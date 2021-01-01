« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 330 331 332 333 334 [335]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers  (Read 653820 times)

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13360 on: Today at 09:52:12 am »
Quote from: rafas red brigade on Today at 12:32:10 am
This point in their first vid tonight is an absolute belter https://youtu.be/5OBKcmlKwPw?t=423

Is it me or does it look like he's putting that on?

Just looks like a bad actor playing the role of someone who is really angry.

Suppose it's all part of the dance, the madder you behave the more likely you are to be on next week.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,295
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13361 on: Today at 10:15:20 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:52:12 am
Suppose it's all part of the dance, the madder you behave the more likely you are to be on next week.

I thought it was "You pay, you are live" type of arrangement?!?

Regardless, its funny that Robbie only interviews the same people from the litter. So its the same shit every week. Gets boring after a couple of weekends.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,127
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13362 on: Today at 10:20:06 am »
Arsenal used to play with a lot more freedom and flair now they are more terrified of losing than going all out to win. City will do that to you.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13363 on: Today at 10:24:08 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:20:06 am
Arsenal used to play with a lot more freedom and flair now they are more terrified of losing than going all out to win. City will do that to you.

Yeah, someone made a similar point upthread - said they've had the football coached out of them. Arteta is trying to turn Arsenal into City but he's ended up turning them into Stoke.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13364 on: Today at 10:27:47 am »
Definitely looking like they will drop more points in the league. Don't seem to be at the same level as past 2 seasons.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13365 on: Today at 10:29:16 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:15:20 am
I thought it was "You pay, you are live" type of arrangement?!?

Regardless, its funny that Robbie only interviews the same people from the litter. So its the same shit every week. Gets boring after a couple of weekends.

Ive no idea, I never watch it as I cant stand that kind of performative hysteria. It was reasonably funny when it first started in 2016-2019 when they were coming to terms with being shit but as is always the case with this kind of stuff it goes to shit when it gets ridiculous.

So are you saying people actually pay to be on that show?
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,295
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13366 on: Today at 10:39:01 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:29:16 am
Ive no idea, I never watch it as I cant stand that kind of performative hysteria. It was reasonably funny when it first started in 2016-2019 when they were coming to terms with being shit but as is always the case with this kind of stuff it goes to shit when it gets ridiculous.

So are you saying people actually pay to be on that show?

Thats what I was told by a lifelong Arsenal fan who lives in London.
If you have a name, you are in. But if you are a nobody, you need to pay a little to be on camera.
Logged

Offline GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 922
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13367 on: Today at 10:39:19 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:24:08 am
Yeah, someone made a similar point upthread - said they've had the football coached out of them. Arteta is trying to turn Arsenal into City but he's ended up turning them into Stoke.

He's clearly a person who really values himself.

All the marginal gain stuff has ended up just incredibly cringey and has led to ridiculous excuses, the complaints about 'injury crises' and then the coup de grâce of blaming the ball last night. I mean the set-piece coach got told off last night cos he literally sprinted halfway down the touchline when they had a freekick near there last night, its mental stuff.

We've all seen teams of various levels trying some of it, we've seen the reliance on set-pieces from teams like Bolton, we've seen the long-throw stuff at Stoke and the hype around that (teams literally deliberately conceded corners rather than thrown-ins at one point), we've seen the time wasting, the diving, all that stuff. But I dont think we've ever seen a team so deadset on all of it. They've gone from a team playing good football but being a bit dirty, to their whole identity being 'we're going to shithouse literally whenever we can'. Their 17 year old new wonderkid attacker got booked at the weekend for time wasting on an attacking corner, during the first half of a game against Brighton. Never mind Ged or Rafa, I can't even imagine that sort of thing would have entered Hodgsons head.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,090
  • Indefatigability
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13368 on: Today at 10:43:52 am »
Their fans hav become very fraught, conspiratorial and afraid of failure.

