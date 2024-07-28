« previous next »
Wait, when did Poch get fired
I wonder how long it will be before the governing bodies look at what Chelsea are doing and start to think about a change to the rules again, both financially or in sporting terms. Chelsea's behaviour has provoked changes in the past, and their approach now is every bit as egregious as it was under Roman (albeit significantly less successful).

Dodgy financial dealings aside, they've signed 32 first-team players in the last 2 years. That figure is ignoring anyone they've signed on a free, the reported deals for Kendry and Estevao, and doesn't include the 2 deals that are due to go through any day now (including their 5th GK purchase in that same 2 year window) which brings the total figure closer to 40. There will undoubtedly be further signings this summer which could bring that figure to 45, conservatively. In TWO years.

The only reason they are able to do this, is because many of those players are U21, and either don't count towards Chelsea's 25-man squad limit, or don't count towards the 6-player loan limit. Here's the problem though - those players are going to age. Logic dictates that there is going to be a logjam in a few years where players age out of that bracket, can't go on loan, but can't be listed in Chelsea's squad anymore. This is before even factoring in any players coming through their actual academy. How easy is it going to be to move those players on, when they're on long-term contracts on wages they likely won't get elsewhere? I mean you only have to look at their midfield - Ugochukwu, Chukwuemeka, Casedei, Lavia, Santos, Kellyman - all players they've spent a pretty penny on that are yet to make an impact in the Chelsea 1st team who are going to age out in the next 1-2 years and Chelsea will need to find a home for them, cos they won't have room in the squad and might only be able to loan 1 or 2 of them.

Everything about Chelsea right now feels like an exercise in kicking the can down the road. You're also going to see an increasing number of talents in their academy looking at what's going on and thinking "fuck this I'm not staying here to be a PSR bargaining chip". Nothing about what Chelsea is doing is in the interests of developing young players, it's about maximising the odds of making money.

To that end, I wonder if there may be a tightening of the rules around loans specifically - say U21s don't count towards the limit, but only if they've been at the club for 2 years or more. Immediately that would put about 10-15 Chelsea players either in the stands or drop them down to U21 football and might reign in this propensity to hoover up 10 U21 players a year whilst completely ignoring your own academy.
I wonder how long it will be before the governing bodies look at what Chelsea are doing and start to think about a change to the rules again, both financially or in sporting terms. Chelsea's behaviour has provoked changes in the past, and their approach now is every bit as egregious as it was under Roman (albeit significantly less successful).

Dodgy financial dealings aside, they've signed 32 first-team players in the last 2 years. That figure is ignoring anyone they've signed on a free, the reported deals for Kendry and Estevao, and doesn't include the 2 deals that are due to go through any day now (including their 5th GK purchase in that same 2 year window) which brings the total figure closer to 40. There will undoubtedly be further signings this summer which could bring that figure to 45, conservatively. In TWO years.

The only reason they are able to do this, is because many of those players are U21, and either don't count towards Chelsea's 25-man squad limit, or don't count towards the 6-player loan limit. Here's the problem though - those players are going to age. Logic dictates that there is going to be a logjam in a few years where players age out of that bracket, can't go on loan, but can't be listed in Chelsea's squad anymore. This is before even factoring in any players coming through their actual academy. How easy is it going to be to move those players on, when they're on long-term contracts on wages they likely won't get elsewhere? I mean you only have to look at their midfield - Ugochukwu, Chukwuemeka, Casedei, Lavia, Santos, Kellyman - all players they've spent a pretty penny on that are yet to make an impact in the Chelsea 1st team who are going to age out in the next 1-2 years and Chelsea will need to find a home for them, cos they won't have room in the squad and might only be able to loan 1 or 2 of them.

Everything about Chelsea right now feels like an exercise in kicking the can down the road. You're also going to see an increasing number of talents in their academy looking at what's going on and thinking "fuck this I'm not staying here to be a PSR bargaining chip". Nothing about what Chelsea is doing is in the interests of developing young players, it's about maximising the odds of making money.

To that end, I wonder if there may be a tightening of the rules around loans specifically - say U21s don't count towards the limit, but only if they've been at the club for 2 years or more. Immediately that would put about 10-15 Chelsea players either in the stands or drop them down to U21 football and might reign in this propensity to hoover up 10 U21 players a year whilst completely ignoring your own academy.
When you look at it closely, they are running themselves into the ground. I don't see how what they're doing is sustaining so regulation would actually be a good thing for them.

