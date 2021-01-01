« previous next »
Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids

duvva 💅

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 09:13:20 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:31:06 am
The job is too big for him. He won't be given the time he needs.

He'd be better off staying at Ipswich.
I agree hed be better off staying with Ipswich for now and hope he does. Just out of the jobs hes being linked with the Man Utd one makes most sense
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

koptommy93

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 09:15:25 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:13:20 am
I agree hed be better off staying with Ipswich for now and hope he does. Just out of the jobs hes being linked with the Man Utd one makes most sense
Brighton is the move he should make if he decides to leave.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

meady1981

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 09:18:12 am
Hed last less time than Potter did at Chelsea.
The biggest joke of a club there is.
Draex

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 09:28:17 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 07:29:27 am
Theyre only toxic until theyre not though. The right appointment can stop the rot and get things moving in the right direction again. McKenna could be that for United. I think they might be the only club that would tempt him to leave Ipswich at this moment in time.

In terms of managers Chelsea is far and away more toxic and would be more of a gamble from his point of view, and I suspect hed stay put rather than go there.

Brighton might be of more interest as theyre established in the PL but with better structure in place, but I still think hed like to give Ipswich a season to see what he can do. As I say I think the only team that may tempt him right now is Man Utd, because of his previous ties there and the fact its Man Utd

Everything I've seen from Brexit Jim (love that phrase someone else said) is he thinks he's the smartest man in the room, yet really he's a tory, imagine evading £4bil in tax then asking the tax payers to build a stadium for him..

Yeah I'd say he should stay at Ipswich but if he wanted a move Brighton all the way, a very well ran club.
clinical

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 09:42:33 am
So that will be another £25m in sacking and hiring new managers.

Never seen a club waste so much money. City never wasted it like this.

Hopefully it's Mckenna. Done well at Ipswitch. But that circus is totally different.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 09:57:13 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:15:25 am
Brighton is the move he should make if he decides to leave.

100%, McKenna should avoid Chelsea like the plague if he wants his career to go to the next level. In fact any manager with half a brain cell should swerve them if at all possible, unless they are truly desperate.

As for Poch, well, I'm not surprised at all. Hope he's already started his German lessons.
DelTrotter

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 10:04:27 am
Would be great if it's McKenna, obviously done brilliant there but Adkins did the same at Southampton, it's hardly a guarantee of managerial genius. This league and that insane club is a totally different game.
duvva 💅

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 01:39:14 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:15:25 am
Brighton is the move he should make if he decides to leave.
I suppose currently it would seem like a step up from Ipswich, but theres potential for Ipswich to become similar to Brighton (or Brentford) if they can survive next season.
Its why I think hes more likely to stay where he is for now
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Enders

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 01:46:29 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:10:56 am
From the Guardian:Talk about the blind leading the blind.
I see what you did there
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

AthleticClub

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 01:46:52 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:39:14 pm
I suppose currently it would seem like a step up from Ipswich, but theres potential for Ipswich to become similar to Brighton (or Brentford) if they can survive next season.
Its why I think hes more likely to stay where he is for now

There really isn't
duvva 💅

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 01:53:25 pm
Quote from: AthleticClub on Yesterday at 01:46:52 pm
There really isn't
Starting to get away from this being a Chelsea thread, but go on then why not?
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Jookie

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 01:53:54 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:39:14 pm
I suppose currently it would seem like a step up from Ipswich, but theres potential for Ipswich to become similar to Brighton (or Brentford) if they can survive next season.
Its why I think hes more likely to stay where he is for now

I want Ipswich to stay given my locality to the club.

But I dont see the Brighton potential personally. Brightons recruitment aligned with good coaching got them into the PL and kept them there. Location of Brighton, new stadium, Brighton as a city, all seemed aligned to them being an established PL club.

Not sure Ipswich have all that. They have a great coach. They have some good players who could thrive at PL level (Davis being one, potentially Broadbead as well). They also have a pretty run of the mill spine to their team with a fair few journeyman. A number of their other promising players last season were loans.


