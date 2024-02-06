« previous next »
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2240 on: February 6, 2024, 10:53:03 pm »
Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 23, is considering leaving Chelsea just one year after joining the club for 121m euros (£107m) on an eight-and-a-half year contract.
So, who's going to break the news to him then?
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2241 on: February 6, 2024, 11:13:50 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on February  6, 2024, 10:53:03 pm
So, who's going to break the news to him then?
Funny how some predicted it here :D
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2242 on: February 6, 2024, 11:15:44 pm »
Poch doesnt seem to give two shits.  Hes so laid back, we lost? I didnt notice?
Hell get a big pay off soon and leave the mad house
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2243 on: February 6, 2024, 11:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on February  6, 2024, 12:23:27 pm
https://metro.co.uk/2024/02/06/chelsea-players-regret-signing-long-term-contracts-20232103/

Reported that players are regretting the 8-year deals. Reported in The Athletic too but paywalled for me.
My heart bleeds
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2244 on: February 7, 2024, 01:35:56 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on February  6, 2024, 12:23:27 pm
https://metro.co.uk/2024/02/06/chelsea-players-regret-signing-long-term-contracts-20232103/

Reported that players are regretting the 8-year deals. Reported in The Athletic too but paywalled for me.
Online Redsnappa

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2245 on: February 7, 2024, 11:32:54 am »
Another thrashing by the Villa tonight could be the last straw for Poch.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2246 on: February 7, 2024, 12:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on February  7, 2024, 11:32:54 am
Another thrashing by the Villa tonight could be the last straw for Poch.

and they can't afford to fire him? Fingers crossed then
Offline Redley

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2247 on: February 7, 2024, 12:40:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  6, 2024, 11:15:44 pm
Poch doesnt seem to give two shits.  Hes so laid back, we lost? I didnt notice?

Hell get a big pay off soon and leave the mad house

Its the dream job really if you're unemployed. Either do well, drop off and get sacked for a big payoff and no reputational damage. Or just do shit and still get sacked for a big payoff and no reputational damage.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2248 on: February 7, 2024, 12:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on February  7, 2024, 11:32:54 am
Another thrashing by the Villa tonight could be the last straw for Poch.

We don't want him to be replaced before the final anyway.
Offline Peabee

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2249 on: February 7, 2024, 01:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Redley on February  7, 2024, 12:40:10 pm
Its the dream job really if you're unemployed. Either do well, drop off and get sacked for a big payoff and no reputational damage. Or just do shit and still get sacked for a big payoff and no reputational damage.

Yeah I guess its like working in tech and being sacked by Musk. Other tech companies would see it as a positive.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2250 on: February 7, 2024, 01:42:12 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on February  5, 2024, 07:12:43 pm
Palmer has been a really good signing which has gone under the radar this season. Likely have doubled his value by the end of the season.

Palmer still cost a LOT (47m) - no way he is worth "double" that; it'd be disastrous if they sold him just to make ends meet, and would show to everyone that they are desperate, reducing any other transfers they do manage to get in (whilst increasing any they have to spend).
Offline amir87

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2251 on: February 7, 2024, 01:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on February  7, 2024, 11:32:54 am
Another thrashing by the Villa tonight could be the last straw for Poch.

Ideally for us he'll be there for the final.

They might be shit but we could do without facing them in the final with a new manager. We already had to deal with in the first game of the season against them.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2252 on: February 7, 2024, 01:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on February  6, 2024, 01:32:11 pm
Does selling players actually help them? I thought the reason they were able to spend so much was because the fees were spread over such a long period, but if they sell then the full outstanding fee goes into this years accounts? Lavia for example costs them about £8 million per season* but if they sell now for say £40 million he potentially shows up as a £20 million cost this season.

*Numbers are probably wrong but the general point stands I think.

That is how it works - the amortisation is worked out at £ total signing cost / length of contract.  When they sell a player, then they would take that figure and multiply it by the number of years left; and take that number away from the total selling cost.  Whatever profit (or loss) is then booked in the annual accounts in the P&L.

So, taking Lavia as an example.  He cost them c. 60m - and signed a 7 year contract, so is costing c. £8.5m a year.  If they sell him now, then his "residual" value is £51.5m - so the profit/loss registered against him in next seasons accounts would be X - 51.5m.  So they'd need to sell him for more than 51.5 (i.e. basically, what they bought him for, without him playing to show his quality) just for the accounts to be booked as a break even.   So lets say they sell him for £40m (probably more than they could) - that would then register in the 2024/25 accounts as a £11.5m LOSS, as a one off charge. 

If they don't sell him - then the "cost" per year is that £8.5m amortised cost + wages (rumoured to be c. 2.5m).  Each year they wait until selling him, then that break even point, from an accountancy perspective, reduces by that £8.5m.  So if they don't sell him this year, then instead of booking a one off loss of £11.5m (assuming the £40m figure), then he'd actually cost them c. 11m in the expenditure column - and that would be the case every year until he is sold (but when he is sold, it becomes more likely that there would be a one-off profit booked).

