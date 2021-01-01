« previous next »
Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 07:21:07 pm
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Yesterday at 06:38:54 pm
Arteta warns Liverpool that Arsenal will chase for title in second half of season

Edited the headline for accuracyStill going on about the red cards and the injuries.



What the fuck have they been doing in the first half of the season then :lmao
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 07:22:55 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:21:07 pm
What the fuck have they been doing in the first half of the season then :lmao

This all feels very Raheem sterling: well keep chipping away at them
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 07:37:52 pm
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Yesterday at 06:38:54 pm
Arteta warns Liverpool that Arsenal will chase for title in second half of season

Edited the headline for accuracyStill going on about the red cards and the injuries.

I'm a big fan of Arteta talking as if he's a seasoned and elite manager.

With £800 million spent, he's won an FA Cup and, not one, but two Community Shields as he likes to remind everyone. Stuff of legends we're talking about.

Salt Bae loving tosser.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 07:56:28 pm
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 08:04:48 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:56:28 pm
They will be out of the title race by Saturday ...
I'd like a birthday present tomorrow first... ;D
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 08:36:17 pm
after the next two they've basically had all of the most difficult aways already, aside from coming to us. Too early to write them off I think.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 08:39:35 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 08:36:17 pm
after the next two they've basically had all of the most difficult aways already, aside from coming to us. Too early to write them off I think.

But they drop points at home to shite so why does that even matter.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 08:44:12 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:39:35 pm
But they drop points at home to shite so why does that even matter.
hopefully it won't
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 09:31:35 pm
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Yesterday at 06:38:54 pm
Arteta warns Liverpool that Arsenal will chase for title in second half of season

Edited the headline for accuracyStill going on about the red cards and the injuries.



An admission from Arteta that last season they got lucky and would have been fucked if they'd had any injuries?
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 09:45:24 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:39:35 pm
But they drop points at home to shite so why does that even matter.
It means they have a small outside chance of winning the title, like 10%.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 09:47:56 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 08:36:17 pm
after the next two they've basically had all of the most difficult aways already, aside from coming to us. Too early to write them off I think.


Problem is winning every home game is tough, particularly when you lack firepower, which they now do since they have lost their best attacker. Does Jesus/Havertz, Martinelli and Trossard scream title winning?
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 09:50:33 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 08:36:17 pm
after the next two they've basically had all of the most difficult aways already, aside from coming to us. Too early to write them off I think.

Their remaining away fixtures:

Brentford
Brighton
Wolves
Leicester
Forest
Man Utd
Everton
Ipswich
LFC
Southampton

If they don't win their next two away games this week, you can easily write them off ...
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:50:33 pm
Their remaining away fixtures:

Brentford
Brighton
Wolves
Leicester
Forest
Man Utd
Everton
Ipswich
LFC
Southampton

If they don't win their next two away games this week, you can easily write them off ...

Its an easy run bar Forest and us but issue is tough matches at home are not a given.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 09:53:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm
Its an easy run bar Forest and us but issue is tough matches at home are not a given.

Yeah, I bet Chelsea thought Ipswich away would be a walk in the park ...
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 09:55:56 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:53:43 pm
Yeah, I bet Chelsea thought Ipswich away would be a walk in the park ...

Arsenal are a better team. But people are looking too much at just aways, home matches in this league are not easy. Especially when teams need breaking down and you have an average attack.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 10:06:55 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 06:23:28 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/dec/31/mikel-arteta-arsenal-warns-liverpool-chase-title
This fucker likes warning us.
Hope we swat them to the wayside like flies.

Quote
We have to continue to be like a hammer every day
Hehe - tool!
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 10:14:45 pm
Last hammers in the league got hammered.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 10:20:49 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 08:36:17 pm
after the next two they've basically had all of the most difficult aways already, aside from coming to us. Too early to write them off I think.

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm
Its an easy run bar Forest and us but issue is tough matches at home are not a given.
The problem is- and this is the real reason why it's tough... no Saka, and 10 matches against capable teams, in 30 days. That's basically a match every 3 days.
Arteta doesn't really rotate.

Brentford away, Brighton away, Newcastle, United, Tottenham, Villa - all in a row. Home or away, those are some tough matches where you need to focus. Need to clench your arse throughout the whole set... and they're on top of each other- quick in succession.

They're guaranteed to drop points. They won't get though that unscathed. Not a chance.

EDIT: Aah sorry- thought you were talking about their upcoming run in Jan...
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 10:28:59 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:55:56 pm
Arsenal are a better team. But people are looking too much at just aways, home matches in this league are not easy. Especially when teams need breaking down and you have an average attack.

Without Saka, not really. And a lot of those teams are very good at defending set-pieces. They've struggled to dominate against Ipswich at home without Saka, let alone away from home ...
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Today at 03:02:45 am
Them dropping points on new year's will be a lovely gift to start it all.
