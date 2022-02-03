« previous next »
Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 08:25:36 pm
Sadly, they wont. Spurs are in a right state and are away. Dont let that fortuitous victory against us fool you.
Same was said about United- and they had an even worse chance than Spurs...
At least Spurs can pull out a win somewhere from their arsecrack, but you wouldn't have said that about United(before they faced us... and still wouldn't cause when was the last time they won, apart from the penalty shootout?). Then they showed up at our doorstep, begging for 3 points...

We underestimate the power of local rivalries... Just look at United and Everton.

Our resignation and suspicion re Spurs is misplaced, I'm afraid.
Yes, Spurs will never trouble us, cause they're not our rivals(which pisses off the Arsenal faithful no end, since they "always roll over for the Scousers"), but they are a thorn in the side of Arsenal, cause like United and the Blueshite away vs us- they raise their game when they face the Gooners.
Now that the Goonies are stuck in a rut- same as us when we faced them, it may be even easier for the Spuds.
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 08:55:43 pm
He's spot on. I don't understand why their default setting is to be so defensive and risk-averse. I completely understand one team that is inferior to another team playing cautiously, taking the sting out of the game, slowing it down and disrupting rhythm. I totally get it, because while you might applaud a manager setting up a lesser side against a top side with a 4-3-3 with overlapping fullbacks and all out attack, after the final whistle you'd also be wondering why he was so naïve to set up in such a way that allowed his team to be on the receiving end of a cricket score.

But with Arsenal it really looks as though they are so scared of losing and competing that they want to sneak a win every time, and you don't win a title by sneaking it. You go out there over a season and show the rest of the league that you are the best side. I've said it before but with all of their theatrics and the forced antics and over-the-top celebrations married with the defensive, turgid football, Arsenal themselves don't believe they can win a league. And therefore the manager doesn't, because teams are often set up in the image of the manager.

Whereas the natural instinct of a Klopp team is always to go forward even when a game has been won. Whilst the style of play was extremely exciting it certainly wasn't without risk and could come unstuck on occasions. In my view Klopp is arguably the bravest manager I've seen.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:06:13 pm
I said they wouldn't beat the blueshite and I feel the same about the Spurs game. WE need to beat Forest first like

Biggest game of the season for Liverpool this.

Having said that, just don't get beat please.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:16:51 pm
Biggest game of the season for Liverpool this.

Having said that, just don't get beat please.
Every game is the biggest game of the season, Yoss.. ;D
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:14:03 pm
Whereas the natural instinct of a Klopp team is always to go forward even when a game has been won. Whilst the style of play was extremely exciting it certainly wasn't without risk and could come unstuck on occasions. In my view Klopp is arguably the bravest manager I've seen.

Oh absolutely. I mean look at the Barcelona comeback for example. No Salah, no Firmino, yet we took it to them. None of this keep it tight, nick one with 20 minutes to go and then see. Yeah, three of the goals came in the second half, but we scored right away, we were at them, we didn't have 2 of our best attackers but it didn't matter. Yes, Alisson made some key saves to keep the clean sheet, but Klopp himself said afterwards he sort of knew we'd have to ride our luck a bit/rely on Alisson and hope the stars aligned. And they did. But they wouldn't have had we not believed in ourselves, went for it from the off and made our intentions clear.

Could you imagine this Arsenal side in such a situation? They simply wouldn't know the meaning of being brave in such a scenario.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:14:03 pm
Whereas the natural instinct of a Klopp team is always to go forward even when a game has been won. Whilst the style of play was extremely exciting it certainly wasn't without risk and could come unstuck on occasions. In my view Klopp is arguably the bravest manager I've seen.
He made football fun, and for everyone across the world. He LOVED celebrating a goal, the roar of the crowd when it hit the net, and seeing his players happy and euphoric. That was football for him. What it was all about.
Everyone was mesmerized by Klopp's Liverpool and watched game after game.

Amazing what he could've achieved in football- especially in 2022, if you look at how we were shafted. Could easily have made +100 pts on the board.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:14:50 pm
And some players are just ice cold killers ;D


never realized/noticed before how far to his right the goalie was.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:34:18 pm
never realized/noticed before how far to his right the goalie was.
The technique- the way he pivots on his left, to generate the power to deliver a perfectly placed stinger is just so satisfying.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:29:15 am
Why's it funny? Maybe they don't think they will get any further than that?

It's funny cause i think he's a flog. 
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:34:18 pm
never realized/noticed before how far to his right the goalie was.

Remember seeing it in real time and thinking Virgils going to muller this past him on the narrow side just to make a point. His face afterwards was one of utter contempt for Kepa.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:38:52 pm
Remember seeing it in real time and thinking Virgils going to muller this past him on the narrow side just to make a point. His face afterwards was one of utter contempt for Kepa.
yeah, that was classic bluff -- counter-bluff psychological games.  :)
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 08:55:43 pm
He's spot on. I don't understand why their default setting is to be so defensive and risk-averse. I completely understand one team that is inferior to another team playing cautiously, taking the sting out of the game, slowing it down and disrupting rhythm. I totally get it, because while you might applaud a manager setting up a lesser side against a top side with a 4-3-3 with overlapping fullbacks and all out attack, after the final whistle you'd also be wondering why he was so naïve to set up in such a way that allowed his team to be on the receiving end of a cricket score.

But with Arsenal it really looks as though they are so scared of losing and competing that they want to sneak a win every time, and you don't win a title by sneaking it. You go out there over a season and show the rest of the league that you are the best side. I've said it before but with all of their theatrics and the forced antics and over-the-top celebrations married with the defensive, turgid football, Arsenal themselves don't believe they can win a league. And therefore the manager doesn't, because teams are often set up in the image of the manager.

 

They were cynical last season, maybe coming close made Arteta decide to double down. Its just failing miserably while being miserable.
