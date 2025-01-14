« previous next »
Offline SamLad

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13720 on: Yesterday at 01:10:59 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on January 14, 2025, 07:28:27 pm
What's his diving and feigning injury like?
they'll have that carefully assessed at his medical.
Offline SamLad

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13721 on: Yesterday at 01:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:38:48 am
I used to love as a quirk how every game he would have that one clearance where he would smash the ball like 30 feet straight up into the air, and it would drop down EXACTLY where he kicked it from. Like a perfect vertical clearance of the ball.

Fucking loved Momo, was a fucking machine before the injury

to be honest every time I see his name that's exactly the thing that immediately pops into my head.  the only player ever to make perfect 30-yard passes, to himself.  :)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:15:41 pm by SamLad »
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13722 on: Yesterday at 01:57:16 pm »
Weirdly, despite Spurs' reputation as a gung-ho, defence as a last resort team, they are quite boring away from home. They have only conceded 9 goals in 9 away games, although they are getting away with it a bit on xGA. The fact they've lost 5 away games shows that their main issue is scoring (their last 3 away losses were all 1-0). While they have 16 away goals, 12 came in their 3 wins (Cheats, Mancs, and Southampton). Therefore, all signs point towards a similar game as we've seen Arsenal involved in lately tonight; low scoring with a high dependence on set plays. It also depends on whether Spurs have their counter attacking sharp, and whether Bergvall can get away with multiple yellow and red card offences.

For all Arsenal's travails, they've not conceded a home league goal since they played us.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:59:03 pm by 1892tillforever »
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13723 on: Yesterday at 01:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:23:02 am
Momo away at Barca was incredible. A one man wrecking crew.

Also his welcome to England game against Ballack in the Community Shield. Kicked him all ovwr Cardiff that day.

One of my favorite Momo matches... ;D
Offline Kennys Jacket

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13724 on: Yesterday at 03:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:23:02 am
Momo away at Barca was incredible. A one man wrecking crew.

Also his welcome to England game against Ballack in the Community Shield. Kicked him all ovwr Cardiff that day.




Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13725 on: Yesterday at 03:10:13 pm »
Online spen71

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13726 on: Yesterday at 03:18:33 pm »
Whats momo doing with himself now
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13727 on: Yesterday at 03:24:32 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 03:18:33 pm
Whats momo doing with himself now

Retired a few years back.  Is an agent now I believe.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13728 on: Yesterday at 04:34:22 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 03:24:32 pm
Retired a few years back.  Is an agent now I believe.

If his clients don't like the deals he's negotiated, he wipes them out with a slide tackle in the crosswalk...
Offline Baby Huey

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13729 on: Yesterday at 04:38:19 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 03:27:18 am
Everybody has their cult hero player... Momo is and will always be mine. Before the injury, we had a literal one-man wrecking crew in midfield.
For most of the people I go the game with...probably the cult hero. Still loved.



Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13730 on: Yesterday at 05:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 04:38:19 pm
For most of the people I go the game with...probably the cult hero. Still loved.





Offline Kennys Jacket

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13731 on: Yesterday at 06:03:52 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 04:38:19 pm
For most of the people I go the game with...probably the cult hero. Still loved.




Ive had the absolute pleasure of his company on a few occasions
Unfortunately he's in quite poor health
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13732 on: Yesterday at 06:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Yesterday at 06:03:52 pm
Ive had the absolute pleasure of his company on a few occasions
Unfortunately he's in quite poor health

That's sad to hear (read).
Offline Kennys Jacket

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13733 on: Yesterday at 06:07:13 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 06:04:55 pm
That's sad to hear (read).

He's one of the nicest people you could meet, a true gentleman
Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13734 on: Yesterday at 08:51:24 pm »
Does feel like this is a must win for them to stay in the title race.
Offline mattD

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13735 on: Yesterday at 09:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:23:02 am
Momo away at Barca was incredible. A one man wrecking crew.

Also his welcome to England game against Ballack in the Community Shield. Kicked him all ovwr Cardiff that day.

Such an underrated player, pity he got that freak eye injury. Should have been at Liverpool much longer.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13736 on: Yesterday at 09:53:02 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:24:33 pm
Such an underrated player, pity he got that freak eye injury. Should have been at Liverpool much longer.

To be fair Masch was a clear upgrade.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13737 on: Yesterday at 09:55:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:53:02 pm
To be fair Masch was a clear upgrade.

On peak Momo?

