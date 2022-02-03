Sadly, they wont. Spurs are in a right state and are away. Dont let that fortuitous victory against us fool you.



Same was said about United- and they had an even worse chance than Spurs...At least Spurs can pull out a win somewhere from their arsecrack, but you wouldn't have said that about United(before they faced us... and still wouldn't cause when was the last time they won, apart from the penalty shootout?). Then they showed up at our doorstep, begging for 3 points...We underestimate the power of local rivalries... Just look at United and Everton.Our resignation and suspicion re Spurs is misplaced, I'm afraid.Yes, Spurs will never trouble us, cause they're not our rivals(which pisses off the Arsenal faithful no end, since they "always roll over for the Scousers"), but they are a thorn in the side of Arsenal, cause like United and the Blueshite away vs us- they raise their game when they face the Gooners.Now that the Goonies are stuck in a rut- same as us when we faced them, it may be even easier for the Spuds.