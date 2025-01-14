I've been meaning to ask. Just his good were they? If they played klopps best Liverpool, or peak Barcelona a 100 times, how often would they win?

( Not having a dig. But I've never seen them, it even Pele play)



Think its very difficult to say obviously, especially as tactics and play have changed so much. I think though the main reason they are talked about as the best as they were insanely good but they also represented the best way of playing (on the eye maybe not on paper).They had around 5 number 10s in their team who all played together, by luck or chance, perfectly in tune with each other. The 2002 Brazil team also had a smaller example with the two Ronaldos, Rivaldo backed up by Carlos and co all just insanely creative, talented and full of flair. I think the rumoured team talk from Scollari was just go and play. At times they were like that twat kid in school you just couldnt ever get the ball off but they were like that with fellow pros, and knew it too! The 70s team even more so.Peak Barca or Klopp with us would likely give them a run for the money, or a lot more maybe, but because the Brazilians play with such flair and freedom they encapsulated the romance of the game so the 70 team are held by many as the best ever.I only know so much and Im slightly bias also as I have many friends from there so have been subjected to a lot of the old World cup videos for many years