We spent the first half of the season building up a nice lead over Arsenal to act as a buffer. What do you think a points buffer like that is for? To brag about at the end of the season? That is fine if it happens but the real utility of a points buffer is that it allows you to drop points and go through blips of form and still retain position and a relatively healthy lead. Which is what is currently happening; the buffer we spent the first half of the season building up is doing its job.



But let's assume the 'worst' happens and the points buffer is wiped out. That will simply mean that we need to fight it out neck and neck with Arsenal as nearest challenger. In such a situation I see no reason to think that it would be Arsenal that will automatically come out on top. Anything can happen in football but we would have more than a decent chance of winning that mentality duel.



Not that we are there yet. Or necessarily ever will be.



That’s how I’m viewing it too. If it comes to it and we need up neck and neck that’s not the end of the world. And we have them at home leave on. We could all do without the stress of that if we can, but if the boot was on the other foot we’d hate the thought of going to a direct title rival with 2-3 games to go.