Arteta is in a bit of no mans land at the moment. He has come close to the big trophies but looks like he doesnt have enough to get them over the line. The suits must be feeling the doubt that is hanging around and will not want to spend more of their millions on more of Legos square pegs.

Im loving that their set piece masterpieces are being sussed. Doesnt seem to be working or intimidating oppositions anymore. All Arteta is left with is the stupid dark arts dramas and in game clever coaching which also seems pointless and hard to watch.

They now need reinforcements up front, but their success rate when they actually buy strikers is questionable. You might say they constantly risk getting their pockets picked in the transfer market. They have become a caricature of themselves.

So do the suits stick or twist? Must be difficult to throw more money at this current version of Arsenal and, even if they do, odds are they get it wrong again.

Arteta is close to being a dead man walking. He even looks like one. He basically needs to win something in coming months and hes left with the going for the biggest and hardest competitions without a striker.