Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 02:43:36 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 02:15:29 am
I love to see it. They thought they would assume the mantle, but Slots boys have passed them. And their darling has been there five years, spent a fortune, and won them one FA Cup. Hahaha.

This is so true. My best mate is an Arsenal fan and he was saying to me all summer that he was 100% certain they'd win the league this season. There wasn't a single doubt in his mind.

I asked him what made him so confident and he said "well Liverpool haven't mounted a proper challenge in 2-3 years even with Klopp, so they're not going to be challenging without him. And City have the court case over them so they won't be concentrating on it".

In fairness, he seems to be right about City, but I'd be lying if I said I won't be bringing up his prediction about Liverpool if we do go on and win the league this season. I'm keeping quiet until it's mathematically certain first though. Also, Chelsea never once entered his mind, which is fair enough. They were shite for 2 years.

But it's definitely true. He never once even considered a possibility that they wouldn't win the league this season. In fact he said that they were going to be the team of the next 3-5 years. Age profile, their "progress" under Arteta, their playstyle all factored into his completely unbiased assessment.

Now I can't even post anything remotely pro-Liverpool in a WhatsApp group chat without him piping up about it, even if he's not said anything in there for days prior. And God forbid anyone says anything negative towards Arsenal, or anything at all that indicates they might not be as good as he thinks. Within seconds he's typing away for 5 minutes in reply.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 03:57:13 pm
Quote from: rafas red brigade on Yesterday at 02:43:36 pm


I asked him what made him so confident and he said "well Liverpool haven't mounted a proper challenge in 2-3 years even with Klopp, so they're not going to be challenging without him. And City have the court case over them so they won't be concentrating on it".

In fairness, he seems to be right about City, but I'd be lying if I said I won't be bringing up his prediction about Liverpool if we do go on and win the league this season. I'm keeping quiet until it's mathematically certain first though. Also, Chelsea never once entered his mind, which is fair enough. They were shite for 2 years.

But it's definitely true. He never once even considered a possibility that they wouldn't win the league this season. In fact he said that they were going to be the team of the next 3-5 years. Age profile, their "progress" under Arteta, their playstyle all factored into his completely unbiased assessment.

Sorry, but I'm not having that as one of the reasons for their calamities this season.

Ped has taken his eye off the ball, regarding the squad aging, etc..
And we have made a major step up, so far this season, and long may it continue.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 05:52:13 pm
I'm amused by Arsenal fans thinking this should be our bedding in year. We had our bedding in year last year under Jurgen. We're blessed with a manager like Slot, who has a similar outlook like Klopp - but lacks the ego of many other managers who would be eager to tear up what is clearly working so they could impose their own "philosophy" on the team.

That's why we didn't need a classic bedding in year with Slot. He's smart enough to build on what was already there, rather than rip it down and start again. He's rather unique as a manager in that regard.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 05:55:32 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:52:13 pm
I'm amused by Arsenal fans thinking this should be our bedding in year. We had our bedding in year last year under Jurgen. We're blessed with a manager like Slot, who has a similar outlook like Klopp - but lacks the ego of many other managers who would be eager to tear up what is clearly working so they could impose their own "philosophy" on the team.

That's why we didn't need a classic bedding in year with Slot. He's smart enough to build on what was already there, rather than rip it down and start again. He's rather unique as a manager in that regard.

He is a smart man clearly, but he was brought here so as NOT to rip anything up - cos why would they.  Its a great squad, the key was getting a coach who could work with it.

But like you say, last year was the bedding in year - for that new midfield. Thats why I was always confident wed be competing from the start. OK, not making it look so easy - but competing! When many where saying itd be a transition etc etc, baring an injury crisis like we had last year, I fully expected this team to be competing for trophies from the start.

But of course, many on the outsude held on to the hope there would be a downturn. Sad for them  :P
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 06:59:48 pm
Quote from: rafas red brigade on Yesterday at 02:43:36 pm
This is so true. My best mate is an Arsenal fan and he was saying to me all summer that he was 100% certain they'd win the league this season. There wasn't a single doubt in his mind.

I asked him what made him so confident and he said "well Liverpool haven't mounted a proper challenge in 2-3 years even with Klopp, so they're not going to be challenging without him. And City have the court case over them so they won't be concentrating on it".

In fairness, he seems to be right about City, but I'd be lying if I said I won't be bringing up his prediction about Liverpool if we do go on and win the league this season. I'm keeping quiet until it's mathematically certain first though. Also, Chelsea never once entered his mind, which is fair enough. They were shite for 2 years.

But it's definitely true. He never once even considered a possibility that they wouldn't win the league this season. In fact he said that they were going to be the team of the next 3-5 years. Age profile, their "progress" under Arteta, their playstyle all factored into his completely unbiased assessment.

