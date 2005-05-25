« previous next »
Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12920 on: Yesterday at 02:29:28 pm
It's a shame the ex resident goobers aren't here. Would be good to have an insight on who they might sign in Jan.
Happy new year to them if they are lurking .
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12921 on: Yesterday at 02:41:01 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:29:28 pm
It's a shame the ex resident goobers aren't here. Would be good to have an insight on who they might sign in Jan.
Happy new year to them if they are lurking .

The Artful Dodger?
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12922 on: Yesterday at 02:45:02 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 01:53:33 pm
Minging day down in west London. Wet and windy. On this occasion, unlike the Derby that got postponed, maybe the bad conditions favour the bigger side. Have a bit of hope Brentford could get something but I wont be putting any money on it.

I don't know. Brentford are not that bad at home ...

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12923 on: Yesterday at 03:22:40 pm
Their home form was fantastic, bit I think it's wobbling a bit now. Certainly not a gimme for arsenal.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12924 on: Yesterday at 03:47:19 pm
Away to Brighton on Saturday.
That could be interesting.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12925 on: Yesterday at 03:59:12 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 02:45:02 pm
I don't know. Brentford are not that bad at home ...



Closer scrutiny shows most of the games were ones they should be winning. They did have a good win against Newcastle I think. They looked pretty blunt against Forest who kept them at arms length and capitalised on a couple of mistakes.

Theyll probably have Lewis-Potter at left back whos out of position and a bit lightweight. And Pinnock is out so theyll be a bit weaker at set pieces than normal. But you never know - would be be too surprised whatever the result!
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12926 on: Yesterday at 04:16:00 pm
so I assume Saka's in the squad today?
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12927 on: Yesterday at 04:17:59 pm
huh - Rice on the bench.  is he injured?
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12928 on: Yesterday at 05:48:37 pm
Ooops
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12929 on: Yesterday at 07:28:09 pm
Arsenal being second over the past couple of seasons and at the moment reminds me of the 2017/18 and 2020/21 seasons, when Man Utd finished second behind Man City under Maureen and Ole. Terrible football to watch, a lot of cheating and diving, time wasting, appealing with the referee for 90 minutes, and the entire attacking play depending on set pieces and individual quality. Of course, those Man Utd teams never really had the chance of actually winning the title, despite finishing second, just like this Arsenal team ...
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12930 on: Yesterday at 07:30:04 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Yesterday at 02:41:01 pm
The Artful Dodger?
Sell him and then re-sign him. Re-rewind.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12931 on: Yesterday at 07:32:20 pm
good victory for them fuckers.  Thought Brentford would do better at home.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12932 on: Yesterday at 07:33:24 pm
No real surprise. Brentford have more injuries than anyone in the league except maybe West Ham and Spurs and despite their home form being much lauded, they still havent played most of the best teams at home.

Away at Brighton this weekend is one you cant call because no idea which Brighton will show up, but the pressure is on them because a bad result and we go into Sunday with two games in hand and the gap not really having closed.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12933 on: Yesterday at 08:33:19 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:28:09 pm
Arsenal being second over the past couple of seasons and at the moment reminds me of the 2017/18 and 2020/21 seasons, when Man Utd finished second behind Man City under Maureen and Ole. Terrible football to watch, a lot of cheating and diving, time wasting, appealing with the referee for 90 minutes, and the entire attacking play depending on set pieces and individual quality. Of course, those Man Utd teams never really had the chance of actually winning the title, despite finishing second, just like this Arsenal team ...
Nah they'll go on a mad winning run now, just like Chelsea did...

In all seriousness, they're a strong team but not a great one by any means. They will get between 80 and 85 points I think.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12934 on: Yesterday at 08:39:54 pm
Definitely a potential banana skin of a game, but I'd have still been surprised if Arsenal didn't pick up the three points today.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12935 on: Yesterday at 09:10:06 pm
Arsenal beat Brighton and they 3 points behind us. Games in hand have to be won.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12936 on: Yesterday at 09:10:14 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 08:33:19 pm
Nah they'll go on a mad winning run now, just like Chelsea did...