If instead, he'd been offered the "standard" 5 year contract, then his annual cost would be £3.5m greater - but his amortisation cost would be 3.m per year they keep him less - which means it is more epxensive the first year or two, say, to keep him - but cheaper in the long run to sell him (making it more likely that if he doesn't work out, that they do sell him).
Online SamLad

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2253 on: February 7, 2024, 04:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on February  7, 2024, 01:54:00 pm
That is how it works - the amortisation is worked out at £ total signing cost / length of contract.  When they sell a player, then they would take that figure and multiply it by the number of years left; and take that number away from the total selling cost.  Whatever profit (or loss) is then booked in the annual accounts in the P&L.

So, taking Lavia as an example.  He cost them c. 60m - and signed a 7 year contract, so is costing c. £8.5m a year.  If they sell him now, then his "residual" value is £51.5m - so the profit/loss registered against him in next seasons accounts would be X - 51.5m.  So they'd need to sell him for more than 51.5 (i.e. basically, what they bought him for, without him playing to show his quality) just for the accounts to be booked as a break even.   So lets say they sell him for £40m (probably more than they could) - that would then register in the 2024/25 accounts as a £11.5m LOSS, as a one off charge. 

If they don't sell him - then the "cost" per year is that £8.5m amortised cost + wages (rumoured to be c. 2.5m).  Each year they wait until selling him, then that break even point, from an accountancy perspective, reduces by that £8.5m.  So if they don't sell him this year, then instead of booking a one off loss of £11.5m (assuming the £40m figure), then he'd actually cost them c. 11m in the expenditure column - and that would be the case every year until he is sold (but when he is sold, it becomes more likely that there would be a one-off profit booked).

If instead, he'd been offered the "standard" 5 year contract, then his annual cost would be £3.5m greater - but his amortisation cost would be 3.m per year they keep him less - which means it is more epxensive the first year or two, say, to keep him - but cheaper in the long run to sell him (making it more likely that if he doesn't work out, that they do sell him).
yes but do they use straight line or accelerate depreciation? 

footballers are assets of declining value. no matter who they are, it's just a question of when the value starts to decline. 

you'd think it should start high then reduce significantly after what - 2-4 years? also depends on the age of the player at contract signing of course.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2254 on: February 7, 2024, 05:22:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February  7, 2024, 04:04:36 pm
yes but do they use straight line or accelerate depreciation? 

footballers are assets of declining value. no matter who they are, it's just a question of when the value starts to decline. 

you'd think it should start high then reduce significantly after what - 2-4 years? also depends on the age of the player at contract signing of course.
Straight line.
Online SamLad

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2255 on: February 7, 2024, 05:30:15 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February  7, 2024, 05:22:42 pm
Straight line.
that's bizarre from an accounting perspective.  should be mandated as accelerated.

(not that I really give a shit.  accounting bores the balls off me.  but there's no footie to discuss right now)
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2256 on: February 7, 2024, 05:39:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February  7, 2024, 05:30:15 pm
that's bizarre from an accounting perspective.  should be mandated as accelerated.

(not that I really give a shit.  accounting bores the balls off me.  but there's no footie to discuss right now)
A straight line method is neutral because footballers can also increase in value. For example, we got £140m for a lad we signed for £8m.
Online SamLad

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2257 on: February 7, 2024, 06:44:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February  7, 2024, 05:39:53 pm
A straight line method is neutral because footballers can also increase in value. For example, we got £140m for a lad we signed for £8m.
so decelerated should be used then 

:)
Offline tonysleft

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2258 on: February 7, 2024, 07:04:10 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February  7, 2024, 05:39:53 pm
A straight line method is neutral because footballers can also increase in value. For example, we got £140m for a lad we signed for £8m.
And it still infuriates me that that financed the purchase of Alisson and Fabinho to this day! God it's the worst signing in history.
Online SamLad

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2259 on: February 7, 2024, 07:17:21 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on February  7, 2024, 07:04:10 pm
And it still infuriates me that that financed the purchase of Alisson and Fabinho to this day! God it's the worst signing in history.
for you, maybe :)
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2260 on: February 7, 2024, 09:26:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February  7, 2024, 07:17:21 pm
for you, maybe :)

I dont know, Tony has a lot to choose from. Many still play for Manchester Untied:)
Offline DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2261 on: February 7, 2024, 10:58:16 pm »
Two more emphatic wins please, and then they can revert back to their previous shambles.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2262 on: February 8, 2024, 06:58:18 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on February  7, 2024, 07:04:10 pm
And it still infuriates me that that financed the purchase of Alisson and Fabinho to this day! God it's the worst signing in history.