Anyway, it's clear that they are trying to reduce their wage bill so their spending should be considered in that context. Teenagers are on lower wages compared to established pros. Their spending in the first two seasons was a small window of opportunity and they blew it.
I doubt they really give a shit about PSR, they'll just take a few point penalty as it's really not much of a deterrent.
Yeah, the Leicester fans were not impressed by Maresca, and that was when he had a team that really shouldn't have been in the Championship to begin with.

Now he's trying to handle a bloated squad who had barely started to get some cohesion at the end of last season, and must be a nightmare to motivate when half of them are on 7-8 year contracts while the other half are at constant risk of being forced out for P&S reasons or to free up space for yet another new signing.

The BBC already seem to have the knives out for Maresca based on the pre-season results. I'd be very annoyed if they were doing that for Slot, but it gives a sense of how Boehly's approach to squad building has made the job a poisoned chalice. Too much money spent to not perform immediately, but the way the money has been spent makes immediate performance so difficult.

They were pissing it and then massively blew up in the run-in, got lucky that Leeds and Ipswich started to falter as if they'd both kept winning they'd have ended up in the play offs. He seemed to get found out a bit.

Basically did a Kompany at Burnley though. Played City-esque tactics with the best team of players in the league. Leicester's team and squad is massively superior to the majority of The Championship.

I thought when the fixtures came out I wouldn't mind getting Chelsea earlier because it takes time to adapt to Maresca's way of playing, I think City got them first.

They'll just keep on chucking more and more money at it, like United do, so eventually they'll have enough good players to build something.
Agree with this. I think most clubs who arent realistically going to challenge for the top 4 or get relegated will take the points hit.
They were pissing it and then massively blew up in the run-in, got lucky that Leeds and Ipswich started to falter as if they'd both kept winning they'd have ended up in the play offs. He seemed to get found out a bit.

Basically did a Kompany at Burnley though. Played City-esque tactics with the best team of players in the league. Leicester's team and squad is massively superior to the majority of The Championship.

I thought when the fixtures came out I wouldn't mind getting Chelsea earlier because it takes time to adapt to Maresca's way of playing, I think City got them first.

They'll just keep on chucking more and more money at it, like United do, so eventually they'll have enough good players to build something.

You make it sound like you think Manchester United have built something positive.
I disagree. The saving graces so far for Everton and Forest is that they were able to dispute whether or not they broke PSR, were relatively close to the limit, and could show that they at least somewhat tried to comply by trying to sell players or selling players slightly too late. If other clubs don't do any of this and just fragrantly break the rules they'll get a much bigger points deduction.
From the Beeb article about Chelsea signing another two players.

Both signings will take their summer spending to around £110m, though they have brought in around £85m in sales.

Start the summer blowing out P&S, spend more than you receive in transfers and end the summer within P&S limits.  Abracadabra.
Surely they have something left to sell themselves to.Magic.
Taking no action against Enzo. Be interesting if FIFA do.
Are FIFA likely to? They are as nonchalant about it than most authorities.
They are about to buy 2 new goalkeepers, wtf is going on over there  :lmao
Probably just testing the resolve of the premier league to do anything. They probably want the man city case to be decided before curtailing any spending.
I see them play and dont know who any of them are. Again
It feels like they're addicted to signing young players. 5 or 6 GKs signed in the last two years. Utter lunacy.
Boehly is playing Football manager with someone elses money,wouldn't be surprised if they forget and misplace a few of their acquisitions somewhere.
In terms of P&S they're just putting more on the never never.  Maatsen, Hall and Hutchinson were all bonanza sales for P&S purposes (likewise for Mount, Loftus-Cheek and Ampadu last season and potentially Chalobah and Gallagher if they sell either of them).  In the real world they're losing money hand over fist but in the world of amortisation they're at least a few years away from destruction.

I agree that they're probably banking on Man City's lawyers overwhelming the Premier League before the chickens come home to roost.  That doesn't alter the evidence so far though that they've had a net spend of hundreds of millions to turn a CL winning team with loads of homegrown players coming through into a mid-table team of largely non-entities.
Seems like they have agreed a deal to sell Gallagher to Atletico Madrid. I'd be raging as a Chelsea fan. I'd rather have him in the team than Enzo Fernandes
Aye, but they have to sell players every year to stay within PSR and so they can sign more shiny new toys.
Apparently have banished Gallagher from training. Won't be training with the first team when he returns from holiday.
Hope he does a Bogarde on them,digs in and leaves for free.
They deserve it,in fact i hope several of their legion of players do it.
I couldn't work out if he'd just been told he was no longer considered a first team player (apparently because Maresco's possession-based football won't suit him) or if he'd been told he's no longer training with the first team.  Their "first team" training squad must contain at least 30 players!!

