They are legitimately excellent defensively. Well drilled, consistently get numbers behind the ball, dominant in the air, physically imposing. Arteta deserves a lot of credit for that, considering how long that was an Achilles heel for them under Wenger. Its a great foundation for winning, especially when you are as dominant on set pieces as they are.



Who knows if they can add goals from open play now without leaking more goals themselves. Rafas blanket comes to mind. Youd think all those years under pep he would have some more effective patterns of attacking low blocks. They could do with a little more pace through the middle. Let rice and CBs take care of defense and add a live wire 8 to play alongside odegard.