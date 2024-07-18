An update - of sorts - on the sale of the women's teamBlueco 22 Midco Ltd allotted 10 shares on 29 June 2024 for either £17.5m (more likely) or £175m. The form reads £175m (10 shares at £17.5m per), but in the past Blueco entity filings have provided the total amount (rather than paid per share allotted) in the 'amount paid' field.And then an elaboration on the above tweetThe correct way to complete the SH01 filing is for the amount paid to be per share so as Greg says it reads £175m. £17.5m wouldn't suffice for PSR. Therefore, it is more likely to be £175m signalling a very substantial payment made by Blueco 22 Midco to Chelsea's key PSR entity (CFC Holdings). In short, highly suggestive that the total deal to transfer CWFC (and profit to CFCH) was for most of this £175m.