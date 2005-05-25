« previous next »
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 08:43:56 am
https://twitter.com/CastleOlu/status/1700026879325966365?s=20

We dodged a bullet. £115m for a water carrier that is not good on the ball?
Knight

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 09:16:59 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September  8, 2023, 08:43:56 am
https://twitter.com/CastleOlu/status/1700026879325966365?s=20

We dodged a bullet. £115m for a water carrier that is not good on the ball?

He is good on the ball - that's partly why he was so expensive, impressive press resistance and ball progression. He's just performing about as bad as it's possible for a player to perform right now. Which is hilarious and long may it continue.
Fromola

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 09:26:05 am
Quote from: Knight on September  8, 2023, 09:16:59 am
He is good on the ball - that's partly why he was so expensive, impressive press resistance and ball progression. He's just performing about as bad as it's possible for a player to perform right now. Which is hilarious and long may it continue.

The player has all the raw ability and he showed all that at Brighton. The risk is he mentally doesn't live up to such a high price tag and the expectations that come with that, or he's just made a bad career move (i.e. Coutinho). There was little scrutiny on him at Brighton and it was his first season there, so he's not shown he can do it year in and year out.

Chelsea are banking on him as basically a like-for-like Kante replacement.

MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 09:36:22 am
Quote from: Knight on September  8, 2023, 09:16:59 am
He is good on the ball - that's partly why he was so expensive, impressive press resistance and ball progression. He's just performing about as bad as it's possible for a player to perform right now. Which is hilarious and long may it continue.
He looks scared of playing a forward pass and his first touch is not assured. Never a £115m player in a million years.
Red Cactii

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 11:33:05 am
Quote
Sacha Tavolieri
@sachatavolieri

🇧🇪🚨 Romeo Lavia just got injured at training session today with #ChelseaFC.
🤒📊 Could be a muscle tear at the ankle More to follow. #CFC #DiablesRouges
shook

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 11:38:25 am
Quote from: Knight on September  8, 2023, 09:16:59 am
He is good on the ball - that's partly why he was so expensive, impressive press resistance and ball progression. He's just performing about as bad as it's possible for a player to perform right now. Which is hilarious and long may it continue.

Yes it's shocking how bad he has looked on the ball, if he doesn't get himself together soon enough he is at risk of being dropped, and that would be incredible
disgraced cake

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 11:53:38 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on September  8, 2023, 11:33:05 am


I don't think Chelsea make a European place this season or win one of the cups so I'm guessing in his first two seasons at Chelsea that Lavia will start less than 20 games and then they'll be done with him. On loan to someone in Serie A then, a midtable club. The word is he wanted to come to Liverpool but he's completely pissed his career away with that move IMO.
KillieRed

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 12:28:25 pm
Bobinhood

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 12:36:10 pm
Quote from: Fromola on September  8, 2023, 09:26:05 am

Chelsea are banking on him as basically a like-for-like Kante replacement.

He couldn't like Kante on twitter atm.
Bobinhood

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 12:39:44 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on September  8, 2023, 11:53:38 am
I don't think Chelsea make a European place this season or win one of the cups so I'm guessing in his first two seasons at Chelsea that Lavia will start less than 20 games and then they'll be done with him. On loan to someone in Serie A then, a midtable club. The word is he wanted to come to Liverpool but he's completely pissed his career away with that move IMO.

Should be fairly easy to move on with that super massive 8 year contract or whatever it was.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 12:55:10 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on September  8, 2023, 12:36:10 pm
He couldn't like Kante on twitter atm.
Kanté ball skills are underrated. It was not uncommon for him to go on lung-bursting runs beating 1/2 players on the way and he's very tidy in his touch and passing.
Fromola

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 01:36:14 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on September  8, 2023, 11:53:38 am
I don't think Chelsea make a European place this season or win one of the cups so I'm guessing in his first two seasons at Chelsea that Lavia will start less than 20 games and then they'll be done with him. On loan to someone in Serie A then, a midtable club. The word is he wanted to come to Liverpool but he's completely pissed his career away with that move IMO.

We did dick him about to be honest. Weeks and weeks haggling over a few mill while he sat waiting for us to get a deal done, we were briefing that he's not worth 50, and then bidding over 100 for Caicedo.

