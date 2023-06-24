« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 221779 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,182
  • The first five yards........
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3160 on: Today at 10:33:04 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:29:55 am
Knobheads all round no doubt. Keep all that shite out of football. But it would decimate the England fan songbook I guess!

Is it ok for Yorkshire fans to sing about getting Saddleworth back during a Roses match Nick? Just checking.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,573
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3161 on: Today at 10:33:19 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:16:51 am
Absolutely bizarre song in the first place. Has it sprung up because of recent World Cup rivalry with France?

I see Rodri brought Gibraltar into the Spain celebrations too. Not nearly the same I know but can all of them not just shut up.

I think that is just a political stance that he is fully entitled to. Always find it weird though that the Spanish complain about Gibraltar yet hold pieces of territory elsewhere in even more a direct way than the UK holds Gibraltar.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,105
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3162 on: Today at 10:37:27 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:33:04 am
Is it ok for Yorkshire fans to sing about getting Saddleworth back during a Roses match Nick? Just checking.

Do what you want with that dump. :D
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,182
  • The first five yards........
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3163 on: Today at 10:37:55 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:37:27 am
Do what you want with that dump. :D

It used to be great. What happened?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,105
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3164 on: Today at 10:42:04 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:37:55 am
It used to be great. What happened?

Dont know, not sure Ive ever been. Just casting aspersions. Thought it was all moors up there?
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,116
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3165 on: Today at 10:49:43 am »
If only fans up and down the country would get on Enzo's back the same way they did with Suarez. Not going to happen though.

PL should ban him for a year. Then FIFA should follow suit with an international ban. Probably the only reason Chelsea are doing anything is because they fear that's exactly what might happen.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,658
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3166 on: Today at 11:03:27 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:16:51 am
Absolutely bizarre song in the first place. Has it sprung up because of recent World Cup rivalry with France?

I see Rodri brought Gibraltar into the Spain celebrations too. Not nearly the same I know but can all of them not just shut up.

Apparently came about from the 2022 WC. Weirdos.

https://www.indy100.com/sport/what-did-enzo-fernandez-say
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3167 on: Today at 11:04:27 am »
Apologies in advance for this post. I am possibly way off the mark.

As some have suggested, the song has possibly appeared because of recent World Cup rivalry with France?
Is there a (slim) possibility it is their (bizarre) way of winding the French team up about their lack of 'nationalism' (ie. Why are you playing for France in the first place, rather than your country of birth etc)
Of course the issue here is that these players are all black.
But (and it's a massive 'but', maybe they are winding them up (insulting them) 'regardless' of their colour?

"Senegal this, Senegal that. If you love Senegal that much, why don't you play for them?" Keane on Viera.
Is it much different? (Although we should all be a lot more educated 20 odd years later)
And I have no idea why they are singing about France after a Copa win.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,676
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3168 on: Today at 11:09:40 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 11:04:27 am
Apologies in advance for this post. I am possibly way off the mark.

As some have suggested, the song has possibly appeared because of recent World Cup rivalry with France?
Is there a (slim) possibility it is their (bizarre) way of winding the French team up about their lack of 'nationalism' (ie. Why are you playing for France in the first place, rather than your country of birth etc)
Of course the issue here is that these players are all black.
But (and it's a massive 'but', maybe they are winding them up (insulting them) 'regardless' of their colour?

"Senegal this, Senegal that. If you love Senegal that much, why don't you play for them?" Keane on Viera.
Is it much different? (Although we should all be a lot more educated 20 odd years later)
And I have no idea why they are singing about France after a Copa win.

Regardless of the reasoning, it's utterly racist and there is no excuse to hide that.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3169 on: Today at 11:16:54 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 11:04:27 am
Apologies in advance for this post. I am possibly way off the mark.

As some have suggested, the song has possibly appeared because of recent World Cup rivalry with France?
Is there a (slim) possibility it is their (bizarre) way of winding the French team up about their lack of 'nationalism' (ie. Why are you playing for France in the first place, rather than your country of birth etc)
Of course the issue here is that these players are all black.
But (and it's a massive 'but', maybe they are winding them up (insulting them) 'regardless' of their colour?

"Senegal this, Senegal that. If you love Senegal that much, why don't you play for them?" Keane on Viera.
Is it much different? (Although we should all be a lot more educated 20 odd years later)
And I have no idea why they are singing about France after a Copa win.

It is still racist and transphobic too about Mbappe's rumoured girlfriend.

Importantly the people it talks of themselves have found it racist and are offended by it. Regardless of intention of they (Frenchmen of African origin) turn around and say "I find that racist" then you should not make those comments about them
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3170 on: Today at 11:21:04 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:09:40 am
Regardless of the reasoning, it's utterly racist and there is no excuse to hide that.

