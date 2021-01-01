Perhaps becoming the next Brighton will be a step too far but there is potential in Ipswich. I dont think the owners now are afraid to spend money and will be looking to emulate the likes of Brighton and Brentford (who may be a more realistic model).



I agree theres potential at Ipswich. They have what looks like a really promising coach. Their support is miles bigger than most realise. I think theyd sell out 35-40k most weeks PL. they probably would have this season in the Championship.As others have said its the infrastructure, scouting networks etc.. they are miles behind most PL clubs and would take years to get to same level as even most mid table clubs. I know the stadium isnt as good as Brightons and guessing training facilities arent either.I think Ipswich would need at least 3 years in PL and continued investment in infrastructure to build into a mid table club. Its possible but the hurdle is really high.Like I said earlier, Id really like them to become an established PL club. Massive buzz for the town and rest of Suffolk to have a PL club. You could feel that buzz massively as it led up to promotion and I dont live in Ipswich myself.