Id really like them to stay up and they might. Its still still a big  leap from survival next season to becoming the new Brighton or even Brentford.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

duvva 💅

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 02:02:15 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:53:54 pm
I want Ipswich to stay given my locality to the club.

But I dont see the Brighton potential personally. Brightons recruitment aligned with good coaching got them into the PL and kept them there. Location of Brighton, new stadium, Brighton as a city, all seemed aligned to them being an established PL club.

Not sure Ipswich have all that. They have a great coach. They have some good players who could thrive at PL level (Davis being one, potentially Broadbead as well). They also have a pretty run of the mill spine to their team with a fair few journeyman. A number of their other promising players last season were loans.


Id really like them to stay up and they might. Its still still a big  leap from survival next season to becoming the new Brighton or even Brentford.
Im not saying it will happen. It still could all fall apart at this point. Particularly if McKenna goes.

But theyre a similar size club from a support and stadium point of view. They seem to a have a good set up and structure on the football side and have made decent use of loan signings so far. The off field structure is where theyll need to build and get things right with scouting networks/analytics but as Brighton have shown its not impossible.

I cant recall exactly but Brighton struggled for a few seasons from memory after promotion before properly establishing themselves. While Im not saying Ipswich will be able to do the same I dont think its completely beyond them.
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

AthleticClub

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 02:04:10 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:53:25 pm
Starting to get away from this being a Chelsea thread, but go on then why not?

Because they will be relegated next year whether he stays there as manager or not. Brighton will not be relegated. The Brighton job would be a massive step up for him in every regard - playing squad, training facility, sport science, stadium to name a few. If he has the choice I'd suggest the following in terms of next season - Man Utd, Brighton, Chelsea, Ipswich in that order
SamLad

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 02:04:50 pm
my speculation:

Circus - de Zerbi
Bayern - Poch
MU - Tuchel

and they'll all soon end in tears. 

lots and lots and lots of tears.
Chris~

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 02:06:04 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:53:25 pm
Starting to get away from this being a Chelsea thread, but go on then why not?
Brighton have been backed by Bloom to around £400m, rely on his data company and spent years building up their recruitment, scouting and contacts. I can't see Ipswich getting the chance to do that. They may be a Burnley under Dyche who with a manager and recruitment geared towards them can hang about for a while.

I do find it a bit mad how McKenna is getting linked to these jobs. Feels like Frank is getting looked over because he's kept a side up repeatedly rather than just promotion playing nice football
Terry de Niro

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 02:09:31 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:04:50 pm
my speculation:

Circus - de Zerbi
Bayern - Poch
MU - Tuchel

and they'll all soon end in tears. 

lots and lots and lots of tears.
I very much doubt that Brexit Jim would hire a German.
Could be wrong like.
duvva 💅

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 02:12:04 pm
Quote from: AthleticClub on Yesterday at 02:04:10 pm
Because they will be relegated next year whether he stays there as manager or not. Brighton will not be relegated. The Brighton job would be a massive step up for him in every regard - playing squad, training facility, sport science, stadium to name a few. If he has the choice I'd suggest the following in terms of next season - Man Utd, Brighton, Chelsea, Ipswich in that order
I think youve missed the point. Brighton werent the club they are now when they got promoted. They had to build up all of those things you mention, as will Ipswich. Although stadium and support wise theyre already very similar.

I suspect when Brighton got promoted everyone said theyd be relegated too.
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Qston

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 02:14:04 pm
A lot of managers, McKenna included, will be very wary about going there. They are making - or have made the position - very very unattractive to any younger manager. Why the hell would they risk it. McKenna could do another 12 months at Ipswich and if he does a really good job in the PL then he will get offers from some bigger clubs. Hell, Kompany is being linked with the Bayern job and they just got booted all over the place in the PL.

