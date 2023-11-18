« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 107222 times)

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,819
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1600 on: November 18, 2023, 11:43:13 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 18, 2023, 11:39:33 am
Not relegating them would encourage cheating and damage the brand even more and I don't think they'd bounce back easily because they'd be ruined financially.

Chelsea might damage the brand, as they've been spreading their poison for much longer.

City's impact outside East Manchester is very wide but paper-thin. If they were cast into the outer darkness they'd be forgotten almost instantaneously, and their "fans" outside the UK would switch straight away without giving it a second thought.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,983
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1601 on: November 18, 2023, 01:58:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 18, 2023, 11:39:33 am
Not relegating them would encourage cheating and damage the brand even more and I don't think they'd bounce back easily because they'd be ruined financially.

Where's the proof in that, though? Chelsea might implode because of Boehly, but Abu Dhabi ain't walking away. They'll probably threaten to sue the entire country to hell and back, never mind the Premier League.

The standing of the clubs is irrelevant. It's the shady money backing them. They need to be forced to sell up. It took a fucking war to get rid of Abramovich.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1602 on: November 18, 2023, 02:16:42 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on November 18, 2023, 09:59:14 am
The brand gets tainted far more by allowing massive long-term cheats to get away with a negligble punishment than it would for not dealing with it sooner.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 18, 2023, 11:39:33 am
Not relegating them would encourage cheating and damage the brand even more

this is the drum I'm banging.  if the PL don't go hard on these 2, what kind of message does that send? 

-other clubs' owners would think "why bother?"

-a lot of PL players (and players thinking of coming to the PL) would think "why bother?"

-the Saudis would chuckle and throw tons (more) money for Howe to spend.

the PL, and the English game in general, would become even more of a joke than it is now.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1603 on: November 18, 2023, 02:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on November 18, 2023, 01:58:50 pm
Where's the proof in that, though? Chelsea might implode because of Boehly, but Abu Dhabi ain't walking away. They'll probably threaten to sue the entire country to hell and back, never mind the Premier League.

The standing of the clubs is irrelevant. It's the shady money backing them. They need to be forced to sell up. It took a fucking war to get rid of Abramovich.
They'd need a firesale of their entire squad because they wouldn't be able to afford to keep them. That means they'd be replacing 10-15 players without PL/CL revenue. The assumption that they'd bounce back easily is absurd when you look at it from that POV.

You do know that the point of sanctioning them is to restrict Abu Dhabi from pumping cash, right? If a club has just been punished for breaching FFP rules, that should discourage their owners from blowing more money and make them more cautious. Also, regulators would monitor their activities closely.

I think people are really underestimating the repercussions of a potential disqualification.
« Last Edit: November 18, 2023, 02:50:25 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,983
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1604 on: November 18, 2023, 03:28:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 18, 2023, 02:47:36 pm
They'd need a firesale of their entire squad because they wouldn't be able to afford to keep them. That means they'd be replacing 10-15 players without PL/CL revenue. The assumption that they'd bounce back easily is absurd when you look at it from that POV.

You do know that the point of sanctioning them is to restrict Abu Dhabi from pumping cash, right? If a club has just been punished for breaching FFP rules, that should discourage their owners from blowing more money and make them more cautious. Also, regulators would monitor their activities closely.

I think people are really underestimating the repercussions of a potential disqualification.

You can't relegate either team without stripping them of honours won. Abu Dhabi will drag the whole English game down with them before they allow that to happen.

They'll need persistent, regular sanctions to force them to comply - so far the PL hasn't even had the balls to punish them for refusing to comply with investigations. That alone should carry a mandatory points deduction.

I just cannot foresee a punishment of that magnitude.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,401
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1605 on: November 18, 2023, 03:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 18, 2023, 12:11:39 am
Why have so many fans got a hard on for a Super League? We're our own worst enemies much of the time

Depends what type of a Super League we are talking about ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on May 26, 2023, 04:28:13 pm
I think that the original ESL idea was awful, and completely unprepared. Collecting the top clubs only from the top 5 leagues, including Man City and Chelsea, completely overlooking traditional big clubs from the smaller leagues who have even won the European Cup, was a complete bullshit.