Still daft to go there, may as well have just stayed at City and waited out Rodri than go to Chelsea.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 01:48:24 pm
Quote from: Fromola on September  8, 2023, 01:36:14 pm
We did dick him about to be honest. Weeks and weeks haggling over a few mill while he sat waiting for us to get a deal done, we were briefing that he's not worth 50, and then bidding over 100 for Caicedo.

Still daft to go there, may as well have just stayed at City and waited out Rodri than go to Chelsea.

Almost like we didn't think he was worth £50 million and considered Caicedo to be a much, much better player. That's not dicking him about, that's just football business. Did we dick Jamal Lewis about? Or Thuram? Hell, we waited until the second to last day to act on our interest in Gravenberch despite being in contact with him throughout the summer.

Any thought that he went to Chelsea because we messed him about is just utter nonsense. He went there for there for the money and from a career perspective will end up badly regretting it.

Either that or he's the stupidest man alive.

"I'm not going to Liverpool because they tried to buy Caicedo istead of me so I'm joining the Club that bought Caicedo (and two other DMs) before me".
Avens

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 01:57:18 pm
Quote from: Fromola on September  8, 2023, 01:36:14 pm
We did dick him about to be honest. Weeks and weeks haggling over a few mill while he sat waiting for us to get a deal done, we were briefing that he's not worth 50, and then bidding over 100 for Caicedo.

Still daft to go there, may as well have just stayed at City and waited out Rodri than go to Chelsea.

Fromola, these posts of yours on this topic (and notice I'm singling out the posts, not the poster) are so full of utter garbage. Your takes on the Lavia and Caicedo bids, that you have shared on multiple threads are some of the worst, most negative, Twitter-fed, anti-Liverpool posts on this forum.

We wanted a player, they were overpriced, so we tried to negotiate that price down. That isn't dicking anyone about, it's not having our pants pulled down, or amateur hour, or an utter farce, or however the fuck you want to describe it -- it's a football transfer negotiation. Grow up.
KillieRed

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 02:25:07 pm
Says hes not singling out the poster/goes on to insult him.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 02:32:22 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September  8, 2023, 01:48:24 pm
Almost like we didn't think he was worth £50 million and considered Caicedo to be a much, much better player. That's not dicking him about, that's just football business. Did we dick Jamal Lewis about? Or Thuram? Hell, we waited until the second to last day to act on our interest in Gravenberch despite being in contact with him throughout the summer.

Any thought that he went to Chelsea because we messed him about is just utter nonsense. He went there for there for the money and from a career perspective will end up badly regretting it.

Either that or he's the stupidest man alive.

"I'm not going to Liverpool because they tried to buy Caicedo istead of me so I'm joining the Club that bought Caicedo (and two other DMs) before me".
Lavia went to Chelsea because they're a big team, Southampton are in the Championship and we didn't match their estimate or Chelsea's bid. Unless you believe we actually did offer £50 million in the end, which would mean we actually did value him that highly.

What is Lavia reasonably supposed to do? Rot in the Championship for another season on the off chance we come back in, having already exited negotiations to bid double for another player? There were no other bidders. Chelsea went on a charm offensive and turned his head while we were distracted. It happens, it's happened, it's time to forget it and move on.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 02:41:26 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on September  8, 2023, 02:32:22 pm
Lavia went to Chelsea because they're a big team, Southampton are in the Championship and we didn't match their estimate or Chelsea's bid. Unless you believe we actually did offer £50 million in the end, which would mean we actually did value him that highly.

What is Lavia reasonably supposed to do? Rot in the Championship for another season on the off chance we come back in, having already exited negotiations to bid double for another player? There were no other bidders. Chelsea went on a charm offensive and turned his head while we were distracted. It happens, it's happened, it's time to forget it and move on.

You might well be right.

My post is based on if you believe the Southampton Exec that we had a bid accepted, and the Belgian journo who said he chose Chelsea because we messed him about (which the poster I was replying to obviously does).

I guess in your scenario the answer would be for Lavia to in effect do what Caicedo did and say I'm only joining Liverpool, which would then have forced Southampton back to the table with us.

