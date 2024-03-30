« previous next »
Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids

shook

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3200 on: Yesterday at 08:21:49 pm
Argentine Govt asking Messi and AFA to apologize.
French FA had already formally made complaint to FIFA yesterday I think.

EDIT: Julio Garro denied that he had asked Messi to apologize
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:26:30 pm by shook
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3201 on: Yesterday at 08:30:38 pm
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 08:21:49 pm
Argentine Govt asking Messi and AFA to apologize.
French FA had already formally made complaint to FIFA yesterday I think.

EDIT: Julio Garro denied that he had asked Messi to apologize

I wonder if Messi was part of the gang that sang it at the WC.
shook

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3202 on: Yesterday at 08:32:41 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:30:38 pm
I wonder if Messi was part of the gang that sang it at the WC.

I think it was invented by the Argentinian fans during Qatar and then the players picked it up afterward, to the extent they are singing it two years later in Miami after winning the Copa America against Colombia. Bizarre obsession.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3203 on: Yesterday at 08:44:00 pm
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 08:32:41 pm
I think it was invented by the Argentinian fans during Qatar and then the players picked it up afterward, to the extent they are singing it two years later in Miami after winning the Copa America against Colombia. Bizarre obsession.

Almost as bad as those Plastic bastards down the road.
shook

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3204 on: Yesterday at 10:18:33 pm
If accurate....wtf....this is like a slow-moving disaster scene....shit gets worse and worse.....

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1e5sldo/argentine_president_javier_milei_retweets_a_tweet/

Argentine president Javier Milei retweets a tweet saying that the "the song only speaks the truth" and calls for his subsecretary of sports Julio Garro to be fired
Brian Blessed

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3205 on: Yesterday at 10:41:50 pm
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 10:18:33 pm
If accurate....wtf....this is like a slow-moving disaster scene....shit gets worse and worse.....

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1e5sldo/argentine_president_javier_milei_retweets_a_tweet/

Argentine president Javier Milei retweets a tweet saying that the "the song only speaks the truth" and calls for his subsecretary of sports Julio Garro to be fired

And according to that thread, Miles has been invited to the opening of the Olympics. Awkward.
shook

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3206 on: Yesterday at 10:45:06 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 10:41:50 pm
And according to that thread, Miles has been invited to the opening of the Olympics. Awkward.

 :lmao nuts
SamLad

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3207 on: Yesterday at 11:10:13 pm
Miles is a raving RW nut job.
RedSince86

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3208 on: Yesterday at 11:14:05 pm
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 10:18:33 pm
If accurate....wtf....this is like a slow-moving disaster scene....shit gets worse and worse.....

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1e5sldo/argentine_president_javier_milei_retweets_a_tweet/

Argentine president Javier Milei retweets a tweet saying that the "the song only speaks the truth" and calls for his subsecretary of sports Julio Garro to be fired
Javier Milei"Kowsky" who's Father from Poland shortened his name who's related to Benjamin Netanyahu's Father who's previous name was Melieikowsky when he left Poland.

The Apple doesn't fall far from the Tree.

Both leaders are absolute racist C*nts.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:16:35 pm by RedSince86
Tokyoite

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3209 on: Today at 03:38:05 am
The people of Argentina have decided to have a collective meltdown it seems. Mascherano has also spoken out in support of Enzo lol What a shambles.
