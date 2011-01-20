Don't the head choppers have a sizeable stake in Clearlake ?
I think the Saudi Skiing Tourism board are sponsoring them next.
Riyadh Air... Saudis pull yet another golden nugget from thin air.Do you guys think that the Tiger Cave, Alladin and the flying carpet are not just in the stories, they are real I tells ya!
Apparently never even flown a plane yet.. Go figure.
Well the gambling website that "sponsored" Abu Dhabi didn't even have a website, so it's all the same really, shame that UEFA and/or the PL can't make the connection, I suppose they're not a detective agency, how could they be expected too?
'Chelsea met with Saudi airline Riyadh Air over shirt sponsorship deal':-https://theathletic.com/4833777/2023/09/06/chelsea-riyadh-air-sponsorship-shirt - or in full, here: https://archive.ph/NPrKs'Riyadh Air, which already sponsors Atletico Madrid, is owned by Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund (PIF), the majority owner of Newcastle United. The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the formation of the new airline in March, which has still not flown a plane and does not plan to do so until 2025.Chelsea officials, including chief executive Chris Jurasek, hosted a Riyadh Air delegation at Stamford Bridge for Saturdays 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. The club then pitched to the airline about a multi-year sponsorship deal for the mens and womens teams.'
Money laundering in the open.
It's not legally money laundering if the origin of the funds is legitimately generated. Saudi Arabia's cash comes from oil.What they're doing if you believe it, is deliberately and fraudulently circumventing FFP rules just as Man City have repeatedly done without (to date) any real consequence.
That can't be true. Al has said that there is absolutely no connection between Chelsea and the Saudis ...
Well, SA is hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games. A $100m per annum deal seems legit IMO.
I'm sure the trainee Saudi pilots have racked up many may hours in flight simulators. Possibly not in midwest US university towns though.
I find this much funnier than is decent.
Was newcastle just a front and the saudis actually bought Chelsea. Newcastle seem to be actually sticking to ffp rules while chelsea have blown a billion 200million in a year.
I wouldnt be surprised. Smoke and mirrors.
Does anybody actually understand the term money laundering? There is a clue right there in the wording, after all.
