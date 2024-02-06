Does selling players actually help them? I thought the reason they were able to spend so much was because the fees were spread over such a long period, but if they sell then the full outstanding fee goes into this years accounts? Lavia for example costs them about £8 million per season* but if they sell now for say £40 million he potentially shows up as a £20 million cost this season.



*Numbers are probably wrong but the general point stands I think.



That is how it works - the amortisation is worked out at £ total signing cost / length of contract. When they sell a player, then they would take that figure and multiply it by the number of years left; and take that number away from the total selling cost. Whatever profit (or loss) is then booked in the annual accounts in the P&L.So, taking Lavia as an example. He cost them c. 60m - and signed a 7 year contract, so is costing c. £8.5m a year. If they sell him now, then his "residual" value is £51.5m - so the profit/loss registered against him in next seasons accounts would be X - 51.5m. So they'd need to sell him for more than 51.5 (i.e. basically, what they bought him for, without him playing to show his quality) just for the accounts to be booked as a break even. So lets say they sell him for £40m (probably more than they could) - that would then register in the 2024/25 accounts as a £11.5m LOSS, as a one off charge.If they don't sell him - then the "cost" per year is that £8.5m amortised cost + wages (rumoured to be c. 2.5m). Each year they wait until selling him, then that break even point, from an accountancy perspective, reduces by that £8.5m. So if they don't sell him this year, then instead of booking a one off loss of £11.5m (assuming the £40m figure), then he'd actually cost them c. 11m in the expenditure column - and that would be the case every year until he is sold (but when he is sold, it becomes more likely that there would be a one-off profit booked).If instead, he'd been offered the "standard" 5 year contract, then his annual cost would be £3.5m greater - but his amortisation cost would be 3.m per year they keep him less - which means it is more epxensive the first year or two, say, to keep him - but cheaper in the long run to sell him (making it more likely that if he doesn't work out, that they do sell him).