Chelsea have made themselves exceptionally unattractive to a lot of potential managers.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

duvva 💅

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 02:15:28 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 02:06:04 pm
Brighton have been backed by Bloom to around £400m, rely on his data company and spent years building up their recruitment, scouting and contacts. I can't see Ipswich getting the chance to do that. They may be a Burnley under Dyche who with a manager and recruitment geared towards them can hang about for a while.

I do find it a bit mad how McKenna is getting linked to these jobs. Feels like Frank is getting looked over because he's kept a side up repeatedly rather than just promotion playing nice football
Perhaps becoming the next Brighton will be a step too far but there is potential in Ipswich. I dont think the owners now are afraid to spend money and will be looking to emulate the likes of Brighton and Brentford (who may be a more realistic model).
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

AthleticClub

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 02:16:40 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:12:04 pm
I think youve missed the point. Brighton werent the club they are now when they got promoted. They had to build up all of those things you mention, as will Ipswich. Although stadium and support wise theyre already very similar.

I suspect when Brighton got promoted everyone said theyd be relegated too.

I think you have missed what happened at Brighton. Bloom invested an absolute fortune before they even got to the Premier League. The only way Ipswich could possibly reach Brighton's level is with hundreds of millions invested, which isn't going to happen. Only other way is this lad is a generational manager, he did well this year but there's been plenty of better sides in the championship so I'm not seeing anything to suggests he's the next Ferguson, or even Moyes to be honest.
duvva 💅

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 02:21:44 pm
Ipswich havent done what theyve done through luck, they already have a good structure in place. While clearly not the same or in the same league as Brightons currently it doesnt mean they cant follow a similar path. I guess well begin to find out in a few months.  Oh and by my count there was only one better side in the Championship this season.

Anyway this is Chelsea thread and conscious Ive derailed it enough now.

"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Jookie

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 02:22:36 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:15:28 pm
Perhaps becoming the next Brighton will be a step too far but there is potential in Ipswich. I dont think the owners now are afraid to spend money and will be looking to emulate the likes of Brighton and Brentford (who may be a more realistic model).

I agree theres potential at Ipswich. They have what looks like a really promising coach. Their support is miles bigger than most realise. I think theyd sell out 35-40k most weeks PL. they probably would have this season in the Championship.

As others have said its the infrastructure, scouting networks etc.. they are miles behind most PL clubs and would take years to get to same level as even most mid table clubs. I know the stadium isnt as good as Brightons and guessing training facilities arent either.

I think Ipswich would need at least 3 years in PL and continued investment in infrastructure to build into a mid table club. Its possible but the hurdle is really high.

Like I said earlier, Id really like them to become an established PL club. Massive buzz for the town and rest of Suffolk to have a PL club. You could feel that buzz massively as it led up to promotion and I dont live in Ipswich myself.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Terry de Niro

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 02:27:09 pm
So then, Chelsea?  :P
duvva 💅

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 02:28:54 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:22:36 pm
I agree theres potential at Ipswich. They have what looks like a really promising coach. Their support is miles bigger than most realise. I think theyd sell out 35-40k most weeks PL. they probably would have this season in the Championship.

As others have said its the infrastructure, scouting networks etc.. they are miles behind most PL clubs and would take years to get to same level as even most mid table clubs. I know the stadium isnt as good as Brightons and guessing training facilities arent either.

I think Ipswich would need at least 3 years in PL and continued investment in infrastructure to build into a mid table club. Its possible but the hurdle is really high.



Dont get me wrong Im not saying itll happen overnight. Brighton spent their first four seasons fighting relegation and Ipswich will have to do similar. But if they can beat the drop for a few seasons I think they can establish themselves if the investment is there.

I live just outside Ipswich so also understand and felt the recent feel good factor.
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

duvva 💅

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 02:30:01 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:27:09 pm
So then, Chelsea?  :P
Sorry Terry. Please feel free to get back to laughing at the horrible fuckers :)
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

S

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 04:38:06 pm
Why isnt Emery linked with any jobs?
rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 04:57:21 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 04:38:06 pm
Why isnt Emery linked with any jobs?

