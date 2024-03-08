« previous next »
Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 8, 2024, 08:11:26 pm
Negotiations for the Maatsen deal arent going well.

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 8, 2024, 09:25:34 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on March  8, 2024, 07:25:41 pm
If you want to stop them gaming the system you escalate it for each repeated breach.
Or 6 points for a breach of a quid, and an extra 2-3 for every 15 mill beyond.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 9, 2024, 07:57:04 pm
Wow, rumours that Thomas Tuchel could possibly be on the way back to Chelsea. How much did they lose in order to part with him?  :o
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 9, 2024, 09:08:33 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March  9, 2024, 07:57:04 pm
Wow, rumours that Thomas Tuchel could possibly be on the way back to Chelsea. How much did they lose in order to part with him?  :o
Tuchel has had more clubs than Rory  McIllroy

Chelsea is a revolving door. T Helly be getting Lampard back soon
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 9, 2024, 09:25:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on March  9, 2024, 09:08:33 pm
Tuchel has had more clubs than Rory  McIllroy

Chelsea is a revolving door. T Helly be getting Lampard back soon

Lampard as his assistant, perhaps? They can always give the job to Frwank when it all goes wrong for Tuchel.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 9, 2024, 09:25:52 pm
If he comes back and flops, that would be hilarious
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 10, 2024, 08:49:07 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March  9, 2024, 07:57:04 pm
Wow, rumours that Thomas Tuchel could possibly be on the way back to Chelsea. How much did they lose in order to part with him?  :o
I wonder if he still has a sex dungeon around there.   ;)
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 10, 2024, 08:51:29 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 10, 2024, 08:49:07 pm
I wonder if he still has a sex dungeon around there.   ;)

Nothing would surprise me. Maybe that's why he's so keen to go back. :D
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 10, 2024, 08:53:23 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March 10, 2024, 08:51:29 pm
Nothing would surprise me. Maybe that's why he's so keen to go back. :D
;D
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 10, 2024, 09:12:54 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on March  9, 2024, 09:08:33 pm
Tuchel has had more clubs than Rory  McIllroy

Chelsea is a revolving door. T Helly be getting Lampard back soon

Yup. 18 managers since 2000, not including caretakers (but including interims).
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 10, 2024, 09:29:16 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 10, 2024, 08:49:07 pm
I wonder if he still has a sex dungeon around there.   ;)

Will that impact whether he flops?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 12, 2024, 08:09:19 am
Lot of buzz over Palmer this morning and he's no doubt having a good season. Saw an interview with him a few weeks ago where he was going on about how great a start he's had and how he never imagined things would go so well. And I was thinking, your teams having one of it's worst seasons in recent memory, didn't even mention it. All about him and his profile. Just highlights the difference in the mentality of a team like that and ours.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 12, 2024, 09:14:35 am
Quote from: Redknight60 on March 12, 2024, 08:09:19 am
Lot of buzz over Palmer this morning and he's no doubt having a good season. Saw an interview with him a few weeks ago where he was going on about how great a start he's had and how he never imagined things would go so well. And I was thinking, your teams having one of it's worst seasons in recent memory, didn't even mention it. All about him and his profile. Just highlights the difference in the mentality of a team like that and ours.
He clearly has no affinity with Chelsea but then I think that of most their players.  He said last night that he joined Chelsea as he "just wanted to showcase [his] ability".  He's a 21-year old and he's a professional footballer so it's not like his attitude is going to be unusual but I don't think you can have too many players with that attitude in your squad.

