I guess the new rules regarding spending have got Chelsea off the hook, they were due to get buried on ffP, if they didn't have a firesale early in the summer of 2024, now they are in the clear.
No, the new rules tighten the margins.
Look at it this way:
Before, PSR allowed you to lose money
Now, PSR want you to be profitable or close to it.
Chelsea have not been a profitable business for a long time and they've blown a lot of money to go backwards.
In terms of revenue, they will not play CL/Europa League football so their revenue will be quite low. The new PSR restricts them to 85% of this lower revenue.