Any professional continental league must include the clubs from all European countries (or at least the majority of them), even if that means 3 or 4 tiers with 72 to 96 clubs. Only that way the fans from all countries will consider the ESL something close to them.

There is no real chance of LFC playing the likes of Vardar Skopje or Slovan Bratislava in the ESL. These clubs will always be in the 3rd or 4th tier of the ESL, while LFC will always be in the 1st one, unless something terrible happens, and we are relegated to the lower tiers.

I know that for a football fan from England clubs even from Scotland, Ireland, Wales and Northern Ireland don't mean much, but the reality is that the ESL would inject money into these countries' football, and will allow for them to keep their most talented young players at home for much longer. Instead of going to the academies of the English clubs at the age of 14-15, the young players from these countries will develop and play some respectable level club football in their home countries, until they are finally ready to join the very best European clubs as senior players.

This will be the same for all the countries around Europe outside the top 5. European powerhouses like Ajax or Benfica will once again compete at the top, and the likes of Red Star Belgrade or Steaua Bucharest will once again have strong teams.

To summarize, the idea about the ESL that I am pushing for is a pretty socialist idea of spreading the football wealth around entire Europe, instead of concentrating it in a few leagues, or even worse, in a few clubs.

Of course, this ESL model could only work if the state owned clubs are not allowed into the league system. Even more important, a 100% fair model of revenue sharing must be implemented, so the revenues from the ESL will be fairly distributed to all European countries, based on very strict criteria.

The salary cap is a must, with strict control of the spending, and severe punishments (including ejection from the ESL league system) for the cheating clubs.

A strong and professional refereeing organisation is also a must, with the best referees from around the World hired, as the pinnacle of the refereeing profession.

And last, but not least, the farming system. These ESL clubs, especially from the 3rd and 4th tier, will first look for talent close to their locations. It will be in their best financial interest to invest in academies in their own countries, with competent coaches and modern facilities, instead of paying big money for foreign players. Lets not forget, Red Star Belgrade were the European Cup winners with only Yugoslav players, apart from Belodedici who was a Serbian from Romania ...
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,455
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1606 on: November 18, 2023, 04:23:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 18, 2023, 03:46:04 pm
Depends what type of a Super League we are talking about ...

No type of Super League will be any good. No matter how much you bang the drum for something that won't be happening. We reacted and responded your delirious daydream/wish-fullfilment post before
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,054
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1607 on: November 18, 2023, 05:08:15 pm »
Football needs to be rebuilt from the bottom up, not top down.
« Last Edit: November 18, 2023, 05:09:54 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1608 on: November 18, 2023, 05:34:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 18, 2023, 02:16:42 pm
this is the drum I'm banging.  if the PL don't go hard on these 2, what kind of message does that send? 

-other clubs' owners would think "why bother?"

-a lot of PL players (and players thinking of coming to the PL) would think "why bother?"

-the Saudis would chuckle and throw tons (more) money for Howe to spend.

the PL, and the English game in general, would become even more of a joke than it is now.

It's nuts that this isn't the general consensus, but that's modern day fandom.

It should be "thank god this sort of punishment has happened as it should send out a message to those doing or that could do similar". Instead it's "why has this happened when 6 other clubs got away with doing something entirely different?!"
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,510
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1609 on: November 18, 2023, 07:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 18, 2023, 05:08:15 pm
Football needs to be rebuilt from the bottom up, not top down.
The very creation of the Premier League laid the foundations first for the greed-driven, then sportswashing shenanigans we are witnessing now.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1610 on: November 18, 2023, 07:40:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 18, 2023, 03:46:04 pm
Depends what type of a Super League we are talking about ...

No, it's a garbage idea that only a fan from outside the country of the club you apparently support would think is a good thing.

Destroying local roots, local cultures, local connections, local identities is precisely what capitalism thrives on and demands. Fucking over the rest of the English (or Scottish, or French, or Dutch...) clubs to make ourselves ever richer is not a vision I want to get on board with. The pretence that this is the best way to "help" smaller clubs is such nonsense, rather like Tory ideas that the best way to help the poor is to, erm, give more to the rich.

Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,054
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1611 on: November 18, 2023, 08:05:34 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November 18, 2023, 07:29:48 pm
The very creation of the Premier League laid the foundations first for the greed-driven, then sportswashing shenanigans we are witnessing now.

Agree.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,455
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1612 on: November 18, 2023, 08:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on November 18, 2023, 07:40:02 pm
No, it's a garbage idea that only a fan from outside the country of the club you apparently support would think is a good thing.

Destroying local roots, local cultures, local connections, local identities is precisely what capitalism thrives on and demands. Fucking over the rest of the English (or Scottish, or French, or Dutch...) clubs to make ourselves ever richer is not a vision I want to get on board with. The pretence that this is the best way to "help" smaller clubs is such nonsense, rather like Tory ideas that the best way to help the poor is to, erm, give more to the rich.


Quite right. Well said. You can't pull the wool over people's eyes, Peter
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,739
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1613 on: November 18, 2023, 08:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on November 18, 2023, 07:40:02 pm
No, it's a garbage idea that only a fan from outside the country of the club you apparently support would think is a good thing.

Destroying local roots, local cultures, local connections, local identities is precisely what capitalism thrives on and demands. Fucking over the rest of the English (or Scottish, or French, or Dutch...) clubs to make ourselves ever richer is not a vision I want to get on board with. The pretence that this is the best way to "help" smaller clubs is such nonsense, rather like Tory ideas that the best way to help the poor is to, erm, give more to the rich.

In one.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,054
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1614 on: November 18, 2023, 08:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on November 18, 2023, 07:40:02 pm
No, it's a garbage idea that only a fan from outside the country of the club you apparently support would think is a good thing.

Destroying local roots, local cultures, local connections, local identities is precisely what capitalism thrives on and demands. Fucking over the rest of the English (or Scottish, or French, or Dutch...) clubs to make ourselves ever richer is not a vision I want to get on board with. The pretence that this is the best way to "help" smaller clubs is such nonsense, rather like Tory ideas that the best way to help the poor is to, erm, give more to the rich.

Agree.  Like I said, it should be rebuilt from the bottom up, not top down.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,401
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1615 on: November 18, 2023, 11:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on November 18, 2023, 07:40:02 pm
No, it's a garbage idea that only a fan from outside the country of the club you apparently support would think is a good thing.

Destroying local roots, local cultures, local connections, local identities is precisely what capitalism thrives on and demands. Fucking over the rest of the English (or Scottish, or French, or Dutch...) clubs to make ourselves ever richer is not a vision I want to get on board with. The pretence that this is the best way to "help" smaller clubs is such nonsense, rather like Tory ideas that the best way to help the poor is to, erm, give more to the rich.

The problem is, the Premier League is already the Super League, with state owned clubs allowed, with corruption all over the place, including the refereeing organisation. It is only a matter of time before the likes Qatar and Bahrain enter the league. All those values you are supposedly protecting are already dead and buried ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,401
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1616 on: November 18, 2023, 11:26:40 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 18, 2023, 04:23:13 pm
No type of Super League will be any good. No matter how much you bang the drum for something that won't be happening. We reacted and responded your delirious daydream/wish-fullfilment post before

In that case, prepare yourself for the Super Premier League of England, where Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Bahrain will be fighting for the title every year ...
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,983
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1617 on: November 19, 2023, 11:29:50 am »
Quote from: farawayred on November 18, 2023, 07:29:48 pm
The very creation of the Premier League laid the foundations first for the greed-driven, then sportswashing shenanigans we are witnessing now.

Aye, it was effectively the privatisation of football. And what happened with most other UK entities that were privatised? They got snapped up by foreign companies and investors who saw the pound signs.

Abu Dhabi would likely have laundered their reputation far better if they'd been able to buy United Utilities, sorted its shit out, and kept bills low. Likely would have cost them less too.

