after the next two they've basically had all of the most difficult aways already, aside from coming to us. Too early to write them off I think.





Its an easy run bar Forest and us but issue is tough matches at home are not a given.



The problem is- and this is the real reason why it's tough... no Saka, and 10 matches against capable teams, in 30 days. That's basically a match every 3 days.Arteta doesn't really rotate.Brentford away, Brighton away, Newcastle, United, Tottenham, Villa - all in a row. Home or away, those are some tough matches where you need to focus. Need to clench your arse throughout the whole set... and they're on top of each other- quick in succession.They're guaranteed to drop points. They won't get though that unscathed. Not a chance.