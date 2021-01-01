I think that's a genuinely valid point, GreekScouser.
We burnt out for a reason. Having to go flat-out for so long does that to you, doesn't it. If the competition had been normal, no one has to go at 100mph for entire consecutive seasons. So, a more measured approach. Fewer injuries. A healthier psychology.
Would we have had enough to see off Arsenal in those two seasons if we took the cheats out of the equation? Quite possibly, but who knows. We'd definitely have been in a better position to do so, though. So I don't think you're being overly biased there. It's a valid point.