Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 21221 times)

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 08:11:51 pm
I just cant get over the money spent.

And they arent even that good.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 09:07:35 pm
Crystal Palace have considered formally reporting Chelsea for making an illegal approach to Michael Olise.

There are concerns at Palace that Chelseas move for Olise has contravened transfer rules and etiquette.

[@SamiMokbel81_DM]
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 09:47:47 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:08:11 pm
It will be delicious when they eventually crumble :D

I just cant see how all this spending doesnt eventually catch up with them. You just cant spend near a billion pounds in 18 months and not end up breaking FFP rules. They must be banking on selling 75mill of players each year for the next few seasons, without spending anything at all. Its absolute bonkers gambling by Boehly.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 09:52:43 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:47:47 pm
I just cant see how all this spending doesnt eventually catch up with them. You just cant spend near a billion pounds in 18 months and not end up breaking FFP rules. They must be banking on selling 75mill of players each year for the next few seasons, without spending anything at all. Its absolute bonkers gambling by Boehly.

I didn't hear it myself but apparently Simon Jordan (who is recovering from Prostate cancer and good wishes to him) did a piece yesterday on radio talking about how Bohely is working things and how he thinks they're not breaking FFP rules. It would be interesting to hear because I have no idea how they're doing it, it's just mental.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 09:56:11 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:52:43 pm
I didn't hear it myself but apparently Simon Jordan (who is recovering from Prostate cancer and good wishes to him) did a piece yesterday on radio talking about how Bohely is working things and how he thinks they're not breaking FFP rules. It would be interesting to hear because I have no idea how they're doing it, it's just mental.

I heard the same thing, and he said in the short term they can do it as they are selling players to balance the books. However long term it will catch up with them when they run out of players to sell and they are still paying for players they bought 2 or 3 seasons ago.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 10:01:04 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:56:11 pm
I heard the same thing, and he said in the short term they can do it as they are selling players to balance the books. However long term it will catch up with them when they run out of players to sell and they are still paying for players they bought 2 or 3 seasons ago.

Oh right, I didn't know about the part about how it works later on, cheers mate. Massive risk then. I just hope they finish outside the CL places for a couple of years and then maybe they won't be so smug
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 10:02:10 pm
It's great that they spend so big to get the generational talent from under the noses of a rival. Can only sit back and admire it really

Big money, big transfers, big wages, big names. Here we go, here we go. I love it.   Its what i Iive for.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 10:09:05 pm
Fcuk this
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 10:20:28 pm
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 10:20:57 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:46:40 pm
They lose around £150m-£200m every year before transfers. Last season, they had a bloated wage bill and they spent £600m (still adds up regardless of amortization). I don't see how they pass PL's FFP when considering the last 3 seasons.

According to the PL rules, a club can lose £105m in 3 seasons. In the first two seasons (I.e 20/21 and 21/22), they have an accumulated loss of £260m (before adjustments) which is almost double the limit and there is no way they made a profit last season.

I'm honestly baffled by journalists' attempts to portray them as compliant. "Oh, they sold some players! Very smart!".

It's like that summer they spent £300 odd million on loads of players, but it was all explained away with the transfer ban (the same "ban" where they still managed to sign Kovacic and Pulisic for a combined £100m), and the Hazard money, which seemed to be a magically bottomless pot of gold.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm
Bizarre that they were so desperate to shift Mount for £55m (+£5m), player of the year for 20/21 and 21/22 and only 24 and then rush out and spend the same amount on a 19 YO who has played 29 games and was so good last year as a DM his team finished bottom conceding an average of 2 goals a game. He may be good but it is a strange gamble, both ways.

Same with the desire to shift Gallagher
Something is not right
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 11:48:37 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:56:11 pm
I heard the same thing, and he said in the short term they can do it as they are selling players to balance the books. However long term it will catch up with them when they run out of players to sell and they are still paying for players they bought 2 or 3 seasons ago.
It was posted here, sounded logical but assumed long contracts meant spending was spread over years/amortized. That said, reports were that Brighton were getting their £115 pretty quickly so something not right. Would love to hear from the selling clubs about how the deals are structured, I suspect Southampton can't wait 8 years for their money either.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #332 on: Today at 12:23:52 am
Quote from: Jambo Power on Yesterday at 05:04:31 pm
How exactly?
Good question. It was on Sky. Their calculations.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:36:17 pm
Why is that surprising they have sold around players for around £215m.
They've spent half that amount on 1 player that's why.

Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 12:33:52 pm
Not sure that's right. I think you'd have to count all of MacAllister's add-ons, and none of Chelsea's.
It would have been true prior to the Caicedo signing, mainly due to the sales of Mount and Havertz.

In any case, it's a daft statistic because they've spent 200m+ in the two previous windows as well.
I was bemused by it and then it was how they've spent nearly a billion quid. All a load of shite.

For all this spending they don't really have many players to be envious of.

Hope they finish outside top 5.

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #333 on: Today at 03:24:02 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:48:37 pm
It was posted here, sounded logical but assumed long contracts meant spending was spread over years/amortized. That said, reports were that Brighton were getting their £115 pretty quickly so something not right. Would love to hear from the selling clubs about how the deals are structured, I suspect Southampton can't wait 8 years for their money either.

I think it doesnt matter for accounting purposes how fast the selling club receives the money, it will still be on expense books as amortised over the contract length 
