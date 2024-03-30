Argentine Govt asking Messi and AFA to apologize.French FA had already formally made complaint to FIFA yesterday I think. EDIT: Julio Garro denied that he had asked Messi to apologize
I wonder if Messi was part of the gang that sang it at the WC.
I think it was invented by the Argentinian fans during Qatar and then the players picked it up afterward, to the extent they are singing it two years later in Miami after winning the Copa America against Colombia. Bizarre obsession.
If accurate....wtf....this is like a slow-moving disaster scene....shit gets worse and worse.....https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1e5sldo/argentine_president_javier_milei_retweets_a_tweet/Argentine president Javier Milei retweets a tweet saying that the "the song only speaks the truth" and calls for his subsecretary of sports Julio Garro to be fired
And according to that thread, Miles has been invited to the opening of the Olympics. Awkward.
