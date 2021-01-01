after the next two they've basically had all of the most difficult aways already, aside from coming to us. Too early to write them off I think.
Its an easy run bar Forest and us but issue is tough matches at home are not a given.
The problem is- and this is the real reason why it's tough... no Saka, and 10 matches against capable teams, in 30 days. That's basically a match every 3 days.
Arteta doesn't really rotate.
Brentford away, Brighton away, Newcastle, United, Tottenham, Villa - all in a row. Home or away, those are some tough matches where you need to focus. Need to clench your arse throughout the whole set... and they're on top of each other- quick in succession.
They're guaranteed to drop points. They won't get though that unscathed. Not a chance.EDIT: Aah sorry- thought you were talking about their upcoming run in Jan...