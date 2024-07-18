« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 228319 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3240 on: July 18, 2024, 07:52:02 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July 18, 2024, 07:50:32 pm
Argentina VP has said the words of the song are true!! ::)

She knows her audience.
« Last Edit: July 19, 2024, 09:38:23 am by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Cusamano

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,850
  • Natural Police
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3241 on: July 19, 2024, 08:43:11 am »
Alexis you had one job

keep your fucking mouth shut

Clown
Logged
Wake up, will ya pal? If you're not inside, you're outside, OK? And I'm not talking a $400,000 a year working Wall Street stiff flying first class and being comfortable, I'm talking about liquid. Rich enough to have your own jet. Rich enough not to waste time. Fifty, a hundred million dollars buddy. A player. - Gordon Gekko

Offline Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 843
  • You Love Us
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3242 on: July 19, 2024, 03:37:19 pm »
Even UK traffic laws fail to understand Argentinian Footballing folklore:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ck7gvnedjgjo
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,130
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3243 on: July 19, 2024, 04:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on July 19, 2024, 03:37:19 pm
Even UK traffic laws fail to understand Argentinian Footballing folklore:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ck7gvnedjgjo

Wonder why he was running red lights in Llanelli 2 days after playing 90 minutes in a 4-1 hammering by Newcastle?
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,859
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3244 on: July 19, 2024, 04:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on July 19, 2024, 03:37:19 pm
Even UK traffic laws fail to understand Argentinian Footballing folklore:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ck7gvnedjgjo

They are considering if a ban will cause him exceptional hardship? Poor Enzo, if only he could afford a driver to cover the length of his ban. :(
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,336
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3245 on: July 19, 2024, 05:12:23 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 19, 2024, 04:49:09 pm
They are considering if a ban will cause him exceptional hardship? Poor Enzo, if only he could afford a driver to cover the length of his ban. :(

He couldnt afford insurance, but you think he can afford a driver? You sound a little elitist.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3246 on: July 19, 2024, 05:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on July 19, 2024, 03:37:19 pm
Even UK traffic laws fail to understand Argentinian Footballing folklore:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ck7gvnedjgjo

He was just bantering with the light, I know it's hard for you to understand that
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,768
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3247 on: July 19, 2024, 11:11:36 pm »
Enzo cannot be racist as he treats red lights and green lights exactly the same
Logged

Offline Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,488
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3248 on: July 19, 2024, 11:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 18, 2024, 05:49:09 pm
From that Guardian report:

Villarruel (Argentina's Vice President) said Argentinas history had been forged by people of all races: We never forced our way of life on anyone, nor will we tolerate that someone tries to do the same to us

Juan Manuel de Rosas has entered the chat.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,707
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3249 on: July 20, 2024, 03:16:32 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on July 19, 2024, 11:11:36 pm
Enzo cannot be racist as he treats red lights and green lights exactly the same

 :wellin
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3250 on: July 20, 2024, 04:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 18, 2024, 05:49:09 pm
From that Guardian report:

Villarruel (Argentina's Vice President) said Argentinas history had been forged by people of all races: We never forced our way of life on anyone, nor will we tolerate that someone tries to do the same to us.






Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,963
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3251 on: July 20, 2024, 09:22:41 pm »
just realized Lukaku is still their player
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,145
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3252 on: July 22, 2024, 10:16:24 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on July 20, 2024, 09:22:41 pm
just realized Lukaku is still their player

And they are now flat out ripping up contracts now

Malang Sarr is gone and Trevoh Chalobah, Omari Kellyman, Alfie Gilchrist, Bashir Humphreys, Cesare Casadei, David Datro Fofana, Deivid Washington, and Djordje Petrovic have all been left home while the first team goes to America.

Disgusting the way they treat players but they do sign up for it
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,721
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3253 on: July 22, 2024, 10:27:53 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 22, 2024, 10:16:24 pm
And they are now flat out ripping up contracts now

Malang Sarr is gone and Trevoh Chalobah, Omari Kellyman, Alfie Gilchrist, Bashir Humphreys, Cesare Casadei, David Datro Fofana, Deivid Washington, and Djordje Petrovic have all been left home while the first team goes to America.