Don't forget Everton signing Bolasie and what that led to...

Offline Trotterwatch

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2263 on: February 8, 2024, 09:58:35 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on February  8, 2024, 06:58:18 am
Don't forget Everton signing Bolasie and what that led to...



I think that was the point I knew that Everton were always going to be the biggest club in Merseyside.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2264 on: February 8, 2024, 12:03:46 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on February  7, 2024, 07:04:10 pm
And it still infuriates me that that financed the purchase of Alisson and Fabinho to this day! God it's the worst signing in history.
Alisson and Van Dijk. The other night at the Emirates aside, does that make you feel better?
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2265 on: February 8, 2024, 12:06:13 pm »
Good to see Poch not get himself sacked just yet.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2266 on: February 8, 2024, 02:17:37 pm »
Looked decent last night for a change, Gallagher and Palmer are decent players but some of the signings still look average, despite last night. Villa were very poor which made Chelsea look better, loads of space given.
Offline Air Jota

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2267 on: February 8, 2024, 02:27:24 pm »
Pochettino has lost the plot, mentioning us not getting critisized after losing to Arsenal like how Chelsea were after losing to us.

Youve spent a billion pounds and have been shit all year, c*nt
Online Redsnappa

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2268 on: February 9, 2024, 02:01:00 pm »
Bullet dodged? More like an NLAW.

Poch on the BBC feed:

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino on Romeo Lavia: "Won't be back before League Cup final. He is still not training with the team, he is still recovering. Impossible to be available before League Cup final. The fitness situation is he is still not on the pitch."
Offline Garrus

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2269 on: February 15, 2024, 12:38:56 pm »
Quote

 Exclusive: The job offer to Sam Jewell by Chelsea is understood to be a global scouting role in charge of negotiations

 Chelsea have made an offer to poach Brightons head of recruitment for the second time in 16 months  this time Sam Jewell who got the job at the Sussex club because his predecessor Paul Winstanley left for Stamford Bridge in 2022.

Chelsea have made their move now amid fears from the London club that former Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth will take Jewell with him to Manchester United. As yet, it is understood that no final decision has been made by Jewell and staying at Brighton is also an option.

Jewell, 34, was Brighton replacement for head of recruitment Winstanley who left to join Chelsea to become one of two sporting directors under the clubs new ownership in Nov 2022. Jewell took over Winstanleys role at Brighton on an interim basis and was appointed permanently in February of last year. The same year the club had also lost sporting director Ashworth to Newcastle United.

The offer of the job at Chelsea is understood to be a global scouting role in charge of negotiations for both the London club and Strasbourg in Ligue 1, also owned by the Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly consortium. It is not clear yet whether Jewell has made a final decision.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/02/15/chelsea-sam-jewell-brighton-head-of-recruitment-job/

He really should have just brought Brighton instead.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2270 on: February 15, 2024, 01:12:38 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on February  6, 2024, 10:53:03 pm
So, who's going to break the news to him then?

Awwww nobody thought this would happen. Yeah. Nobody.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2271 on: Yesterday at 07:49:01 pm »
Still 10th  :D
Offline GreatEx

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2272 on: Yesterday at 10:25:55 pm »
Can I shock you? I like Chelsea. Despite what I posted earlier.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2273 on: Yesterday at 11:13:49 pm »
They've looked a lot better the last few games, next week will be very tough. Can see extra time and pens again.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2274 on: Yesterday at 11:26:13 pm »
We're missing a huge chunk of our first team. This isn't going to be easy.
Offline amir87

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2275 on: Yesterday at 11:34:35 pm »
A final against these pricks was never going to be easy. Will only get more difficult with half our team missing. And considering the importance of our position in the league we cant even afford to gamble on the players that are touch and go.
Offline Air Jota

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2276 on: Yesterday at 11:37:34 pm »
We still have a top team available and players that can and will cause them problems, despite the injuries.

It was never going to be easy
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2277 on: Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:34:35 pm
A final against these pricks was never going to be easy. Will only get more difficult with half our team missing. And considering the importance of our position in the league we cant even afford to gamble on the players that are touch and go.
One game at a time.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2278 on: Yesterday at 11:41:32 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:34:35 pm
A final against these pricks was never going to be easy. Will only get more difficult with half our team missing. And considering the importance of our position in the league we cant even afford to gamble on the players that are touch and go.
They will be fresher because they have no midweek game. It's literally their cup final as their league campaign was done after 2 months.

Our injuries are a leveller but I think our attack is still strong enough to beat them.
Online RedSince86

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #2279 on: Today at 05:15:08 am »
Unbelievable that the team that spanked them 3 weeks ago could have half the team not even starting. ::)

Lucky for them even moreso they get a full weeks rest while we get 72 hours and we won't be able to rotate much especially the midfield.

Maybe we'll see McConnell who was brilliant against Norwich playing midweek.