Either way it's shabby treatment of a player that captained them multiple times last season.  Very different to how Klopp treated Can and Wijnaldum.  Still, you can't make an omelette without breaking a few eggs and you can't sign another batch of mercenaries without forcing out your homegrown players.
Utterly grim club, I hope kids stop going there.

Basically because they want his pure profit on the books for PSR he's being fucked over by his boyhood club. It's a disgrace.
Classy, a nice way to treat one of the few players that's actually performed and gives a fuck despite them briefing the media every 5 seconds they're desperate to sell him for the last 18 months. Probably their player of the season after penalty man but hey, got to get some money to spend on players that will never play for the club.

Gabriel Mec another £20m 16 year old signing whilst banishing Gallagher.


What is their plan?
Another one who won't play double figures games for the club but is no doubt the next R9/Rivaldo/Pele etc

Would be funny if Gallagher stayed and just stunk next season before leaving for free
I think it's Brighton but without having to sell the best players each summer.  Sign lots of 16-21 year old players, those that develop the best make up the first team and the rest are sold at break even or maybe a small profit.

The problem for them so far is that only one player has actually improved since going there (Palmer) and the team is overall a lot worse than before they started with this approach.  I guess they'll argue that the pay-off will come in a few years' time.
They will probably overall make some money in signing these players but what does that do to squad morale. Also what young players will you lose because of it. In the longrun will hurt your reputation too. Players will go elsewhere.
I hope they're in for a long crappy season.
He can start talking to Clubs in Jan, can't he ?
I know they're basically posterchildren for short-term thinking, but has no-one at the club looked at this and thought - hey, does this maybe not look a bit bad optics-wise and might harm us down the line?

Like if you're a highly rated academy player aged 13-17 why on earth would you go to Chelsea or stay and sign a pro contract, knowing with absolute certainty they're more interested in what you can bring to them in PSR leverage than they are in nurturing you as a player. Don't get me wrong, plenty of Chelsea "rejects" go on to have decent careers in football, but it's all just so soulless.

I also wonder what impact the approach has on the dressing room. A snippet from one of their tour videos popped up on my Twitter the other day and I genuinely recognised maybe a handful of players, then there were about 20 players I swear I've never seen before. I looked up their tour squad thinking oh they must just be youngsters but no - all players they've signed for fairly chunky fees in the past 12-18 months. How do you foster team spirit when you're signing 20 new players a year and binning off the handful of players who do have actual meaningful, emotional connections to the club? Who's running through brick walls for Chelsea when deep down you know there's a good chance you'll be flogged or farmed out on loan to be replaced by the new flavour of the month next summer. Or when you're on a 10-year contract on wages you won't get anywhere else.

It's just a never-ending revolving door of random, highly-rated teenagers with no connection to the club, and who probably won't be around long enough to form one. Are Chelsea fans actually happy with that?
They treat "their own" like crap.
I don't think their fans care. They're used to short-termist thinking. Some of the same ones who wanted Tuchel gone were crying for him to come back a few months later
Their supporters have been trained to look at things in the short term at all times, the constant stream of hiring and firing of their managers, the loan army, the constant need for new shiny things has been the one constant in Chelsea since the Russian fucker took them over.  They are always either the greatest team to ever play or are an absolute travesty and need everyone out immediately in the eyes of their supporters.  There are only two reasons why players and managers sign up with them today, money and the allure of where they are located (as stupid as that might sound). 

Players are also arrogant, most them always seem to think that they will be a special case, that they will be so good that the past of a club will not indicate their future.  It's partly the reason why they get to where they are, the problem is that a lot of these young players don't have good council, either through their agent or their family, it's made even worse by the fact that these "helpers" are concerned more about themselves than their client/family member.
Some do care.  The Chelsea fan I know has been seething about the selling of their home grown talent for the past year.
Its an appalling way to treat a player but especially one who has come through the ranks.

Looking at their squad he is probably in their top 3-4 performers over the last year so its all weird these rules seem to not really be working (Well we know they arent when Newcastle sign a sh*t goalie from Forest for £20m to balance the spending)
I get it's pre-season and it's against a strong City team, but bloody hell Chelsea are utterly shite.
thought they had a good enough end to the season with poch

might see an implosion with new inexperienced manager. is there any chance of them getting relegated?
