Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
May 16, 2024, 07:44:41 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May 16, 2024, 04:11:53 am
Pretty decent run of form for them. Up to 6th now
Not beaten anyone decent in this run, and this run of form coincides playing mostly teams who been thinking about their holidays the last 6-7 weeks.

Spurs, West Ham have been in awful form lately, and then teams mid table safe from the drop, they were embarrassed by Arsenal, Everton 6-0 was a gimme as they were saving themselves for the 6 pointer next game against Forest.

We've had awful seasons where we put a running form together in Spring a few times, under Kenny when he was Caretaker, Rodgers first season, last season comes to mind, it doesn't really mean much.

They are still a team that's badly put together on paper.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
May 16, 2024, 07:56:25 am
I see Reece James is starting next season as he means to go on by missing the first three games :D
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
May 16, 2024, 09:08:55 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 16, 2024, 07:44:41 am
Not beaten anyone decent in this run, and this run of form coincides playing mostly teams who been thinking about their holidays the last 6-7 weeks.

Spurs, West Ham have been in awful form lately, and then teams mid table safe from the drop, they were embarrassed by Arsenal, Everton 6-0 was a gimme as they were saving themselves for the 6 pointer next game against Forest.

We've had awful seasons where we put a running form together in Spring a few times, under Kenny when he was Caretaker, Rodgers first season, last season comes to mind, it doesn't really mean much.

They are still a team that's badly put together on paper.

4th in the form table since 1st January, so fair play clearly got a little bit going for them.

Been such a strange season for many teams, Brighton suffered massively and have basically had relegation form since January. Palace have picked up more points than Spurs and Man United this year.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
May 16, 2024, 09:44:33 am
Fernandez getting injured has been great for them, much better without him. Still a shit team though.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
May 16, 2024, 10:09:28 am
Quote from: Elzar on May 16, 2024, 09:08:55 am
4th in the form table since 1st January, so fair play clearly got a little bit going for them.

Been such a strange season for many teams, Brighton suffered massively and have basically had relegation form since January. Palace have picked up more points than Spurs and Man United this year.

It is one of them though where I can see with my eyes how bad they are. Since January 1st we played them twice, in both occasions they were embarrassingly bad.

When it matters to someone in the game they folded - against us, against Arsenal, against City
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
May 16, 2024, 10:25:11 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 16, 2024, 07:44:41 am
Not beaten anyone decent in this run, and this run of form coincides playing mostly teams who been thinking about their holidays the last 6-7 weeks.

Spurs, West Ham have been in awful form lately, and then teams mid table safe from the drop, they were embarrassed by Arsenal, Everton 6-0 was a gimme as they were saving themselves for the 6 pointer next game against Forest.

We've had awful seasons where we put a running form together in Spring a few times, under Kenny when he was Caretaker, Rodgers first season, last season comes to mind, it doesn't really mean much.

They are still a team that's badly put together on paper.

You have stated examples in where it did mean much.

The late run in 12/13 lead to a title challenge in 13/14. Late run last season lead to a title challenge this season. Same applies to the late run in 20/21.

More often than not, It is a good signal.

Chelsea have improved and look well set for a top 4 challenge. I expect them to get 4th and start setting the foundations for further progress.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
May 16, 2024, 12:18:13 pm
I don't think they'll be close to 4th again next season. People said they would last summer and Pochettino was a smart choice as manager, it's been a huge failure given what they've spent.

Thursday/Sunday will hamper them next season and it's been a bit of a freak season from Palmer which I doubt he replicates next season. They need about six starting calibre players to change things and the decisions they make in the market are baffling.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 09:17:17 am
If they are smart they'd realise that Enzo is their problem