*For the benefit of pedants, yes I know football clubs are high profile opportunities and that nobody wanting to boost their public image would buy a utility company. ;) ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1618 on: November 19, 2023, 11:44:36 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 18, 2023, 11:24:01 pm
The problem is, the Premier League is already the Super League, with state owned clubs allowed, with corruption all over the place, including the refereeing organisation. It is only a matter of time before the likes Qatar and Bahrain enter the league. All those values you are supposedly protecting are already dead and buried ...

Well, mostly, I'd agree. But not absolutely, and not irrevocably, as a global super-league certainly would do. And if you are right, and they are, no global super league will compensate for that - it will just be another soulless, place-less, simulacrum of the real thing. Perhaps some people might still celebrate when the Liverpool Franchise beats the Manchester Franchise in the playoffs because - yay! - now we can compete financially, but not me.

I'd also say that it's utterly naive to think that the states that want in on football for their own unpleasant reasons would just allow a superleague to exist without them any more willingly than they will allow the Premier League to. One way or another, they have to be confronted, and I'd much rather that was in a format that preserved the integrity of national leagues, even though those seemingly have no meaning or consequence to you at all.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,983
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1619 on: November 19, 2023, 11:56:24 am »
I've said it before, but I wish all these "mega rich" clubs would fuck off to a new domestic/european super league combo - and that Liverpool bins the whole thing off and rejoins the EFL.

Yeah, we likely wouldn't have billions in turnover, and we wouldn't be scrapping for the top players anymore. But we would be in a fairer league that's more interesting to watch; with a better chance of winning. And, I would hope, still have Old Big Ears to play for.

I could cope not dining at the top table if I could just watch my football without feeling a bit sick inside.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,401
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1620 on: November 19, 2023, 10:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on November 19, 2023, 11:44:36 am
Well, mostly, I'd agree. But not absolutely, and not irrevocably, as a global super-league certainly would do. And if you are right, and they are, no global super league will compensate for that - it will just be another soulless, place-less, simulacrum of the real thing. Perhaps some people might still celebrate when the Liverpool Franchise beats the Manchester Franchise in the playoffs because - yay! - now we can compete financially, but not me.

I'd also say that it's utterly naive to think that the states that want in on football for their own unpleasant reasons would just allow a superleague to exist without them any more willingly than they will allow the Premier League to. One way or another, they have to be confronted, and I'd much rather that was in a format that preserved the integrity of national leagues, even though those seemingly have no meaning or consequence to you at all.

Of course that national leagues have a meaning to me, in the same way that college football has a meaning for the American football fans. The NFL is the big show, but that doesn't stops the college football teams from having the biggest stadiums in the game, admittedly with cheaper tickets. And yes, like I have mentioned above, the ESL money would get to the national leagues too.

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on May 26, 2023, 04:28:13 pm
I think that the original ESL idea was awful, and completely unprepared. Collecting the top clubs only from the top 5 leagues, including Man City and Chelsea, completely overlooking traditional big clubs from the smaller leagues who have even won the European Cup, was a complete bullshit.

Any professional continental league must include the clubs from all European countries (or at least the majority of them), even if that means 3 or 4 tiers with 72 to 96 clubs. Only that way the fans from all countries will consider the ESL something close to them.

There is no real chance of LFC playing the likes of Vardar Skopje or Slovan Bratislava in the ESL. These clubs will always be in the 3rd or 4th tier of the ESL, while LFC will always be in the 1st one, unless something terrible happens, and we are relegated to the lower tiers.

I know that for a football fan from England clubs even from Scotland, Ireland, Wales and Northern Ireland don't mean much, but the reality is that the ESL would inject money into these countries' football, and will allow for them to keep their most talented young players at home for much longer. Instead of going to the academies of the English clubs at the age of 14-15, the young players from these countries will develop and play some respectable level club football in their home countries, until they are finally ready to join the very best European clubs as senior players.

This will be the same for all the countries around Europe outside the top 5. European powerhouses like Ajax or Benfica will once again compete at the top, and the likes of Red Star Belgrade or Steaua Bucharest will once again have strong teams.

