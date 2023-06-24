Don't know if it's been mentioned, where was Alexis when these idiots were chanting their bile



Seperate method of transport thankfullyThis shit is disgusting and will be just the latest in a long line of displays of how racism is rife and not really taken seriously. Already apologists claiming its not racist and just stating facts and people need to stop being so sensitive.Simply put the implication from the song is that the french players arent really french because of the colour of their skin. For anyone who wants to question that why are the countries named specifically african nations?The past cant be used to dictate what will happen in the future or represent a nation but the history of black people in Argentina is incredibly horrifying.I spoke to my girlfriend about the video as soon as I saw it, she asked what would happen and my answer was some flimsy apology statements and little to no punishment along with people trying to play down the severity of it.Its often said theres no place for this in football but theres no place for it in life! To make it worse Fofana condemning this was met with a load of racist abuse, how dare he condemn racism, its disgraceful in all honesty