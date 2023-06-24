I love to see it. They thought they would assume the mantle, but Slots boys have passed them. And their darling has been there five years, spent a fortune, and won them one FA Cup. Hahaha.



This is so true. My best mate is an Arsenal fan and he was saying to me all summer that he was 100% certain they'd win the league this season. There wasn't a single doubt in his mind.I asked him what made him so confident and he said "well Liverpool haven't mounted a proper challenge in 2-3 years even with Klopp, so they're not going to be challenging without him. And City have the court case over them so they won't be concentrating on it".In fairness, he seems to be right about City, but I'd be lying if I said I won't be bringing up his prediction about Liverpool if we do go on and win the league this season. I'm keeping quiet until it's mathematically certain first though. Also, Chelsea never once entered his mind, which is fair enough. They were shite for 2 years.But it's definitely true. He never once even considered a possibility that they wouldn't win the league this season. In fact he said that they were going to be the team of the next 3-5 years. Age profile, their "progress" under Arteta, their playstyle all factored into his completely unbiased assessment.Now I can't even post anything remotely pro-Liverpool in a WhatsApp group chat without him piping up about it, even if he's not said anything in there for days prior. And God forbid anyone says anything negative towards Arsenal, or anything at all that indicates they might not be as good as he thinks. Within seconds he's typing away for 5 minutes in reply.