And transphobic.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:23:04 am by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,182
  • The first five yards........
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3171 on: Today at 11:25:40 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 11:04:27 am
(ie. Why are you playing for France in the first place, rather than your country of birth etc)

Have you checked to see where most of these lads were born?

It's pure racism, as Fofana said. No excuses.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,073
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3172 on: Today at 12:08:13 pm »
https://x.com/themagic_tophat/status/1813311715464863843?t=G8eSe8lVpWezhkycVGjNKA&s=19

Might be going under soon anyway, so he can go to La Liga where they don't mind that sort of thing.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,658
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3173 on: Today at 12:25:58 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 11:04:27 am
Apologies in advance for this post. I am possibly way off the mark.

As some have suggested, the song has possibly appeared because of recent World Cup rivalry with France?
Is there a (slim) possibility it is their (bizarre) way of winding the French team up about their lack of 'nationalism' (ie. Why are you playing for France in the first place, rather than your country of birth etc)
Of course the issue here is that these players are all black.
But (and it's a massive 'but', maybe they are winding them up (insulting them) 'regardless' of their colour?

"Senegal this, Senegal that. If you love Senegal that much, why don't you play for them?" Keane on Viera.
Is it much different? (Although we should all be a lot more educated 20 odd years later)
And I have no idea why they are singing about France after a Copa win.


"Way off the mark" is doing a fuck ton of work, here.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,457
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3174 on: Today at 01:05:30 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:09:40 am
Regardless of the reasoning, it's utterly racist and there is no excuse to hide that.
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 11:04:27 am
Apologies in advance for this post. I am possibly way off the mark.

As some have suggested, the song has possibly appeared because of recent World Cup rivalry with France?
Is there a (slim) possibility it is their (bizarre) way of winding the French team up about their lack of 'nationalism' (ie. Why are you playing for France in the first place, rather than your country of birth etc)
Of course the issue here is that these players are all black.
But (and it's a massive 'but', maybe they are winding them up (insulting them) 'regardless' of their colour?

"Senegal this, Senegal that. If you love Senegal that much, why don't you play for them?" Keane on Viera.
Is it much different? (Although we should all be a lot more educated 20 odd years later)
And I have no idea why they are singing about France after a Copa win.


Check your head lad, this is unacceptable full stop. No excuses, this is utterly offensive across the board. Player should be banned from football for a long period of time.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3175 on: Today at 01:12:54 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 11:04:27 am
Apologies in advance for this post. I am possibly way off the mark.

As some have suggested, the song has possibly appeared because of recent World Cup rivalry with France?
Is there a (slim) possibility it is their (bizarre) way of winding the French team up about their lack of 'nationalism' (ie. Why are you playing for France in the first place, rather than your country of birth etc)
Of course the issue here is that these players are all black.
But (and it's a massive 'but', maybe they are winding them up (insulting them) 'regardless' of their colour?

"Senegal this, Senegal that. If you love Senegal that much, why don't you play for them?" Keane on Viera.
Is it much different? (Although we should all be a lot more educated 20 odd years later)
And I have no idea why they are singing about France after a Copa win.
maybe they are winding them up (insulting them) 'regardless' of their colour

are you off your meds? 

they are insulting them while mentioning their colour ffs!
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,464
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3176 on: Today at 01:18:03 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 11:04:27 am
Apologies in advance for this post. I am possibly way off the mark.

As some have suggested, the song has possibly appeared because of recent World Cup rivalry with France?
Is there a (slim) possibility it is their (bizarre) way of winding the French team up about their lack of 'nationalism' (ie. Why are you playing for France in the first place, rather than your country of birth etc)
Of course the issue here is that these players are all black.
But (and it's a massive 'but', maybe they are winding them up (insulting them) 'regardless' of their colour?

"Senegal this, Senegal that. If you love Senegal that much, why don't you play for them?" Keane on Viera.
Is it much different? (Although we should all be a lot more educated 20 odd years later)
And I have no idea why they are singing about France after a Copa win.
Firstly France weren't even their opponents when they were singing their racist rubbish. Secondly it's really rich for Argentinians to be questioning French players nationalities. Most of them come from immigrant families as well. Maybe the thousands of Nazis that settled in Argentina managed to hold on to their bigotry and passed it on.

Either way there is no excusing what happened on that bus, every individual who participated should be disciplined. Let's just be glad that Enzo is such a fucking moron that he actually recorded it for the world to see.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3177 on: Today at 01:42:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:12:54 pm
maybe they are winding them up (insulting them) 'regardless' of their colour

are you off your meds? 

they are insulting them while mentioning their colour ffs!

I think it's disgusting, offensive, unnecessary etc
It has no place in society.

I have to point out, however, your comment "while mentioning their colour ffs".
In neither the original Spanish, nor the English translation does it mention colour at all (not that it makes the song any less unacceptable)

Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3178 on: Today at 01:45:44 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 01:42:41 pm
I think it's disgusting, offensive, unnecessary etc
It has no place in society.

