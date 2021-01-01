Defo.

And of course, it happens to all teams.

If he really had an injury crisis, hed lose his mind. He has 2 first teamers and 2 squad players out at the moment. That isn't excessive, in fact, thats pretty standard.



But Arteta is very much like his mentor Guardiola, in that he wants a smaller group of around 15/16 players, that hell use week in week out. But thats his choice. He cant then go whinging about a thin squad. Arsenal have spent a fortune on players for him.



Well, no one has forced him to send Vieira, Nelson, Lokonga and Tavares out on loan ...