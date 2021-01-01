« previous next »
Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13120 on: Today at 08:33:32 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:32:00 pm
If it's not called Guten Morgan TV then what are we even doing?

 ;D

We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13121 on: Today at 08:33:45 pm
They are legitimately excellent defensively. Well drilled, consistently get numbers behind the ball, dominant in the air, physically imposing. Arteta deserves a lot of credit for that, considering how long that was an Achilles heel for them under Wenger. Its a great foundation for winning, especially when you are as dominant on set pieces as they are.

Who knows if they can add goals from open play now without leaking more goals themselves. Rafas blanket comes to mind. Youd think all those years under pep he would have some more effective patterns of attacking low blocks. They could do with a little more pace through the middle. Let rice and CBs take care of defense and add a live wire 8 to play alongside odegard.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13122 on: Today at 08:33:49 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:30:26 pm
They were so giddy when they signed Rice. Still think we signed the far more accomplished player in Mac Allister around the same time.

Theyre both sublime in their own right, we got a fucking steal with Mac

I just cant stand the diving rolling around shite from Arsenals whole team.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13123 on: Today at 08:34:02 pm
They should have never sold Pepe
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13124 on: Today at 08:34:28 pm
Arsenal: a set of shit-the-bedders
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13125 on: Today at 08:35:58 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:34:28 pm
Arsenal: a set of shit-the-bedders
😁 great description
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13126 on: Today at 08:44:25 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:33:49 pm
Theyre both sublime in their own right, we got a fucking steal with Mac

I just cant stand the diving rolling around shite from Arsenals whole team.

Id rather have Gravenberch than Rice and Rice is over two times more expensive.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13127 on: Today at 08:50:22 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:34:28 pm
Arsenal: a set of shit-the-bedders

Micky Arteta doing his laundry.

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13128 on: Today at 08:54:58 pm
Fuck off Legohead and his whining bunch of diving twats.  :wanker
5 points behind with us having 2 games in hand.
Catch us if you can, Captain Black.


Am I allowed to say that on a Liverpool FC Forum?
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13129 on: Today at 08:55:53 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:32:00 pm
If it's not called Guten Morgan TV then what are we even doing?

 ;D
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13130 on: Today at 08:57:36 pm
They've got a designated player to push opposition defenders back 2 metres when the balls kicked to keep everyone onside
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13131 on: Today at 09:03:59 pm
They are trying to make the best decisions. We need to understand that mistakes happen - Mikel Arteta
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13132 on: Today at 09:05:31 pm
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13133 on: Today at 09:10:03 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:03:59 pm
They are trying to make the best decisions. We need to understand that mistakes happen - Mikel Arteta

Is that after Diazs goal was chalked off when he was a mile onside?
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13134 on: Today at 09:10:08 pm
We know ourselves how brutal it is to be chasing.  The preview of this match on the radio was all about Arsenal's unbeaten run and how good they are.  It's true but they're in a position where they need a Man-City-on-peds winning run and 2.3PPG - or whatever they've been at during this run - just doesn't cut it.

I remember the histrionics when we drew with a horrible Leicester team over Christmas on the way to a 90+ point season.  It was over the top as we were generally excellent in that period but history showed the cost of even minor relenting.  Arsenal wear those same scars.

Their matches with Newcastle are going to be so draining for them!
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13135 on: Today at 09:10:52 pm
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13136 on: Today at 09:14:31 pm
He's moaning about the penalty!? I've watched it several times now and Joao Pedro flicks it up and Saliba headbutts him, why is this not an obvious decision?

If it was an elbow or a foot that hits him in the head it's a foul. Why is a headbutt somehow immune?
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13137 on: Today at 09:15:53 pm
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 09:14:31 pm
He's moaning about the penalty!? I've watched it several times now and Joao Pedro flicks it up and Saliba headbutts him, why is this not an obvious decision?
Siege mentality

Arteta is a true Mourinho acolyte.
