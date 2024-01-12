Pochettino: "Other Premier League teams have lost to Middlesbrough. Moises Caicedo was telling me, 'oh, last season we lost at Middlesbrough with Brighton'. A lot of Premier League teams when they play there, they lose."??
Never struck me as particularly bright.
Porch mentioned Nkunku hasn't trained for 10 days and don't know what the issue is. Just a mess of a mid table club again like the pre Siberian Mobster days.
How else to explain the scene behind Pochettino here? Why were a few young men in velvety green Bond villain blazers sitting in the lower tier of the East Stand? They stood up, delivered a salute and sat down. A few minutes later they got up again and ostentatiously started reading from a book.The third diversion featured all of them brushing their teeth, as is tradition at the football. It was tempting to report them for persistent standing. It was hard to know why they were pushing Palmer out of the limelight.Unless, that is, you knew that it was all a publicity stunt for Argylle, an upcoming film produced by one of Boehlys companies. Starring Dua Lipa, who had the honour of attending Stamford Bridge for this classic, it might be good and it might be bad. It doesnt matter. People were here to watch the game. The idea that anyone cared about Boehlys side project was insulting to paying supporters.More in here:https://www.indy100.com/sport/chelsea-fulham-argylle-stamford-bridge
