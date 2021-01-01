« previous next »
Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers

Fitzy.

  Reply #13320 on: Yesterday at 10:31:50 pm
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13320 on: Yesterday at 10:31:50 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:22:39 pm
It was a bit grim with them sending Jesus on and then proceeding to make cross after cross.
Yeah, Arsenal not looking stable.
jonkrux

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13321 on: Yesterday at 10:33:08 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:13:11 pm
I like Wrighty but saying they're down to the bare bones is insulting, it was 9 of their best 11 starting and plenty of big name subs. Whoever at Arsenal has got this going has done a mind blowing job mind, you'd think they'd been forced to play a reserve side all season.

Isn't it only Nwaneri, Saka and White?
Their bench was solid today.
kvarmeismydad

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13322 on: Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm
Hope the Man U game is just as taxing for them.
Andy-oh-six

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13323 on: Yesterday at 10:48:12 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:22:39 pm
It was a bit grim with them sending Jesus on and then proceeding to make cross after cross.

Nailed it here.
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13324 on: Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:31:50 pm
Yeah, Arsenal not looking stable.

not a chance of qualifying anymyrrh
RedSince86

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13325 on: Yesterday at 11:01:29 pm
Looking like a Manager who's taken them as far as he can go.

They look stale this season, no attacking verve of the last couple of seasons.

They are wretched to watch, putrid.
Le Westalero

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13326 on: Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm
Honestly, this cheered me up after our draw.

Would rather face the toons in an one off game instead of the Gooners.
In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13327 on: Yesterday at 11:17:44 pm
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13328 on: Yesterday at 11:27:06 pm
If we do our job then we really should be pulling away from them. They dont look good at all and it will be a joke if a team like this and a manager like Arteta wins the league.
rafas red brigade

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13329 on: Yesterday at 11:27:27 pm
Legohead talking about the Mitre balls now apparently.
rafas red brigade

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13330 on: Yesterday at 11:41:22 pm
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13331 on: Today at 12:01:46 am
Quote from: rafas red brigade on Yesterday at 11:27:27 pm
Legohead talking about the Mitre balls now apparently.

What whatty what?
rafas red brigade

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13332 on: Today at 12:08:12 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:01:46 am
What whatty what?

He was asked if he had any thoughts about the ball used in the League Cup and he said something along the lines of it's different from the Premier League balls and the players aren't used to it.

To be completely fair to him, it was a fairly leading question, but he could've ended it with "but both teams had to play with the same ball so that's not an excuse, they need to adapt" but he didn't. He sort of left it at that, essentially saying the players were struggling to play with it.

Sounds like Ty from AFTV complaining about the weather back in the day.
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13333 on: Today at 12:10:55 am
Quote from: rafas red brigade on Today at 12:08:12 am
He was asked if he had any thoughts about the ball used in the League Cup and he said something along the lines of it's different from the Premier League balls and the players aren't used to it.

To be completely fair to him, it was a fairly leading question, but he could've ended it with "but both teams had to play with the same ball so that's not an excuse, they need to adapt" but he didn't. He sort of left it at that, essentially saying the players were struggling to play with it.

Sounds like Ty from AFTV complaining about the weather back in the day.

Ta!  :thumbup
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13334 on: Today at 12:11:45 am
I see AFTV have produced a score of vids tonight on YouTube - NOT happy bunnies.
Swoop

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13335 on: Today at 12:21:55 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:27:06 pm
If we do our job then we really should be pulling away from them. They dont look good at all and it will be a joke if a team like this and a manager like Arteta wins the league.

We play our main rivals next week, Forrest  :D ;)
elbow

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13336 on: Today at 12:22:11 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:11:45 am
I see AFTV have produced a score of vids tonight on YouTube - NOT happy bunnies.


Keep talking.
rafas red brigade

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13337 on: Today at 12:22:32 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:11:45 am
I see AFTV have produced a score of vids tonight on YouTube - NOT happy bunnies.

"Are AFTV unhappy"?.....Is water wet?

"Will I be watching nonetheless?"....Is the Pope Catholic? ;)
Andy_lfc

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13338 on: Today at 12:27:32 am
Quote from: Swoop on Today at 12:21:55 am
We play our main rivals next week, Forrest  :D ;)

Someone needs to tell the to run
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13339 on: Today at 12:29:23 am
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13340 on: Today at 12:29:56 am
Quote from: Andy_lfc on Today at 12:27:32 am
Someone needs to tell the to run

 ;D
rafas red brigade

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13341 on: Today at 12:32:10 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:29:23 am
Grab a coffee (or a beer)...

https://www.youtube.com/@AFTVmedia/videos

This point in their first vid tonight is an absolute belter https://youtu.be/5OBKcmlKwPw?t=423
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13342 on: Today at 12:47:08 am
Quote from: rafas red brigade on Today at 12:32:10 am
This point in their first vid tonight is an absolute belter https://youtu.be/5OBKcmlKwPw?t=423

 :lmao
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13343 on: Today at 12:50:20 am
latortuga

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13344 on: Today at 01:16:55 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:01:29 pm
Looking like a Manager who's taken them as far as he can go.

They look stale this season, no attacking verve of the last couple of seasons.

They are wretched to watch, putrid.

Indeed.  Their ability to attack and break teams down is completely unremarkable.

This was true even before they lost Saka.
