Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids

clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3120 on: July 12, 2024, 09:08:07 am »
Quote from: cdav on July 12, 2024, 09:00:45 am
I guess it would be easy to argue that as day to day spend on womens teams is not included in PSR calcs, that any profit from the sale of the team should also be excluded?

The dodgy agent payments from Roman investigation is still going on


Their hotel and carpark sale still hasn't been approved by the league


Uefa still haven't fined them (as they don't include the hotel sales in FFP)


And now the womans team.


The league will have to spend millions for all this. I wonder at which point other teams sue them due to loss or earnings. Because this legal fees are deducted before clubs recieve money.



mickeydocs

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3121 on: July 12, 2024, 09:21:19 am »
Quote from: vblfc on July 11, 2024, 11:46:51 am
Hard to keep up with this lots chequebook. This is still a madness buy all promising youth strategy which was supposed to dry up at some point. Just had to google  - As a reminder - Romeo Lavia cost £53m.🤷🏻‍♂️
To sort of compare, MacAllister cost £35m in the same transfer window. How can they keep going at that.

We will finish ahead of this lot yet again.


The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3122 on: July 12, 2024, 09:23:22 am »
Quote from: clinical on July 12, 2024, 09:00:32 am
£100m at least. I imagine that's what they needed to pass PSR
Read an article this morning since your initial post where the Athletic has mentioned that Chelsea women's side were sold at 22 times it's revenue/valuation (men's side was sold at 5 times & Ratcliffe stake at 7 times that). :lmao
clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3123 on: July 12, 2024, 09:34:51 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July 12, 2024, 09:23:22 am
Read an article this morning since your initial post where the Athletic has mentioned that Chelsea women's side were sold at 22 times it's revenue/valuation (men's side was sold at 5 times & Ratcliffe stake at 7 times that). :lmao

Honestly the league is a joke. How the other sides who've had to sell players aren't breaking down the doors of Richard Masters I'll never know.

This cheating is up there with City.



The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3124 on: July 12, 2024, 10:09:22 am »
Quote from: clinical on July 12, 2024, 09:34:51 am
Honestly the league is a joke. How the other sides who've had to sell players aren't breaking down the doors of Richard Masters I'll never know.

This cheating is up there with City.
Masters useless. I've never heard him comment on the VAR debacle.

According to that same article Chelsea aren't even the most commercially successful women's side in the UK let alone Europe. What a joke.

Absolutely needs investigating.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3125 on: July 12, 2024, 02:15:47 pm »
they'll be selling each other used teabags at 10,000 quid each next.
vblfc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3126 on: July 12, 2024, 04:21:25 pm »
Quote from: elbow on July 11, 2024, 11:40:28 pm
I thought Lavia was 67 million?
Im finding £53m plus £5m add ons. But these numbers are so ridiculous for a player with 1 appearance, does it even matter?
elbow

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3127 on: July 13, 2024, 01:23:51 am »
Quote from: vblfc on July 12, 2024, 04:21:25 pm
Im finding £53m plus £5m add ons. But these numbers are so ridiculous for a player with 1 appearance, does it even matter?

Well they certainly wont be paying any add ons. Great deal.


 :D


Tokyoite

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3128 on: July 13, 2024, 02:29:24 am »
I'd be embarrassed of supporting this lot if I were a Chelsea fan. Making a mockery of the league and toying with players like that is not a good look.
GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3129 on: July 13, 2024, 03:19:44 am »
I think if you're a Chelsea supporter you abandoned concepts like shame and dignity some time ago
decosabute

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3130 on: July 13, 2024, 04:36:16 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on July 12, 2024, 09:21:19 am
We will finish ahead of this lot yet again.

Probably, but that's not really the point here - them still being a shitshow after all the cheating is by the by. The cheating itself and the apparent complete lack of obstacles/objection to it all is a joke and extremely concerning.

LFC are basically that one fella in the 1988 Olympic 100m final who never got done for cheating. Aside from maybe Bayern Munich, we're pretty much the only big club in Europe who actually spends money we have/earn.

The whole thing at the elite level is a complete disgrace and people will hopefully switch off in their droves.
GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3131 on: July 13, 2024, 04:40:01 am »
Quote from: decosabute on July 13, 2024, 04:36:16 am

The whole thing at the elite level is a complete disgrace and people will hopefully switch off in their droves.

I fully intend to subsist on 3 minute highlight clips on YouTube this season. No more following match comms at 2-4am. Hope I can stick to it once the AFL season ends.
Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 08:47:54 pm »
Looks like Enzo is a massive racist, Chelsea through and through the horrible little rat.
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3133 on: Today at 08:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:47:54 pm
Looks like Enzo is a massive racist, Chelsea through and through the horrible little rat.

a sensational racist.
Garlicbread

  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3134 on: Today at 09:06:50 pm »
https://twitter.com/Wesley_Fofana3/status/1813286455256519160

Wesley Fofana calling him out on it. Gusto, Fofana and Disasi have unfollowed him on Instagram.
spen71

  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3135 on: Today at 09:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:47:54 pm
Looks like Enzo is a massive racist, Chelsea through and through the horrible little rat.

What did he say ?
Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3136 on: Today at 09:18:33 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 09:14:40 pm
What did he say ?

They were singing a racist song on the team bus, I believe about black French people.
Boaty McBoatface

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3137 on: Today at 09:20:16 pm »
Please tell me that Mac wasn't involved in this shite.
Wghennessy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3138 on: Today at 09:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:20:16 pm
Please tell me that Mac wasn't involved in this shite.

On the other coach apparently.
Boaty McBoatface

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3139 on: Today at 09:35:20 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:32:21 pm
On the other coach apparently.
With the cocaine and hookers. Good lad. ;D