What was the stat from the League Cup final with him and McConnell?  I'm sure it was something like McConnell completed more passes in extra-time than Palmer did in the two hours he played.  A big part of that is down to the roles they were playing but Chelsea were crying out for someone like Palmer to take some initiative in that extra-time period.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 12, 2024, 09:34:22 am
As weird as they are, and as anchored to 9th-11th as they are I cant help but think they could do us a favour when they play Arsenal. Apart from when we walloped them, theyve done well against the top 3 this season. Hoping they can be game raising pricks one more time.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 12, 2024, 09:55:36 am
Quote from: thaddeus on March 12, 2024, 09:14:35 am
He clearly has no affinity with Chelsea but then I think that of most their players.  He said last night that he joined Chelsea as he "just wanted to showcase [his] ability".  He's a 21-year old and he's a professional footballer so it's not like his attitude is going to be unusual but I don't think you can have too many players with that attitude in your squad.



I know a few on here have expressed admiration for the lad, but I'm not sure that's the right attitude for a club like Liverpool.  I don't blame a young lad for being a bit full of himself and excited at seizing his opportunity, but here you have to get stuck in and be part of the team.

Of course our team has its focal points, like Salah, but nobody expects to be the eyes-on-me centre of attention. And it's easy to look good in a bad team that has no roots or history where nobody gives a shit and morale is in the toilet.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 12, 2024, 10:00:36 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 12, 2024, 09:34:22 am
As weird as they are, and as anchored to 9th-11th as they are I cant help but think they could do us a favour when they play Arsenal. Apart from when we walloped them, theyve done well against the top 3 this season. Hoping they can be game raising pricks one more time.
I anticipate them finishing the season strongly now the pressures off. Then they'll have a shocking start again next season and finally give Poch the axe.

Boehly is a man who's pride and ego clearly goes before all other considerations, so I don't see him bringing Tuchel back.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 12, 2024, 10:32:15 am
Quote from: ValiantInstance on March 12, 2024, 10:00:36 am
I anticipate them finishing the season strongly now the pressures off. Then they'll have a shocking start again next season and finally give Poch the axe.

At another club, they'd be playing for their future, but they all have ten year contracts at Chelsea. ;D
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 12, 2024, 10:58:06 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 12, 2024, 09:34:22 am
As weird as they are, and as anchored to 9th-11th as they are I cant help but think they could do us a favour when they play Arsenal. Apart from when we walloped them, theyve done well against the top 3 this season. Hoping they can be game raising pricks one more time.
Yeah, it's one I'm looking at too.  Chelsea were 2-0 up against Arsenal earlier in the season but drew 2-2.  They've also drawn home and away against City so they are defintely capable when they want to be.  The fans would probably like to stop another London team from winning too.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 12, 2024, 11:27:39 am
I guess the new rules regarding spending have got Chelsea off the hook, they were due to get buried on ffP, if they didn't have a firesale early in the summer of 2024, now they are in the clear.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 14, 2024, 12:37:28 pm
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
March 14, 2024, 12:40:40 pm
Quote from: markmywords on March 12, 2024, 11:27:39 am
I guess the new rules regarding spending have got Chelsea off the hook, they were due to get buried on ffP, if they didn't have a firesale early in the summer of 2024, now they are in the clear.
No, the new rules tighten the margins.
Look at it this way:
Before, PSR allowed you to lose money
Now, PSR want you to be profitable or close to it.

Chelsea have not been a profitable business for a long time and they've blown a lot of money to go backwards.

In terms of revenue, they will not play CL/Europa League football so their revenue will be quite low. The new PSR restricts them to 85% of this lower revenue.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 08:15:22 am
Pys @CFCPys
Chelsea face having to reveal details of the allegedly questionable financial deals that mired the club in the Roman Abramovich era.

The Crown Prosecution Service have confirmed to Mail Sport that a Section 8 application under the Criminal Procedure and Investigations Act  which relates to the disclosure of relevant information linked to a defendants case  has been made by agent Saif Rubie in his ongoing legal case with former Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia. (@SamiMokbel81_DM)
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 01:03:55 pm
Chelsea if needed can raise close to £100 million by flogging Lukaku, Broja, Hall and Maatsen all of whom are on loan. They can raise even more if they  sell Gallagher. Few other clubs being investigated for FFP can raise this sort of money quickly.