Disgusting the way they treat players but they do sign up for it

Looks like Petrovic is injured. But Deivid Washington has been there less than a year. Casadei and Fofana were both signed less than two years ago. Nearly £40m spent on those three alone.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,331
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3254 on: July 22, 2024, 10:30:36 pm »
Chalobah is good, we could get him would be useful backup for Right Back and midfield.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3255 on: July 22, 2024, 10:36:13 pm »
For an academy product, they are treating Chalobah poorly. What message does it send to their army of youngsters?
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3256 on: July 22, 2024, 10:37:34 pm »
It's Chelsea, they dont and never have given a flying fuck
Logged

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3257 on: July 22, 2024, 10:38:00 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 22, 2024, 10:16:24 pm
And they are now flat out ripping up contracts now

Malang Sarr is gone and Trevoh Chalobah, Omari Kellyman, Alfie Gilchrist, Bashir Humphreys, Cesare Casadei, David Datro Fofana, Deivid Washington, and Djordje Petrovic have all been left home while the first team goes to America.

Disgusting the way they treat players but they do sign up for it

To be fair, there's no possible way Fofana, Casadei and Kellyman could've predicted this would happen to them, after seeing players like Lucas Piazon and Kenedy flourish at Chelsea in days gone by.

If you're signed by Chelsea for under £30m, your chances of playing more than 5 games a season are vanishingly small. But I suppose being guaranteed 7-8 years of salary is enough to fuel some powerful delusions that you can be the exception.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,288
  • BoRac
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3258 on: July 24, 2024, 10:43:20 am »
Now Maresca's backing Fernandez as well, essentially saying Fofana (and others) overreacted. ::)

Quote
Chelsea boss Maresca sees 'no bad intention' in Fernández's chant

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has said Enzo Fernández had "no bad intentions" behind his offensive chanting about French players and insisted team spirit has not been damaged at Stamford Bridge.

...

"I don't think there are any bad intentions behind [it] so starting from that point, for me it is quite easy. The player already did a statement apologising.

"The club did the same so there are not many things to add but the only thing I can say from my point of view that I can add that they are all young with good intentions. Good guy, good person, good human being. There was not any bad intention."

Fernandez's Chelsea team-mate Wesley Fofana shared the video on 'X' with the words: "Football in 2024: uninhibited racism."

Fofana, a France international, is already part of the Chelsea squad in the United States while Fernandez is due to join the group on Monday.

Several of Fernandez's teammates have unfollowed him on Instagram as a result.

Asked if he felt team spirit could be affected by the fallout from Fernandez's outburst, Maresca said: "I don't think so to be honest. Probably it is the immediate reaction."

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/40628343/chelsea-boss-maresca-sees-no-bad-intention-enzo-fernandez-racist-chant
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3259 on: July 24, 2024, 10:49:03 am »
Quote from: BoRed on July 24, 2024, 10:43:20 am
Now Maresca's backing Fernandez as well, essentially saying Fofana (and others) overreacted. ::)

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/40628343/chelsea-boss-maresca-sees-no-bad-intention-enzo-fernandez-racist-chant
The one part Maresca is probably correct on is that it won't affect team spirit as there would need to be some team spirit in the first place for it be affected.

Chelsea players must be well aware by now that they're simply commodities.  They're all only ever one bad balance sheet away from getting the Chalobah treatment.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,450
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3260 on: July 24, 2024, 10:51:54 am »
Quote from: BoRed on July 24, 2024, 10:43:20 am
Now Maresca's backing Fernandez as well, essentially saying Fofana (and others) overreacted. ::)

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/40628343/chelsea-boss-maresca-sees-no-bad-intention-enzo-fernandez-racist-chant

He's a good fit for a club with no morals. Hope he fails miserably with them.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,336
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3261 on: July 24, 2024, 01:06:10 pm »
Id totally forgotten who the manager is. They are nothing but a joke these days.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3262 on: July 24, 2024, 01:48:42 pm »
Sort of Chelsea related...

