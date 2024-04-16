I think that penalty episode epitomised perfectly why they are where they are.



Absolutely zero spirit in that team apart from pure ego. It was incredible to watch at 4-0 how you can have not just one but two players acting like that, desperate for their own attention when the designated penalty taker was on the field and you also had the captain telling them to go away, who clearly holds zero respect from them as they didn't listen and push him away. Shocking.



Potch is too weak to do anything but a lot of managers would bench them so fucking hard they'd be shitting splinters for months. I would be amazed if he just brushes it under the carpet, if he does he is blind as fuck.