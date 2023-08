United have handled the Greenwood situation extremely poorly. The latest shambles is abdicating responsibility by passing the buck to the women's team. Farcical doesn't even cover it. The audio involving Greenwood and his girlfriend is very disturbing. He clearly badgering her into having sex.



We know footballers, especially at United, aren't moral role models. It's all well and good clubs having women's teams but it is fatally undermined if a player gravely disrespects a woman like Greenwood did in that audio. It's clear United don't give a toss about the morality of it all. As Jonathan Liew wrote it will come down to cold hard cash.



As for Harry Maguire he was never going to go to WHU given the wage disparity. Leicester really pull United's pants down when it came to the transfer fee. Crazy to think he cost more than Virgil and is mediocre and that's being kind.