Quote from: https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/danny-drinkwater-building-site-trolls-33303808
Ex-England star hits back at social media trolls after sharing picture on building site

Danny Drinkwater has insisted it is his choice to work on building sites after receiving abusive messages which said hed hit rock bottom.

Drinkwater announced his retirement from football in October, having failed to get another club following a loan spell at Reading for the 2021/22 campaign. The 34-year-old midfielder enjoyed an impressive career, starting out at Manchester United before winning the Premier League with Leicester, earning three caps for England and sealing a £35million move to Chelsea.

He was paid £120,000 per week during his time with the Blues yet barely featured, being sent on loan to Burnley, Aston Villa, Turkish club Kasimpasa and Reading. Drinkwater has been open about his mental health struggles, having made headlines for being charged for drink driving and attacked outside a nightclub.

Since stepping away from football he has tried to move into the business world, but The S*n reported in November that he had lost £782,000 from a failed restaurant in Manchester which went under after racking up £2m in debt. He bought a 70 per cent stake in another restaurant which has since closed its doors.

Drinkwater has therefore decided to pursue some more hands-on employment and shared a picture of himself working on a building site with his 585,000 followers. On site today, he wrote on a snap which showed him standing in front of some scaffolding.

His career choice prompted some negative comments, which Drinkwater felt the need to respond to. Sharing one which read "F***ing hell Danny you've hit rock bottom", he replied: "Some of these messages, behave. I love being on site grafting! It's a choice."

Drinkwater is still trying to find his way after football, having admitted that deciding to call time on his career was a difficult process. Anyone who thinks earning good money will solve all of your problems is not true at all, he said last year. Mental health is more important than physical. It was the darkest Id ever felt.

Speaking about his retirement on the High Performance Podcast in October, he said: "I think I've been in limbo for too long, I've either been wanting to play but not getting the opportunities to play at a level where I felt valued. I just thought I'm restless here for no reason, I'm happy not playing football, but I'm happy playing football, so do I just shake hands with the sport?

"It's all I've known, it's been my life since I was six or seven, it was never going to be an easy thing. I think the way it's died down has definitely helped. If I was playing week in, week out and had to stop through injury or age I think it would be trickier. I've had quite a few offers from Championship clubs, but I never felt the burn, it did nothing for me."
I always thought he was a bit of a bellend - something about coming through the Man U academy that does that to people - but fair play to him.  Even though he's seemingly lost a good chunk of money with some bad investments I'm sure he's still financially set for life.  Getting out and grafting will do his mental health the world of good.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,530
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3263 on: July 24, 2024, 01:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on July 24, 2024, 01:06:10 pm
Id totally forgotten who the manager is. They are nothing but a joke these days.

Same. I read the manager's name and it didn't ring a bell at all. I'm not sure whether I completely missed the news about the new appointment, or whether I'd just forgotten it already.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3264 on: July 24, 2024, 03:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on July 24, 2024, 01:06:10 pm
Id totally forgotten who the manager is. They are nothing but a joke these days.

No point paying any attention to whoever their manager is at any time,they'll be on a new one in less than a year anyway.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,892
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3265 on: July 26, 2024, 12:46:54 pm »
An update - of sorts - on the sale of the women's team

Blueco 22 Midco Ltd allotted 10 shares on 29 June 2024 for either £17.5m (more likely) or £175m. The form reads £175m (10 shares at £17.5m per), but in the past Blueco entity filings have provided the total amount (rather than paid per share allotted) in the 'amount paid' field.
https://twitter.com/gregorypcordell/status/1816606425402986632

And then an elaboration on the above tweet

The correct way to complete the SH01 filing is for the amount paid to be per share so as Greg says it reads £175m. £17.5m wouldn't suffice for PSR. Therefore, it is more likely to be £175m signalling a very substantial payment made by Blueco 22 Midco to Chelsea's key PSR entity (CFC Holdings). In short, highly suggestive that the total deal to transfer CWFC (and profit to CFCH) was for most of this £175m.
https://twitter.com/slbsn/status/1816769351652937781



Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3266 on: Yesterday at 09:57:17 pm »
2-0 down to Celtic.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3267 on: Yesterday at 10:03:25 pm »
more stomach-churning transfer shit - laughing at the PL's PSR "rules" week after week ...