Were not quite as bad but theyre a cautionary tale in holding your nerve. Blips and stumbles arent uncommon and arent disastrous. But overreacting can cause a bit of a spiral.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,333
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13369 on: Today at 10:54:16 am »
Quote from: rafas red brigade on Today at 12:08:12 am
He was asked if he had any thoughts about the ball used in the League Cup and he said something along the lines of it's different from the Premier League balls and the players aren't used to it.

To be completely fair to him, it was a fairly leading question, but he could've ended it with "but both teams had to play with the same ball so that's not an excuse, they need to adapt" but he didn't. He sort of left it at that, essentially saying the players were struggling to play with it.

Sounds like Ty from AFTV complaining about the weather back in the day.
Cant stand Arteta but this fuss around the ball is totally artificial. It was a leading question, as you say. Klopp used to fall victim to the same type of narrative.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13370 on: Today at 11:19:29 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 10:39:19 am
He's clearly a person who really values himself.

All the marginal gain stuff has ended up just incredibly cringey and has led to ridiculous excuses, the complaints about 'injury crises' and then the coup de grâce of blaming the ball last night. I mean the set-piece coach got told off last night cos he literally sprinted halfway down the touchline when they had a freekick near there last night, its mental stuff.

We've all seen teams of various levels trying some of it, we've seen the reliance on set-pieces from teams like Bolton, we've seen the long-throw stuff at Stoke and the hype around that (teams literally deliberately conceded corners rather than thrown-ins at one point), we've seen the time wasting, the diving, all that stuff. But I dont think we've ever seen a team so deadset on all of it. They've gone from a team playing good football but being a bit dirty, to their whole identity being 'we're going to shithouse literally whenever we can'. Their 17 year old new wonderkid attacker got booked at the weekend for time wasting on an attacking corner, during the first half of a game against Brighton. Never mind Ged or Rafa, I can't even imagine that sort of thing would have entered Hodgsons head.
Arteta's also had players assigned to standing in the way of the opposition goalkeeper when he's trying to line up the defensive wall for a free-kick.  It's the same nonsense that Man U ladies were ridiculed for before Christmas (https://sports.yahoo.com/manchester-united-women-manager-defends-172955443.html) but, as often happens, where some see ridicule others see a 1% gain.

Imagine being an elite sportsperson and being told to undertake such stupid duties.  It might give marginal gains in that moment but the overarching impact must be a diminishing of the belief of individuals to win through their own talent.
Logged

Online danm77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13371 on: Today at 11:27:31 am »
I see Arteta was blaming the football last night for their poor finishing. They really have become detestable under him. Shithousery, time wasting, faking injury, their fan base have turned into conspiracy nuts blaming everyone but themselves for their drop off this season.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13372 on: Today at 11:33:50 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:39:01 am
Thats what I was told by a lifelong Arsenal fan who lives in London.
If you have a name, you are in. But if you are a nobody, you need to pay a little to be on camera.

Unbelievable.

Presumably the intention is to act like a complete mentalist in order to get invited back or go viral or whatever.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,531
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13373 on: Today at 11:39:14 am »
Watching some of those clips and a consistent thought amongst those fans seems to be 'a striker is all we need' and 'Isak was the difference tonight' but not a chance is it that simple.

I understand a better quality of striker would take more of the chances that Havertz or Jesus miss but there's something completely off about how they build attacks and penetrate teams. Against a lot of the fodder in this league Havertz/Jesus/Saka/Martinelli/Trossard will be fine but if they want to elevate themselves to the next level - consistently win the big trophies then they need upgrades IMO. Saka's individual quality has dug them out of a lot of holes, as has their set pieces - and you can't erase those or bemoan it because Saka is quality and that's what quality players do, and they have found a formula for set pieces that no-one else has, and that gets them points. But at times they do look devoid of ideas and unable to really put teams to the sword.