I have to point out, however, your comment "while mentioning their colour ffs".
In neither the original Spanish, nor the English translation does it mention colour at all (not that it makes the song any less unacceptable)
you're right.  my mistake, I should have checked. I guess if I'd said "alluding to" it'd be more accurate.

still think you're off your rocker mind you. you seem to be trying to dilute the implied insults.  I'm sure that's not your intent is it?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3179 on: Today at 01:56:25 pm »
He should get a world wide ban, won't happen if Messi was involved though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3180 on: Today at 01:59:19 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 11:04:27 am
Apologies in advance for this post. I am possibly way off the mark.

As some have suggested, the song has possibly appeared because of recent World Cup rivalry with France?
Is there a (slim) possibility it is their (bizarre) way of winding the French team up about their lack of 'nationalism' (ie. Why are you playing for France in the first place, rather than your country of birth etc)
Of course the issue here is that these players are all black.
But (and it's a massive 'but', maybe they are winding them up (insulting them) 'regardless' of their colour?

"Senegal this, Senegal that. If you love Senegal that much, why don't you play for them?" Keane on Viera.
Is it much different? (Although we should all be a lot more educated 20 odd years later)
And I have no idea why they are singing about France after a Copa win.

That'll be the same Keane who ran away from captaining a side that was chocker with players who couldn't get into the England squad.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,271
  • BoRac
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3181 on: Today at 01:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 01:18:03 pm
Firstly France weren't even their opponents when they were singing their racist rubbish. Secondly it's really rich for Argentinians to be questioning French players nationalities. Most of them come from immigrant families as well. Maybe the thousands of Nazis that settled in Argentina managed to hold on to their bigotry and passed it on.

Either way there is no excusing what happened on that bus, every individual who participated should be disciplined. Let's just be glad that Enzo is such a fucking moron that he actually recorded it for the world to see.

I understand the focus is on Fernandez because he posted it, but I haven't seen any other players in the video named yet. Has anyone else been identified yet, and are they facing consequences?
Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,251
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3182 on: Today at 02:02:09 pm »
Don't know if it's been mentioned, where was Alexis when these idiots were chanting their bile
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,271
  • BoRac
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3183 on: Today at 02:03:45 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:56:25 pm
He should get a world wide ban, won't happen if Messi was involved though.

He lives in Miami, didn't travel with the team after the game. Like I said above, I have no idea who else was in that video, but it looks like none of the big names were involved.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3184 on: Today at 02:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 02:02:09 pm
Don't know if it's been mentioned, where was Alexis when these idiots were chanting their bile

Seperate method of transport thankfully

/

This shit is disgusting and will be just the latest in a long line of displays of how racism is rife and not really taken seriously. Already apologists claiming its not racist and just stating facts and people need to stop being so sensitive.

Simply put the implication from the song is that the french players arent really french because of the colour of their skin. For anyone who wants to question that why are the countries named specifically african nations?

The past cant be used to dictate what will happen in the future or represent a nation but the history of black people in Argentina is incredibly horrifying.

I spoke to my girlfriend about the video as soon as I saw it, she asked what would happen and my answer was some flimsy apology statements and little to no punishment along with people trying to play down the severity of it.

Its often said theres no place for this in football but theres no place for it in life! To make it worse Fofana condemning this was met with a load of racist abuse, how dare he condemn racism, its disgraceful in all honesty
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3185 on: Today at 02:28:03 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 02:03:45 pm
He lives in Miami, didn't travel with the team after the game. Like I said above, I have no idea who else was in that video, but it looks like none of the big names were involved.

That's disappointing.


Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:11:18 pm
Seperate method of transport thankfully


That's a relief  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3186 on: Today at 02:38:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:45:44 pm
you're right.  my mistake, I should have checked. I guess if I'd said "alluding to" it'd be more accurate.

still think you're off your rocker mind you. you seem to be trying to dilute the implied insults.  I'm sure that's not your intent is it?