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/ck7g474lndmo
Chelsea have agreed deals in principle to sign Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino.

Jorgensen, 22, is set for a medical after a £20.7m fee was agreed and expected to sign a seven-year contract until 2031.

Centre-back Anselmino will cost 15.6m but will go back on loan to Boca Juniors until at least January. The 19-year-old is regarded as an option for the future in the same vein as their other young signings from South America, like Ecuadorian teenager Kendry Paez and Brazilian Estevao Willian.

Anselmino will also sign a seven-year contract until 2031, but Chelsea can only spread the transfer fee for both players over five years in their accounts, as per Premier League rules.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,650
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3268 on: Yesterday at 11:03:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:03:25 pm
more stomach-churning transfer shit - laughing at the PL's PSR "rules" week after week ...

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/ck7g474lndmo
Chelsea have agreed deals in principle to sign Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino.

Jorgensen, 22, is set for a medical after a £20.7m fee was agreed and expected to sign a seven-year contract until 2031.

Centre-back Anselmino will cost 15.6m but will go back on loan to Boca Juniors until at least January. The 19-year-old is regarded as an option for the future in the same vein as their other young signings from South America, like Ecuadorian teenager Kendry Paez and Brazilian Estevao Willian.

Anselmino will also sign a seven-year contract until 2031, but Chelsea can only spread the transfer fee for both players over five years in their accounts, as per Premier League rules.

They are covering for a big part of these signings by selling academy products like Gilmour, Mount, Loftus-Cheek, Ampadu, Hudson-Odoi, Maatsen, Hall, Hutchinson, just to name a few. Chalobah, Gallagher, Casadei and Broja also seem to be on the market. It will catch up with them pretty soon, but that is their problem ...
Logged

Offline Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3269 on: Yesterday at 11:22:08 pm »
Some of their fans looking for Enzo to be sacked before the season starts. Great to see it. 4-1 loss to Celtic in preseason and the rats want to jump ship.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,812
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3270 on: Today at 12:29:04 am »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 11:22:08 pm
Some of their fans looking for Enzo to be sacked before the season starts. Great to see it. 4-1 loss to Celtic in preseason and the rats want to jump ship.
Why would Chelsea fans look for Enzo to be sacked?
Logged

Offline Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3271 on: Today at 12:44:57 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:29:04 am
Why would Chelsea fans look for Enzo to be sacked?
They seem to think he is a crap manager
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,553
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3272 on: Today at 05:22:27 am »
Quote from: kellan on July 26, 2024, 12:46:54 pm
An update - of sorts - on the sale of the women's team

Blueco 22 Midco Ltd allotted 10 shares on 29 June 2024 for either £17.5m (more likely) or £175m. The form reads £175m (10 shares at £17.5m per), but in the past Blueco entity filings have provided the total amount (rather than paid per share allotted) in the 'amount paid' field.
https://twitter.com/gregorypcordell/status/1816606425402986632

And then an elaboration on the above tweet

The correct way to complete the SH01 filing is for the amount paid to be per share so as Greg says it reads £175m. £17.5m wouldn't suffice for PSR. Therefore, it is more likely to be £175m signalling a very substantial payment made by Blueco 22 Midco to Chelsea's key PSR entity (CFC Holdings). In short, highly suggestive that the total deal to transfer CWFC (and profit to CFCH) was for most of this £175m.
https://twitter.com/slbsn/status/1816769351652937781




Is it nit unusual for a business to be valued at 20 x its turnover??
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 