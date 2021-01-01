Watching some of those clips and a consistent thought amongst those fans seems to be 'a striker is all we need' and 'Isak was the difference tonight' but not a chance is it that simple.



I understand a better quality of striker would take more of the chances that Havertz or Jesus miss but there's something completely off about how they build attacks and penetrate teams. Against a lot of the fodder in this league Havertz/Jesus/Saka/Martinelli/Trossard will be fine but if they want to elevate themselves to the next level - consistently win the big trophies then they need upgrades IMO. Saka's individual quality has dug them out of a lot of holes, as has their set pieces - and you can't erase those or bemoan it because Saka is quality and that's what quality players do, and they have found a formula for set pieces that no-one else has, and that gets them points. But at times they do look devoid of ideas and unable to really put teams to the sword.



They've definitely had games this season where they have clocked up goals but there are so many low scoring games too - it feels more than last season and that would suggest a change in how they play or maybe a drop off in player performance (injuries too). I haven't fact checked that, but that's what it feels like - more games where they aren't scoring or only scoring 1. And we know best ourselves, 1-0s will help you eat up points in a title charge but they don't feel convincing.



No doubt about it - they could sit in and defend and make life hard for teams and just rely on set pieces or the disjointed attack to get them 15 wins from their last 18 but other factors come into play then - luck, injuries, drop off in form. And it can go the other way too - they get luck, they escape more injuries and players like Odegaard find their form and lead the team to results. But everything just feels a bit on a knife-edge with them at the moment. On paper, those remaining fixtures in the League look so, so good for them. They need to escape this negativity and get some feel-good factor back.



Maybe we see now just how good of a coach Arteta is. Do we see them evolve out of this rut and back to a more dominant attack? Assuming that's what Arteta wants and sees is his way home. No doubt signings would help them but they need to be upgrades on what they have - can they find a MacAlister type to take Jorginho's role, can they find a LB who will give them width and opportunities to overload, a striker who can run in behind even? Not sure what their financial situation is like but they definitely have a high ceiling for improvement in that side. It feels like the defensive element will always be there (they can always revert to type for specific games) and dangerous set pieces don't look like fading out for them any time soon, but they are going to need a bit more. And the fans should demand it - with their fixture run in, they need to be the ones applying the pressure on Liverpool and ready to take advantage if our first half of the season levels drop.



