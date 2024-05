Perhaps becoming the next Brighton will be a step too far but there is potential in Ipswich. I donít think the owners now are afraid to spend money and will be looking to emulate the likes of Brighton and Brentford (who may be a more realistic model).



I agree thereís potential at Ipswich. They have what looks like a really promising coach. Their support is miles bigger than most realise. I think theyíd sell out 35-40k most weeks PL. they probably would have this season in the Championship.As others have said itís the infrastructure, scouting networks etc.. they are miles behind most PL clubs and would take years to get to same level as even most mid table clubs. I know the stadium isnít as good as Brightons and guessing training facilities arenít either.I think Ipswich would need at least 3 years in PL and continued investment in infrastructure to build into a mid table club. Itís possible but the hurdle is really high.Like I said earlier, Iíd really like them to become an established PL club. Massive buzz for the town and rest of Suffolk to have a PL club. You could feel that buzz massively as it led up to promotion and I donít live in Ipswich myself.