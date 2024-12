At least with Diego Simeone Atletico fans have had the trophies, had the league titles, the Europa Leagues, the CL Finals. They've at least had the smooth with the rough (the rough being shit football, shithouse players, a twat manager). But Arsenal haven't even had that and I'm not sure I'd be able to put up with it for too long.The set piece stuff is unbelievably cringe, rightly lampooned by all. Its a pretty standard thing, every club these days is going to look for any small incremental improvement they can get. I remember us getting the throw-in guy to come in occasionally and work with us. Just sensible. I'd have found it pretty nauseating if Jurgen Klopp had him on the bench and pushed him into the technical area every time we had a throw-in, celebrating when we achieved something from a throw-in, having a mural of him painted at the stadium