No, not at all. It's vile and has no place in society.
It's very hard to get the correct tone when a discussion is held online.
I'm focusing perhaps on the rivalry aspect of it.
I have very little time at for international football and the 'patriotism' it brings. I'm certain most countries have unsavoury lyrics about others, which have no place in society these days, particularly the way the world is changing and becoming multicultural.
I'm just considering if it was their way of getting at the French team. If Germany had been their rivals, would they have sung something similar? (about players from other backgrounds as well)
As I said it is vile, and people are calling for a hefty worldwide ban.
I'm not getting into a hierarchy of wrongs, but not one City player got even a reprimand from the FA after their video footage on their plane, chanting about us, Sean Cox etc
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,194
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3187 on: Today at 03:11:53 pm »
Have we heard from Enzo yet saying "Oh it was meant as a joke. I am not a racist. I have a black friend and teammate."
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3188 on: Today at 03:14:10 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 02:38:16 pm
No, not at all. It's vile and has no place in society.
It's very hard to get the correct tone when a discussion is held online.
I'm focusing perhaps on the rivalry aspect of it.
I have very little time at for international football and the 'patriotism' it brings. I'm certain most countries have unsavoury lyrics about others, which have no place in society these days, particularly the way the world is changing and becoming multicultural.
I'm just considering if it was their way of getting at the French team. If Germany had been their rivals, would they have sung something similar? (about players from other backgrounds as well)
As I said it is vile, and people are calling for a hefty worldwide ban.
I'm not getting into a hierarchy of wrongs, but not one City player got even a reprimand from the FA after their video footage on their plane, chanting about us, Sean Cox etc

They just won the Copa America, why are they even thinking about let alone mentioning France?
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3189 on: Today at 04:04:32 pm »
Maybe now people see why we didn't buy him.
Logged

Offline Cusamano

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,849
  • Natural Police
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3190 on: Today at 04:11:46 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 04:04:32 pm
Maybe now people see why we didn't buy him.

that and the fact hes overrated as fuck
Logged
Wake up, will ya pal? If you're not inside, you're outside, OK? And I'm not talking a $400,000 a year working Wall Street stiff flying first class and being comfortable, I'm talking about liquid. Rich enough to have your own jet. Rich enough not to waste time. Fifty, a hundred million dollars buddy. A player. - Gordon Gekko

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,920
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3191 on: Today at 04:32:39 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 11:04:27 am
Apologies in advance for this post. I am possibly way off the mark.

As some have suggested, the song has possibly appeared because of recent World Cup rivalry with France?
Is there a (slim) possibility it is their (bizarre) way of winding the French team up about their lack of 'nationalism' (ie. Why are you playing for France in the first place, rather than your country of birth etc)
Of course the issue here is that these players are all black.
But (and it's a massive 'but', maybe they are winding them up (insulting them) 'regardless' of their colour?

"Senegal this, Senegal that. If you love Senegal that much, why don't you play for them?" Keane on Viera.
Is it much different? (Although we should all be a lot more educated 20 odd years later)
And I have no idea why they are singing about France after a Copa win.


The other word for that is racism.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,443
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3192 on: Today at 04:35:50 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 02:38:16 pm
No, not at all. It's vile and has no place in society.

I'm just considering if it was their way of getting at the French team. If Germany had been their rivals, would they have sung something similar? (about players from other backgrounds as well)

But why 'get' at the French team, or any other team, by targeting race of the players... and like you have said it is vile, and has no place in society.

And people, especially the players being 'get at', could find it quite racist.
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,658
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3193 on: Today at 04:43:01 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:11:53 pm
Have we heard from Enzo yet saying "Oh it was meant as a joke. I am not a racist. I have a black friend and teammate."

No no, he said he just got swept up on the emotion and celebration and regrets it. I mean I understand, on my wedding night I signed up to Britain First and when my first son was born I walked straight out into the street and punched a black person. high emotion makes you do crazy racist things, I guess.

Prick.

Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3194 on: Today at 04:48:20 pm »
this whole thing is part 8,297 in the "Footballers are Generally As thick As Pigshit" exhibition.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,182
  • The first five yards........
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3195 on: Today at 04:58:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:48:20 pm
this whole thing is part 8,297 in the "Footballers are Generally As thick As Pigshit" exhibition.

But they aren't Sam. Many of them take important stands against injustice, including racism. Mbappe himself made a crucial intervention in the French elections two weeks ago and possibly helped to stymie support for the Far Right. What Enzo has just done is below the salt. Most footballers - amateur as well as professional - will instinctively know that he's a wanker.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3196 on: Today at 05:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:58:30 pm
But they aren't Sam. Many of them take important stands against injustice, including racism. Mbappe himself made a crucial intervention in the French elections two weeks ago and possibly helped to stymie support for the Far Right. What Enzo has just done is below the salt. Most footballers - amateur as well as professional - will instinctively know that he's a wanker.

I said most players are thick, not racist.  and there's thousands of examples of them displaying that.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,027
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3197 on: Today at 05:27:19 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 04:43:01 pm
No no, he said he just got swept up on the emotion and celebration and regrets it. I mean I understand, on my wedding night I signed up to Britain First and when my first son was born I walked straight out into the street and punched a black person. high emotion makes you do crazy racist things, I guess.

Prick.


Congratulations to you and your wife on the birth of your new baby ,Adolf. Xx
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,004
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3198 on: Today at 05:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:27:19 pm
Congratulations to you and your wife on the birth of your new baby ,Adolf. Xx

I  like the Xx at the end nice touch Sir
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Up
« previous next »
 