Signed a new deal towards the end of the season
clinical

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 05:08:56 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 04:38:06 pm
Why isnt Emery linked with any jobs?

Villa are a better club to manage than Chelsea who sack you after 12 months.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

A Red Abroad

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 05:19:03 pm
Quote from: Enders on Yesterday at 01:46:29 pm
I see what you did there

Which is more than Señor Feliciano did.
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

A Red Abroad

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 05:19:47 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 04:38:06 pm
Why isnt Emery linked with any jobs?

I suspect he's very happy at Villa (for now at least).
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

RyanBabel19

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 05:25:23 pm
Bit late here but holy shit they've actually sacked him
disgraced cake

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 05:47:26 pm
Surprised at the surprise many have had in the media (and on Rawk!) with his sacking. 6th place and no trophies with the amount of money spent (players were shit, yes) is abject failure. There's enough proof too now that he can't win trophies in England, I don't think he could with someone ready to challenge either like Man City. He might be one of the ultimate 'yesterday's man' candidates who keeps getting jobs, even with Tottenham all his best work happened leading up to 2017. Even when they got to a Champions League final they were already on the slide. So he's basically done about one impressive thing in the last 7 years and didn't even win a trophy for it.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

SamLad

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2993 on: Yesterday at 05:54:43 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:47:26 pm
Surprised at the surprise many have had in the media (and on Rawk!) with his sacking. 6th place and no trophies with the amount of money spent (players were shit, yes) is abject failure. There's enough proof too now that he can't win trophies in England, I don't think he could with someone ready to challenge either like Man City. He might be one of the ultimate 'yesterday's man' candidates who keeps getting jobs, even with Tottenham all his best work happened leading up to 2017. Even when they got to a Champions League final they were already on the slide. So he's basically done about one impressive thing in the last 7 years and didn't even win a trophy for it.
I'm no fan of his by any stretch, but he was handed a nonsense squad, a boatload of mish-mash shit overpriced players - which means he was faced with lineup permutations galore to try out / sort through - yet he failed" abjectly" coz he only got to 6th?

harsh imo.

not that I really care mind you  :)
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2994 on: Yesterday at 06:00:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:54:43 pm
I'm no fan of his by any stretch, but he was handed a nonsense squad, a boatload of mish-mash shit overpriced players - which means he was faced with lineup permutations galore to try out / sort through - yet he failed" abjectly" coz he only got to 6th?

harsh imo.

not that I really care mind you  :)

By their own standards of winning loads in the 21st century I think you could call it that. If he'd done the same thing with say Brentford (obviously spending much less money in the process too) I'd say he would be manager of the season.

Of course they did sign some shit players but altogether he should have made something work when you consider they did have some okay players there already and a big academy. 4th place should have been their minimum requirement I think, ahead of Spurs and Villa.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2995 on: Yesterday at 06:27:36 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:47:26 pm
Surprised at the surprise many have had in the media (and on Rawk!) with his sacking. 6th place and no trophies with the amount of money spent (players were shit, yes) is abject failure. There's enough proof too now that he can't win trophies in England, I don't think he could with someone ready to challenge either like Man City. He might be one of the ultimate 'yesterday's man' candidates who keeps getting jobs, even with Tottenham all his best work happened leading up to 2017. Even when they got to a Champions League final they were already on the slide. So he's basically done about one impressive thing in the last 7 years and didn't even win a trophy for it.

Broadly agree. He's the most overrated manager of his generation, with Tuchel a close second. It's going to be funny if the Mancs hire either.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline 4pool

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2996 on: Yesterday at 06:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:27:09 pm
So then, Chelsea?  :P

Fcuk 'em.

That is all.  ;D
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Brissyred

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2997 on: Today at 02:37:10 am »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 02:14:04 pm
Chelsea have made themselves exceptionally unattractive to a lot of potential managers.

Or very attractive depending on which way you look at it..
Go there, work 6-12 months on a shed load of money, get sacked, get huge payoff, set for life.