In all seriousness, they're a strong team but not a great one by any means. They will get between 80 and 85 points I think.
About right, I think. They got 89 last season, I think. This season they're a tiny bit worse.

We look comfortably set for +90 pts.

Not a real worry. If we had a more free-scoring team, with a few more game-changers as challengers I'd be more concerned, but not with this set of cheaters.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12937 on: Yesterday at 09:15:11 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:10:06 pm
Arsenal beat Brighton and they 3 points behind us. Games in hand have to be won.

Or they lose against Brighton and we are 9 points ahead on Sunday, with a game in hand ...
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12938 on: Yesterday at 09:17:40 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 08:33:19 pm
Nah they'll go on a mad winning run now, just like Chelsea did...

In all seriousness, they're a strong team but not a great one by any means. They will get between 80 and 85 points I think.

Yup, that is where Maureen's Man Utd finished second, at 81 points ...
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12939 on: Yesterday at 09:25:06 pm
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Yesterday at 07:32:20 pm
good victory for them fuckers.  Thought Brentford would do better at home.

Brentfords home record is padded by the fact they have played all the crap sides at home. They still have most of the top sides to play at the G-Tech, so it wont look so impressive come the end of the season.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12940 on: Yesterday at 09:38:05 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:15:11 pm
Or they lose against Brighton and we are 9 points ahead on Sunday, with a game in hand ...

That' it, they have no margin for error as it stands.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12941 on: Yesterday at 10:05:54 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:10:06 pm
Arsenal beat Brighton and they 3 points behind us. Games in hand have to be won.

 ::)
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12942 on: Today at 02:33:46 am
Fully expected them to win that one.

This weekend feels like the bigger gameweek, with us playing United, who I think despite their form, many will be quietly hopeful they can come shithouse their way to a draw. Arsenal are away to a Brighton side, who although not in their best of form, have talented players.


You'd fancy us both to win, but definitely potential for dropped points for both sides.

For me, if we win this and Arsenal fail to win, it's as good as ours. If we both win, I'll still have a big belief that we will win it.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12943 on: Today at 03:47:34 am
I used to be okay with Arsenal, but under Arteta, I can't stand the sight of them. Against Brentford, Janelt brushed Gabriel Jesus' jawline and he went down clutching his face to get the game stopped due to a 'head injury', stopping a Brentford attack. Disgraceful gamesmanship.

On top of this, they are constantly whining as victims AND crowing about how good they are. My stomach turns at the sight of them and their fans.

Lucky them, Jesus has hit a bit of form just as they lost Saka. We'll just have to endure them for the rest of this title race.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12944 on: Today at 05:27:55 am
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Yesterday at 07:32:20 pm
good victory for them fuckers.  Thought Brentford would do better at home.

Flekken in goal was appalling for both of Arsenal's first two goals. They really did very little in the game from open play, but capitalised on two goalkeeping errors. To be fair, if it were us, we'd be talking about it as a good away win, but there was absolutely no stardust again.
.
I'll be a bit annoyed if they also beat Brighton, but really they're not that good - more an attritional, grinding team - and the gap shouldn't be narrowing too much if we just keep our focus.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12945 on: Today at 06:39:59 am
Statement win for them last night. Fair to say they have one hand on the title.  They could go all the way in CL too.  I feel arteta will rotate in the CL to focus on the fa cup and have two shots at bringing home the community shield again.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12946 on: Today at 08:05:18 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:39:59 am
Statement win for them last night. Fair to say they have one hand on the title.  They could go all the way in CL too.  I feel arteta will rotate in the CL to focus on the fa cup and have two shots at bringing home the community shield again.

 :) That's the big one,we all dream of winning the community shield plate.
