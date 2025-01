Defo.

And of course, it happens to all teams.

If he really had an injury crisis, he’d lose his mind. He has 2 first teamers and 2 squad players out at the moment. That isn't excessive, in fact, that’s pretty standard.



But Arteta is very much like his ‘mentor’ Guardiola, in that he wants a smaller group of around 15/16 players, that he’ll use week in week out. But that’s his choice. He can’t then go whinging about a ‘thin squad’. Arsenal have spent a fortune on players for him.



Well, no one has forced him to send Vieira, Nelson, Lokonga and Tavares out on loan ...