They've definitely had games this season where they have clocked up goals but there are so many low scoring games too - it feels more than last season and that would suggest a change in how they play or maybe a drop off in player performance (injuries too). I haven't fact checked that, but that's what it feels like - more games where they aren't scoring or only scoring 1. And we know best ourselves, 1-0s will help you eat up points in a title charge but they don't feel convincing.

No doubt about it - they could sit in and defend and make life hard for teams and just rely on set pieces or the disjointed attack to get them 15 wins from their last 18 but other factors come into play then - luck, injuries, drop off in form. And it can go the other way too - they get luck, they escape more injuries and players like Odegaard find their form and lead the team to results. But everything just feels a bit on a knife-edge with them at the moment. On paper, those remaining fixtures in the League look so, so good for them. They need to escape this negativity and get some feel-good factor back.

Maybe we see now just how good of a coach Arteta is. Do we see them evolve out of this rut and back to a more dominant attack? Assuming that's what Arteta wants and sees is his way home. No doubt signings would help them but they need to be upgrades on what they have - can they find a MacAlister type to take Jorginho's role, can they find a LB who will give them width and opportunities to overload, a striker who can run in behind even? Not sure what their financial situation is like but they definitely have a high ceiling for improvement in that side. It feels like the defensive element will always be there (they can always revert to type for specific games) and dangerous set pieces don't look like fading out for them any time soon, but they are going to need a bit more. And the fans should demand it - with their fixture run in, they need to be the ones applying the pressure on Liverpool and ready to take advantage if our first half of the season levels drop.

Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,127
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13374 on: Today at 11:50:17 am »
Winning the final 16 of 18 matches will scar a team and we know that better than anyone. Its really annoying that City have come out on the right side in every single tight title race they have been involved in.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,487
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13375 on: Today at 11:53:13 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:50:17 am
Winning the final 16 of 18 matches will scar a team and we know that better than anyone. Its really annoying that City have come out on the right side in every single tight title race they have been involved in.

It is annoying but it is in the rearview mirror my friend. The future is different.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,668
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13376 on: Today at 01:09:02 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:15:20 am
Regardless, its funny that Robbie only interviews the same people from the litter. So its the same shit every week. Gets boring after a couple of weekends.
He's done very well out of it apparently? Seen him this season bemoaning who we've played (before Madrid, City etc). ::)
Logged

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,498
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13377 on: Today at 01:15:41 pm »
Wrong type of ball, ffs you cant make this shit up. Oh wait...Arteta does. What a cockmelon.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13378 on: Today at 01:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:28:10 am
For a guy that loves marginal gains, he talks a lot of shit.

Surely he know this will get focus.
he's trying - and totally failing - to copy Mourinho's "change the media's focus after a bad result" shtick.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,509
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13379 on: Today at 01:32:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:31:03 pm
he's trying - and totally failing - to copy Mourinho's "change the media's focus after a bad result" shtick.
c*nt always looks and sounds like he's going to break down and cry.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13380 on: Today at 01:40:00 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 10:54:16 am
Cant stand Arteta but this fuss around the ball is totally artificial. It was a leading question, as you say. Klopp used to fall victim to the same type of narrative.
I agree that the fuss about his comments on the ball are silly, but tbf he's the one that brought it up first, unprompted, at 3min22secs. Then a reporter a few questions later asks him about the ball.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6K0vsB3asi4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6K0vsB3asi4</a>

Reporter: 'What can you do to help them with that (in terms of putting the missed chances out of their minds)?'

Mikel: 'Nothing, just try and show them, give them tips what they can do better. We kicked a lot of balls over the bar, it's tricky that this ball flies a lot and we discussed that as well, so we can do better. But that's gone, it's about the next game'.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,747
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13381 on: Today at 01:42:21 pm »
How many would Newcastle have won by if they'd had a decent ball?
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.
Pages: 1 ... 330 331 332 333 334 [335]   Go Up
« previous next »
 