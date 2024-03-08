Lot of buzz over Palmer this morning and he's no doubt having a good season. Saw an interview with him a few weeks ago where he was going on about how great a start he's had and how he never imagined things would go so well. And I was thinking, your teams having one of it's worst seasons in recent memory, didn't even mention it. All about him and his profile. Just highlights the difference in the mentality of a team like that and ours.



He clearly has no affinity with Chelsea but then I think that of most their players. He said last night that he joined Chelsea as he "just wanted to showcase [his] ability". He's a 21-year old and he's a professional footballer so it's not like his attitude is going to be unusual but I don't think you can have too many players with that attitude in your squad.What was the stat from the League Cup final with him and McConnell? I'm sure it was something like McConnell completed more passes in extra-time than Palmer did in the two hours he played. A big part of that is down to the roles they were playing but Chelsea were crying out for someone like Palmer to take some initiative in that extra-time period.