is small, then stop stuffing two unlimited buffets you numbskull. Dont complain the stomach is too small.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 10:17:25 am
Where can I find a list of signings they have made since Boehly came in? Id like to compare it to our own incomings during the same period.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 10:24:38 am
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 10:17:25 am
Where can I find a list of signings they have made since Boehly came in? Id like to compare it to our own incomings during the same period.

This gets you to Feb 2024 I think.

https://www.givemesport.com/every-signing-chelsea-under-todd-boehly/
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 10:26:35 am
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 10:17:25 am
Where can I find a list of signings they have made since Boehly came in? Id like to compare it to our own incomings during the same period.

Scroll down to 2022/23 and then work your way back up

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/fc-chelsea/alletransfers/verein/631
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 10:44:44 am
7 goalkeepers ffs.

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 10:48:31 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:44:44 am
7 goalkeepers ffs.



44 players there. Not sure how many wouldn't need to be registered for being U21, but I'm going to say it's not close to 19.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 10:52:29 am
53 man roster almost finalised. Oops, wrong football.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 11:12:26 am
Quote from: Hazell on August  6, 2024, 09:19:15 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c75nn4ze5y3o

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has called on the Premier League to change their financial rules so clubs do not feel "compelled" to sell academy players.

:lmao fuck off

God knows how we are managing to stay financially sustainable without selling all our academy prospects. It's obviously the rules that are the problem. Nothing to do with how the club is run. No, sir.

Absolute clown show.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 06:58:45 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:44:44 am
7 goalkeepers ffs.


I'm finding it really hard to see any of that 44 in our squad. Maybe before they went there, but they are damaged goods now.

Edit: Colwill was the only one I think get's close. The rest are just...  :shite:
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 07:07:15 pm
I honestly didn't know Kepa was still there...
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 07:19:33 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:07:15 pm
I honestly didn't know Kepa was still there...
funnily enough, Boehly and Maresca said the same.  :)
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 07:20:16 pm
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 06:58:45 pm
I'm finding it really hard to see any of that 44 in our squad. Maybe before they went there, but they are damaged goods now.

Edit: Colwill was the only one I think get's close. The rest are just...  :shite:

Badiashile and Palmer are good.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 07:21:38 pm
Penalty boy has been decent, Badiashile has been horrendous.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 08:45:51 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:07:15 pm
I honestly didn't know Kepa was still there...
Imagine having a £70m goalkeeper and listing him as your seventh goalkeeper.  Ignoring the youth team graduates he's by far their longest serving player.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 11:59:07 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:44:44 am
7 goalkeepers ffs.



You don't know who is worse, Chelsea or Man Utd. Both clubs have spent an absolute fortune in recent years, yet they still have mid-table teams ...
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 01:13:12 am
Quote from: Hazell on August  6, 2024, 09:19:15 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c75nn4ze5y3o

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has called on the Premier League to change their financial rules so clubs do not feel "compelled" to sell academy players.

:lmao fuck off

They're also fucked because of these ridiculous 8 year contracts. Can't get rid of these players until at least 2029-

Nkunku
Disasi
Fofana
Colwill
Sanchez
Badiashile
Madueke
Gusto
Ugochukwu
Santos
Mudryk
Fernandez
Caicedo
Jackson

The last 4 are contracted until 2031!

Unless there's something in those contracts that lets Chelsea get rid without penalty, that's 14 players they can't sell. So of course they're going to have to sell academy players. Not sure what he's crying about- don't spunk 1b on players you can't get rid of. Simple.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 04:34:25 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:26:35 am
Scroll down to 2022/23 and then work your way back up

Holy fuck.  Money spent since 2022: 630.25m + 464.10m + 112.50m and rising.  They have received 446.36m from sales in that same time.  Utter madness. 