Can't be arsed either way. He's wank. We're great.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 05:12:32 pm
Lavia should have stayed at Soton where he had guaranteed game time.
Terry de Niro

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 05:14:55 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September  8, 2023, 05:12:32 pm
Lavia should have stayed at Soton where he had guaranteed game time.
Maybe he's not that arsed, seeing as he's probably earning 5/6 times the salary he was on there?
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 05:16:31 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  8, 2023, 05:14:55 pm
Maybe he's not that arsed, seeing as he's probably earning 5/6 times the salary he was on there?
Then he doesn't value his development.
PeterTheRed...

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 08:41:18 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September  8, 2023, 05:12:32 pm
Lavia should have stayed at Soton where he had guaranteed game time.

Lavia is on a massive 7-year contract at Chelsea. If he was ever interested in his development, he would have never went there. He got what he wanted from football ...
farawayred

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 08:55:05 pm
It's called retirement. Some of us work many years toward that, but the footballer's life is short, so... He took it at first opportunity.

Hence my question I asked several times, but have no answer - how are Chelsea going to keep a group of players on 7-8 year long contracts motivated to play? There is no hunger to play better in order to earn a new contract or get a move to a better level. It's similar to Peter's principle (no reference to you Mac Red Peter!) - one gets promoted until they reach their level of incompetence.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 09:23:32 pm
Quote from: farawayred on September  8, 2023, 08:55:05 pm
It's called retirement. Some of us work many years toward that, but the footballer's life is short, so... He took it at first opportunity.

Hence my question I asked several times, but have no answer - how are Chelsea going to keep a group of players on 7-8 year long contracts motivated to play? There is no hunger to play better in order to earn a new contract or get a move to a better level. It's similar to Peter's principle (no reference to you Mac Red Peter!) - one gets promoted until they reach their level of incompetence.

They're not  ;D
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 11:19:39 pm
Nothing wrong with this.

Quote
Chelsea intervened to prevent Wolves from signing France Under-21 midfielder Habib Diarra, 19, from their sister club Strasbourg this summer.
Avens

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 11:26:06 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on September  8, 2023, 02:25:07 pm
Says hes not singling out the poster/goes on to insult him.

Because I said grow up?  ;D sorry for any offence caused.
Bobinhood

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 8, 2023, 11:39:43 pm
Try explaining to the transfer thread in August why matching Chelsea's completely insane offer(s) was not remotely a good idea for a whole host of reasons, even though they were very good players (we think) and we really wanted them.

Fun times.

I think Boehly thinks getting in while they are young means the value will grow vastly over time and he's getting ground floor so he'll pay a premium even a big one for as many as he can possibly get, amortize at great length, eventually keep some sell some, and end up with a team full of (fewer) great players basically free or even at a profit.

I think they will mostly just go to the beach and or prima donna about being jealous of each other and infighting over attention and pitch time and who knows girlfriends and music and fashion, because he's giving chosen mercs who made money over football decisions all the money up front in a big way for a really long time and no incentives to improve whatsoever. They will very likely drop in value, perhaps precipitously, and he may well kill the team dead as a doornail.

its a serious cluster fuck. He seems to get money pretty good but not people at all .  He expects the payment equals the result. good luck with that.
Fromola

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 9, 2023, 07:38:38 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September  8, 2023, 01:48:24 pm
Almost like we didn't think he was worth £50 million and considered Caicedo to be a much, much better player. That's not dicking him about, that's just football business. Did we dick Jamal Lewis about? Or Thuram? Hell, we waited until the second to last day to act on our interest in Gravenberch despite being in contact with him throughout the summer.

Any thought that he went to Chelsea because we messed him about is just utter nonsense. He went there for there for the money and from a career perspective will end up badly regretting it.

Either that or he's the stupidest man alive.

"I'm not going to Liverpool because they tried to buy Caicedo istead of me so I'm joining the Club that bought Caicedo (and two other DMs) before me".

Yet we apparently went back and bid that for him anyway.

The fact we kept coming back with more and more bids for Lavia shows we really wanted the player, we just went about it in a ham-fisted way.

Gravenberch we wanted but Bayern weren't willing to sell, when that changed we got the deal done which is fine. If you're going to spend weeks and weeks putting bids in for a player (who is for sale at a set price) then it seems daft to end up without the player. That was a lot of time invested, concentrating on that deal, when we'd just lost two midfielders who needed replacing.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 9, 2023, 08:45:00 am
Quote from: Fromola on September  9, 2023, 07:38:38 am
Yet we apparently went back and bid that for him anyway.

