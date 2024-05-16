Pretty decent run of form for them. Up to 6th now



Not beaten anyone decent in this run, and this run of form coincides playing mostly teams who been thinking about their holidays the last 6-7 weeks.Spurs, West Ham have been in awful form lately, and then teams mid table safe from the drop, they were embarrassed by Arsenal, Everton 6-0 was a gimme as they were saving themselves for the 6 pointer next game against Forest.We've had awful seasons where we put a running form together in Spring a few times, under Kenny when he was Caretaker, Rodgers first season, last season comes to mind, it doesn't really mean much.They are still a team that's badly put together on paper.