Injuries are a fact of life. Donít wish it on anyone, but itís part and parcel of the game. In this instance, Saka has played a lot of football and there might be some culpability on Artetaís part for using him too much. My Gooner mate said if Arteta was moving house, heíd have Saka round there helping out moving the furniture and boxes.



Big team. Big squad. Itís up to Arsenal to deal with it. On our end we have dealt with injuries to Alisson, Konate and others so far this season. Our excellent defensive record has been hit hard since Endrick flung himself at Konate. Big teams can cry, or they can adjust and get on with it.



Over to you Arteta.



Their net spend is three times as much as our since 2019. If they don't have the numbers and quality to cope with ōdegaard and Saka each missing five weeks (at different times), then fuck off. We've had more injuries during December than they have at any point this season, and we're still top by potentially 7 points.And this is at least partly happening because of Arteta overplaying him for years. Solskjaer did the same thing with Rashford and ran him into the ground. The cowardly twat can't complain when he finally breaks.Will be very interesting to see how they cope during January. Could see them drawing at least a couple, as well as losing the Carabao S-F.