To summarize, the idea about the ESL that I am pushing for is a pretty socialist idea of spreading the football wealth around entire Europe, instead of concentrating it in a few leagues, or even worse, in a few clubs.

Of course, this ESL model could only work if the state owned clubs are not allowed into the league system. Even more important, a 100% fair model of revenue sharing must be implemented, so the revenues from the ESL will be fairly distributed to all European countries, based on very strict criteria.

The salary cap is a must, with strict control of the spending, and severe punishments (including ejection from the ESL league system) for the cheating clubs.

A strong and professional refereeing organisation is also a must, with the best referees from around the World hired, as the pinnacle of the refereeing profession.

And last, but not least, the farming system. These ESL clubs, especially from the 3rd and 4th tier, will first look for talent close to their locations. It will be in their best financial interest to invest in academies in their own countries, with competent coaches and modern facilities, instead of paying big money for foreign players. Lets not forget, Red Star Belgrade were the European Cup winners with only Yugoslav players, apart from Belodedici who was a Serbian from Romania ...

The sad reality is that English football fans don't care much about the destruction of the national football leagues, as long as the best players from these leagues end up at the Premier League clubs. To be honest, I am genuinely disgusted when Burnley or Bournemouth outbid AC Milan for a certain player. Not to mention the oil clubs ...
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1621 on: November 19, 2023, 10:09:49 pm »
At the moment, the premier league is just as bad as the ESL. They have openly allowed despotic regimes to destroy the competitiveness of the game. If City are heavily sanctioned then the PL might just be able to save the game.If not, then it really is game over.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,096
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1622 on: November 20, 2023, 12:34:34 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 19, 2023, 10:01:53 pm
Of course that national leagues have a meaning to me, in the same way that college football has a meaning for the American football fans. The NFL is the big show, but that doesn't stops the college football teams from having the biggest stadiums in the game, admittedly with cheaper tickets. And yes, like I have mentioned above, the ESL money would get to the national leagues too.

The sad reality is that English football fans don't care much about the destruction of the national football leagues, as long as the best players from these leagues end up at the Premier League clubs. To be honest, I am genuinely disgusted when Burnley or Bournemouth outbid AC Milan for a certain player. Not to mention the oil clubs ...

Not to mention the ESL is the only viable and realistic way to break PGMOL and get these European refs in that people want 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,510
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1623 on: November 20, 2023, 08:18:33 am »
Is everyone waiting now for the CAS decision on the legality of ESL? If CAS deems ESL legal, would the PL try to clean their act?

I think the legality of the fit and proper criteria should be reexamined by the judiciary system, not that of the ESL.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1624 on: November 20, 2023, 08:25:39 am »
Quote from: farawayred on November 20, 2023, 08:18:33 am
Is everyone waiting now for the CAS decision on the legality of ESL? If CAS deems ESL legal, would the PL try to clean their act?

I think the legality of the fit and proper criteria should be reexamined by the judiciary system, not that of the ESL.
I think the arrival of an independent regulator is already forcing them to do so.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,983
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1625 on: November 20, 2023, 11:19:07 am »
It's interesting to speculate whether the PL would have happily allowed the status quo to continue if not but the mere threat of an independent regulator being appointed? And of course, let's not forget the the same government that wants to appoint an independent regulator of football also rammed through the Saudi takeover of Newcastle.

Now yes, technically it's not the same government as it's Sunak in charge instead of Bozo; but they seem happy to have state owned clubs in the game as long as those clubs are regulated and their growth is slower, more... organic I guess you would say.

Either way, the main reason the City case is so complex is because the PL dragged their heels when Abu Dhabi first turned up and started spunking money like it was Powerwash Simulator. This mess is very much on them.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1626 on: Today at 05:10:47 pm »
https://x.com/Stefan_Tod/status/1728459395493765135?s=20

This video sums them up. £200m wasted.
Logged

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,320
  • Ground Control
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #1627 on: Today at 05:27:29 pm »
Caicedo started on the bench and didn't come on until the game was done and dusted, and Lavia may never play. £165m well spent. And about £10m a year in salary with the 2 combined. Absolute financial shambles.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 