I disagree. Throw my shoe over the pub...
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13738 on: Yesterday at 09:57:58 pm »
Arsenal won because Spurs were utterly utterly shite, nothing more. Lego head celebrating though like he just beat the 1970 Brazil team.
Online Hazell

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13739 on: Yesterday at 10:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:57:58 pm
Arsenal won because Spurs were utterly utterly shite, nothing more. Lego head celebrating though like he just beat the 1970 Brazil team.

He's a tosser. Pointing out the obvious I know.
Offline Caps4444

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13740 on: Yesterday at 10:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:57:58 pm
Arsenal won because Spurs were utterly utterly shite, nothing more. Lego head celebrating though like he just beat the 1970 Brazil team.

Game turned in 5 mins.  Had they held on to half time, would have been different.
Theyve got 80+ points for 2 season running, we have to take them seriously.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13741 on: Yesterday at 10:18:45 pm »
It still boggles my mind that they dont use VAR to determine if a corner kick is correct decision or not. Arsenals first goal comes from a clear and obvious error to award a corner instead of a goal kick.
Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13742 on: Yesterday at 10:21:37 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:57:58 pm
Arsenal won because Spurs were utterly utterly shite, nothing more. Lego head celebrating though like he just beat the 1970 Brazil team.
I've been meaning to ask. Just his good were they? If they played klopps best Liverpool, or peak Barcelona a 100 times, how often would they win?
( Not having a dig. But I've never seen them, it even Pele play)
Offline rushyman

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13743 on: Yesterday at 10:24:47 pm »
Another corner wins the game

Wasn't even a corner this time
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13744 on: Yesterday at 10:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:18:45 pm
It still boggles my mind that they dont use VAR to determine if a corner kick is correct decision or not. Arsenals first goal comes from a clear and obvious error to award a corner instead of a goal kick.

And highlight their ineptitude more, no chance
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13745 on: Yesterday at 11:32:59 pm »
Theyre singing and dancing quite literally on social media, AFTV and posting pics of that new young lad cheat that they have shushing. They are quite literally the most embarrassing shower of c*nts on the planet.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13746 on: Yesterday at 11:51:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:21:37 pm
I've been meaning to ask. Just his good were they? If they played klopps best Liverpool, or peak Barcelona a 100 times, how often would they win?
( Not having a dig. But I've never seen them, it even Pele play)

Think its very difficult to say obviously, especially as tactics and play have changed so much. I think though the main reason they are talked about as the best as they were insanely good but they also represented the best way of playing (on the eye maybe not on paper).

They had around 5 number 10s in their team who all played together, by luck or chance, perfectly in tune with each other. The 2002 Brazil team also had a smaller example with the two Ronaldos, Rivaldo backed up by Carlos and co all just insanely creative, talented and full of flair. I think the rumoured team talk from Scollari was just go and play. At times they were like that twat kid in school you just couldnt ever get the ball off but they were like that with fellow pros, and knew it too! The 70s team even more so.

Peak Barca or Klopp with us would likely give them a run for the money, or a lot more maybe, but because the Brazilians play with such flair and freedom they encapsulated the romance of the game so the 70 team are held by many as the best ever.

I only know so much and Im slightly bias also as I have many friends from there so have been subjected to a lot of the old World cup videos for many years ;D

Online Ghost Town

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13747 on: Today at 05:00:34 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:03:08 pm
He's a tosser. Pointing out the obvious I know.
Got a job for him:

Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 09:55:05 pm

Throw my shoe over the pub...
Online Ghost Town

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13748 on: Today at 05:01:14 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:06:51 pm
Game turned in 5 mins.  Had they held on to half time, would have been different.
Theyve got 80+ points for 2 season running, we have to take them seriously.
You do that if you want, and die a hundred deaths. I'm gonna continue laughing at them
Online wah00ey

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13749 on: Today at 06:27:55 am »
Phil McNulty on the Beeb today spaffing one off at great length about Arsenal's win yesterday.  He actually states that the door is adjar for Arsenal. 
Online spider-neil

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13750 on: Today at 06:55:01 am »
The nervousness comes from having to be perfect in the advent of City and also from losing every tight title race we have been involved in for three decades. Arsenal have to be taken seriously.
Online zero zero

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13751 on: Today at 06:59:12 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:55:01 am
The nervousness comes from having to be perfect in the advent of City and also from losing every tight title race we have been involved in for three decades.
You could say the same about Arsenal
