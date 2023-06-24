you're right. my mistake, I should have checked. I guess if I'd said "alluding to" it'd be more accurate.
still think you're off your rocker mind you. you seem to be trying to dilute the implied insults. I'm sure that's not your intent is it?
No, not at all. It's vile and has no place in society.
It's very hard to get the correct tone when a discussion is held online.
I'm focusing perhaps on the rivalry aspect of it.
I have very little time at for international football and the 'patriotism' it brings. I'm certain most countries have unsavoury lyrics about others, which have no place in society these days, particularly the way the world is changing and becoming multicultural.
I'm just considering if it was their way of getting at the French team. If Germany had been their rivals, would they have sung something similar? (about players from other backgrounds as well)
As I said it is vile, and people are calling for a hefty worldwide ban.
I'm not getting into a hierarchy of wrongs, but not one City player got even a reprimand from the FA after their video footage on their plane, chanting about us, Sean Cox etc