The fact we kept coming back with more and more bids for Lavia shows we really wanted the player, we just went about it in a ham-fisted way.

Gravenberch we wanted but Bayern weren't willing to sell, when that changed we got the deal done which is fine. If you're going to spend weeks and weeks putting bids in for a player (who is for sale at a set price) then it seems daft to end up without the player. That was a lot of time invested, concentrating on that deal, when we'd just lost two midfielders who needed replacing.

As per usual you seem to want to live in a world whereby Liverpool just spend whatever the selling club wants when buying a player, whilst also selling any players for what the buying club wants to pay whenever we are okay with someone leaving. Only something tells me that if we did do that, you would complain that we've overspent and undersold.

It was only time wasted because we didn't end up with the player. There are plenty of other situations where the time spent leads us to saving millions and millions of pounds. You can't win them all. In a few months we might also end up very thankful that we wasted the time because it led to us signing Gravenberch, in the same way it was a blessing that we missed on players like Goetze, Brandt and Werner.

We obviously weren't that keen on Lavia, hence why we didn't just pay up and why we were also speaking to Brighton regarding Caicedo in the background. And by all accounts, Southampton refused to come to the table with us to thrash out a deal, which prevented us from doing what we normally do and completing (or not completing) everything under the radar. Again, we can't do anything about that and instead had to just bid blindly in the hope that they eventually accepted. The reports said that they wanted £50 million, but ultimately that turned out to be bullshit because he ended up getting sold for £58 million.

I hate to tell you this as you might combust, but we will miss out on a shit ton of other players during every transfer window, only 99% of the time it will happen without the media finding out because the selling club will actually have open discussions with us.

Not everything that happens needs to be because the club fucked up. Maybe instead of hearing any news and thinking "how does this make Liverpool look like shit", open your mind and consider alternative options as to why something has happened. As fans, we only find out about 0.01% of stuff that actually goes on behind the scenes.

Or, you know, ignore this and continue going from topic to topic posting the same negative shit about the same things over and over and over and over again.
JC the Messiah

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 9, 2023, 08:50:57 am
Quote from: Fromola on September  9, 2023, 07:38:38 am
Yet we apparently went back and bid that for him anyway.

The fact we kept coming back with more and more bids for Lavia shows we really wanted the player, we just went about it in a ham-fisted way.

Gravenberch we wanted but Bayern weren't willing to sell, when that changed we got the deal done which is fine. If you're going to spend weeks and weeks putting bids in for a player (who is for sale at a set price) then it seems daft to end up without the player. That was a lot of time invested, concentrating on that deal, when we'd just lost two midfielders who needed replacing.

So we "really wanted" the player? Did we ever place an offer that matched their asking price?
PeterTheRed...

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 9, 2023, 09:01:01 am
Quote from: Fromola on September  9, 2023, 07:38:38 am
Yet we apparently went back and bid that for him anyway.

The fact we kept coming back with more and more bids for Lavia shows we really wanted the player, we just went about it in a ham-fisted way.

Gravenberch we wanted but Bayern weren't willing to sell, when that changed we got the deal done which is fine. If you're going to spend weeks and weeks putting bids in for a player (who is for sale at a set price) then it seems daft to end up without the player. That was a lot of time invested, concentrating on that deal, when we'd just lost two midfielders who needed replacing.

Gravenberch was always our first choice target for the role. Since last summer. And we finally got him. Sometimes, people just need to relax and enjoy the good times ...
Ghost Town

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 9, 2023, 03:36:28 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September  9, 2023, 08:45:00 am
As per usual you seem to want to live in a world whereby Liverpool just spend whatever the selling club wants when buying a player, whilst also selling any players for what the buying club wants to pay whenever we are okay with someone leaving. Only something tells me that if we did do that, you would complain that we've overspent and undersold.

It was only time wasted because we didn't end up with the player. There are plenty of other situations where the time spent leads us to saving millions and millions of pounds. You can't win them all. In a few months we might also end up very thankful that we wasted the time because it led to us signing Gravenberch, in the same way it was a blessing that we missed on players like Goetze, Brandt and Werner.

