Absolute madness. Leicester want £10m and The Guardian are suggesting Maresca might end up staying at Leicester if he has any late reservations about the move



Living near to Leicester the general feeling throughout the season towards Maresca from their fans has been indifference. Even when they were pulling clear the fans found the football uninspiring. When they hit the relatively bad patch there were loads calling for him to be sacked.I think if he stays at Leicester then they'll perform at about the level of Burnley and he'll likely be sacked around Christmas time if they can afford to do so. Getting £10m now would be a real bonus for them.Although Leicester sold a few big names last summer they still had an absolutely stacked team for the Championship. Pereira, Vestergaard, Faes, Justin, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Winks, Vardy, Ideanacho, Daka etc. are all far above the average standard of the Championship. Conor Coady was collecting splinters in his arse for most of the season and Danny Ward dropped down to being third-choice goalkeeper!