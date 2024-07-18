more stomach-churning transfer shit - laughing at the PL's PSR "rules" week after week ...Chelsea have agreed deals in principle to sign Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino.Jorgensen, 22, is set for a medical after a £20.7m fee was agreed and expected to sign a seven-year contract until 2031.Centre-back Anselmino will cost 15.6m but will go back on loan to Boca Juniors until at least January. The 19-year-old is regarded as an option for the future in the same vein as their other young signings from South America, like Ecuadorian teenager Kendry Paez and Brazilian Estevao Willian.Anselmino will also sign a seven-year contract until 2031, but Chelsea can only spread the transfer fee for both players over five years in their accounts, as per Premier League rules.