We obviously weren't that keen on Lavia, hence why we didn't just pay up and why we were also speaking to Brighton regarding Caicedo in the background. And by all accounts, Southampton refused to come to the table with us to thrash out a deal, which prevented us from doing what we normally do and completing (or not completing) everything under the radar. Again, we can't do anything about that and instead had to just bid blindly in the hope that they eventually accepted. The reports said that they wanted £50 million, but ultimately that turned out to be bullshit because he ended up getting sold for £58 million.

I hate to tell you this as you might combust, but we will miss out on a shit ton of other players during every transfer window, only 99% of the time it will happen without the media finding out because the selling club will actually have open discussions with us.

Not everything that happens needs to be because the club fucked up. Maybe instead of hearing any news and thinking "how does this make Liverpool look like shit", open your mind and consider alternative options as to why something has happened. As fans, we only find out about 0.01% of stuff that actually goes on behind the scenes.

Or, you know, ignore this and continue going from topic to topic posting the same negative shit about the same things over and over and over and over again.
Excellent stuff that. Nailed it with that 'instead of thinking how can this make Liverpool look shit...' line because that's exactly what so many seem to do; look for the worst reading they can to back up their already jaundiced view of the club.

I mean what kind of person even has time for that shite?
semit5

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 9, 2023, 03:51:33 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  8, 2023, 11:19:39 pm
Nothing wrong with this.


They could be worried about Wolves taking their 12th place spot
vividcharles

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
September 9, 2023, 04:32:19 pm
Good to know that the money is resting and not falling in the hands of wrong people. Money is as powerful as weapon. Money can buy food which shouldn't fall in wrong hands.
Keith Lard

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi
« Reply #993 on: September 11, 2023, 12:42:15 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September  9, 2023, 08:45:00 am
As per usual you seem to want to live in a world whereby Liverpool just spend whatever the selling club wants when buying a player, whilst also selling any players for what the buying club wants to pay whenever we are okay with someone leaving. Only something tells me that if we did do that, you would complain that we've overspent and undersold.

It was only time wasted because we didn't end up with the player. There are plenty of other situations where the time spent leads us to saving millions and millions of pounds. You can't win them all. In a few months we might also end up very thankful that we wasted the time because it led to us signing Gravenberch, in the same way it was a blessing that we missed on players like Goetze, Brandt and Werner.

We obviously weren't that keen on Lavia, hence why we didn't just pay up and why we were also speaking to Brighton regarding Caicedo in the background. And by all accounts, Southampton refused to come to the table with us to thrash out a deal, which prevented us from doing what we normally do and completing (or not completing) everything under the radar. Again, we can't do anything about that and instead had to just bid blindly in the hope that they eventually accepted. The reports said that they wanted £50 million, but ultimately that turned out to be bullshit because he ended up getting sold for £58 million.

I hate to tell you this as you might combust, but we will miss out on a shit ton of other players during every transfer window, only 99% of the time it will happen without the media finding out because the selling club will actually have open discussions with us.

Not everything that happens needs to be because the club fucked up. Maybe instead of hearing any news and thinking "how does this make Liverpool look like shit", open your mind and consider alternative options as to why something has happened. As fans, we only find out about 0.01% of stuff that actually goes on behind the scenes.

Or, you know, ignore this and continue going from topic to topic posting the same negative shit about the same things over and over and over and over again.

Jack, you sexy beast  is that you?

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ZKbPmpUPwpA?si=nChXCnGlidiJskRL" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ZKbPmpUPwpA?si=nChXCnGlidiJskRL</a>
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #994 on: Today at 11:22:07 am »
Still apparently interested in buying a stake in Sporting as essentially a feeder club to dump players/assist in FFP.

Quote
There are serious plans to take a minority stake in Sporting Lisbon, having just acquired a majority stake in the Ligue 1 club Strasbourg for £65 million as a destination for development players. The multi-club model is the staple of European footballs biggest powers now, but for Sporting to be a junior partner in any such arrangement is quite a leap. They are 19-times Portuguese champions, and, historically, a Uefa Cup-winners Cup winner. There is an acceptance that for the Sporting deal to happen it will have to be handled a lot more sensitively than the usual acquisition of an archetypal smaller European club desperate for investment.

Strasbourg, and potentially Sporting in the future, would be designed to give younger players what is euphemistically described as a pathway. That path would not necessarily lead to the first team. It may more often lead to the sale of players developed as assets to generate financial fair play compliant funds.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/09/15/chelsea-behdad-eghbali-todd-boehly-sporting-cp/