Now I can't even post anything remotely pro-Liverpool in a WhatsApp group chat without him piping up about it, even if he's not said anything in there for days prior. And God forbid anyone says anything negative towards Arsenal, or anything at all that indicates they might not be as good as he thinks. Within seconds he's typing away for 5 minutes in reply.

I think to fully understand the mindset of your average Arsenal fan you have to remember that, even though they've won 6 titles less than us, their longest period without winning a league title is 18 years. That being from 1971 to 1989 when Michael Thomas scored that infamous last minute winner at Anfield to rob us of another title win. They've now broken that record & are entering their 3rd decade without seeing the coveted PL trophy disturb the trophy cabinet. The memories of Arsene Wenger's superb side are slowly dripping away as a new generation of Gooners are coming along wanting, & expecting, a similar era. Arteta has given them hope, but that's about it. Their insecurities are rapidly starting to shine bright, & their patience is wearing thin......very thin. Chasing down Man City the past couple of seasons only to fall short has lit a flame of optimism in the ranks. 2nd in 2022/23 with 84 points, & even closer in 2023/24 with 89 points, has given them false hope. They don't understand that football isn't linear, football teams progress, & regress, all the time. There are no guarantees based on how well you performed the previous year, you have to earn your success, & I think that's possibly not filtered down to the players, & the fans.

Of course, the big fly in the ointment for Arsenal supporters is the absolute shock of seeing us doing so well (thus far). It wasn't in the script, how could this happen ? Man City crumbling & it's LFC who've taken full advantage, not them. This simply doesn't compute in their tiny, entitled, minds. To them we are just a couple of steps up from Spurs as nothing but a banter club. But as the great philosopher Jimmy Greaves once said....."football is a funny old game". Just a pity that Arsenal supporters are not laughing right now.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 07:11:55 pm
I'm down with the flu and had nothing better to do than go onto Redcafe to see what their feelings are about Sunday. I was pleasantly surprised that the majority of the Mancs were rather complementary about Liverpool's title credentials.

Then I came across the most bitter Gooner. Seriously what has happened to them?


Quote
Youre analysing it from data and nothing else. You havent taken into account the mentality needed to see out the league from here. This isnt Man City or even Fergusons United. Its a team, like our own for the last two years, that has no experience grinding out a title. That alone will make them nervous in the run in.

Liverpool may yet win it, but theres little to choose between them, us, Chelsea and City, who cannot be ruled out.

Quote
Like most sensible people, Im not counting the Premier League they won in 2020. A farcical campaign, played in empty stadiums that should have been declared void in March 2020. Its no surprise that Liverpools best ever season came during freak circumstances.

Putting that aside though, was everybody on here ruling City out at the start of November? Im guessing not. They were one point ahead of Liverpool then, now theyre 14 behind. Thats how quickly it can all change. Liverpool are brilliant and are currently the best side in the league. Doesnt mean they cant collapse like City. Were not even halfway.


Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 07:16:13 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 07:11:55 pm
Seriously what has happened to them?

Everton South thanks to Arteta
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 07:24:58 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 07:11:55 pm
I'm down with the flu and had nothing better to do than go onto Redcafe to see what their feelings are about Sunday. I was pleasantly surprised that the majority of the Mancs were rather complementary about Liverpool's title credentials.

Then I came across the most bitter Gooner. Seriously what has happened to them?

I LOVE that those types get so wound up by the whole 'COVID season' nonsense.

F*ck 'em!  ;D
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 07:27:31 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 07:11:55 pm
I'm down with the flu and had nothing better to do than go onto Redcafe to see what their feelings are about Sunday. I was pleasantly surprised that the majority of the Mancs were rather complementary about Liverpool's title credentials.

Then I came across the most bitter Gooner. Seriously what has happened to them?





Dear God, that second post. I never know of people are just thick, or that bitter that they cant bring themselves to accept we had the title won before Covid. Yes to list the trophy in an empty stadium was something they can cling to but the season was all but done.

If any season was clearly a farce it was the following one. Freak scores all over the place and far more of it played in front of empty stadiums or minimal fans.

I know you all know this but it still winds me up! Dumb/bitter bastards, maybe both.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 07:33:31 pm
Didnt Arsenal win the FA cup in the full COVID season without any fans? assume Arteta is counting that one alonside the comunity sheild and his Duke of Edinbrough he keeps referencing.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 07:35:43 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Yesterday at 11:20:30 am
It's fair. We only seem to play teams below us in the league and in the CL.
Arf!
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm
Arsenal fans (online at least) are incredibly sensitive because the whole AFTV stuff turned them into an absolute laughing stock at the end of Wenger, and during the Emery period. Even early Arteta, too. They're so desperate not to be a joke anymore, that they'll say and do just about anything to avoid slipping back to that.

It's why the choking/bottling tag hurts them so much. They're hysterically insecure about it, for some reason.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 07:40:16 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 07:33:31 pm
Didnt Arsenal win the FA cup in the full COVID season without any fans? assume Arteta is counting that one alonside the comunity sheild and his Duke of Edinbrough he keeps referencing.

They won it in 2020 when the quarter finals onward were played in empty stadiums, its far more of a Covid trophy than our title which wed have won even if we lost every single match after the season resumed.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 08:25:57 pm
Its like theyve missed every season where theyve been shit, which is plenty. Even forgetting the COVID title (which was won before anyone even sneezed) we could replicate the second half of the season from 18/19 or 21/22 and likely win the title comfortably.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 08:54:23 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 07:11:55 pm
I'm down with the flu and had nothing better to do than go onto Redcafe to see what their feelings are about Sunday. I was pleasantly surprised that the majority of the Mancs were rather complementary about Liverpool's title credentials.

Then I came across the most bitter Gooner. Seriously what has happened to them?
I saw those posts and thought he was on a wind up, so clicked his profile and post history of about 30 posts, 95% of his Posts are about Liverpool.  ::)

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 09:10:25 pm
I think if they drop points before we do, then they're done unless Salah is out for six weeks. Leaving Chelsea and forest to challenge us.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 09:56:35 pm
These diving c*nts have got 2 tough games on the bounce.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 10:29:08 pm
Just me or have they got a really cosy deal with breaks over Christmas? Extra two rest days here before a local fixture on Saturday evening. We then play Sunday Tuesday while they play Saturday Wednesday.

I think they're our only rival for the title. They've got some tough fixtures in the next month but it seems like they've escaped the worst of the scheduling.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 10:29:27 pm
This season they will bottle the title race a bit earlier, on January 1st and January 4th ...
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 10:37:25 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:54:23 pm
I saw those posts and thought he was on a wind up, so clicked his profile and post history of about 30 posts, 95% of his Posts are about Liverpool.  ::)
ah so that's where Rob goes when he takes a break from RAWK.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 10:41:11 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 09:56:35 pm
These diving c*nts have got 2 tough games on the bounce.
a lot more than two - all of January is a bitch ...

Brentford a
Brighton a
NU h (LC)
MU h (FA)
Spurs h
Villa h
Zagreb h (CL)
Wolves a
Girona a (CL)
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 10:29:08 pm
Just me or have they got a really cosy deal with breaks over Christmas? Extra two rest days here before a local fixture on Saturday evening. We then play Sunday Tuesday while they play Saturday Wednesday.

I think they're our only rival for the title. They've got some tough fixtures in the next month but it seems like they've escaped the worst of the scheduling.

We play Wednesday, Arsenal Newcastle game is the Tuesday.

Could also look at it that they play Wednesday this week and then away to Brighton on Saturday when Brighton have an extra couple of days rests after playing tonight.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Today at 01:23:11 am
Quote from: rafas red brigade on Yesterday at 02:43:36 pm
This is so true. My best mate is an Arsenal fan and he was saying to me all summer that he was 100% certain they'd win the league this season. There wasn't a single doubt in his mind.

I asked him what made him so confident and he said "well Liverpool haven't mounted a proper challenge in 2-3 years even with Klopp, so they're not going to be challenging without him. And City have the court case over them so they won't be concentrating on it".

In fairness, he seems to be right about City, but I'd be lying if I said I won't be bringing up his prediction about Liverpool if we do go on and win the league this season. I'm keeping quiet until it's mathematically certain first though. Also, Chelsea never once entered his mind, which is fair enough. They were shite for 2 years.

But it's definitely true. He never once even considered a possibility that they wouldn't win the league this season. In fact he said that they were going to be the team of the next 3-5 years. Age profile, their "progress" under Arteta, their playstyle all factored into his completely unbiased assessment.

Now I can't even post anything remotely pro-Liverpool in a WhatsApp group chat without him piping up about it, even if he's not said anything in there for days prior. And God forbid anyone says anything negative towards Arsenal, or anything at all that indicates they might not be as good as he thinks. Within seconds he's typing away for 5 minutes in reply.

You are friends with BigBrainArteta in real life?? Tell him to come back here - we won't be too mean.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Today at 02:26:04 am
I think man for man, with their turgid playing style and dirty antics, along with a pathetic insecure neurotic manager at the helm, they are by far the most disliked club in the league.

Our rivalry with Everton or Man Utd dictates we will always dislike them, but that's a historical thing. From a purely objective point of view, their actual squads and managers are nowhere near as hateful as Arsenal.

And that's a shame, I enjoyed watching them under Wenger who I respected immensely, his winning teams were a joy to watch.

But their transformation under Arteta has been ugly as sin. And it's not as if such dislike is envy either given how Arteta bottles every chance at silverware.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Today at 03:45:16 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:10:25 pm
I think if they drop points before we do, then they're done unless Salah is out for six weeks. Leaving Chelsea and forest to challenge us.
Chelsea look done as well, they're now 10 points behind with a game in hand. It might be a 1978 tribute act this season with us and Forest fighting for the top.
