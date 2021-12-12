

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/crk0enddllyo



Saliba tapped home the equaliser. It was the 23rd goal that Arsenal had scored from a corner kick since the start of last season - more than any other side in Europe's biggest leagues.



Arsenal had 39 minutes plus added time to find a winner but, in truth, they rarely threatened Fulham's goal from open play. The Gunners produced an Expected Goals (xG) of 2.0 during the game at Craven Cottage, meaning they could have reasonably expected to have scored twice from the chances they created.



But a look at the Gunners' xG from open play - which excludes chances created from free-kicks and corners - tells a slightly different story.



At Fulham, the Gunners accumulated an xG of just 0.3 from open play - which is their second lowest this season behind the 0.18 they managed during the 2-2 draw against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in September.



Over the course of the season, Arsenal's open play xG is 15.9 from their 15 Premier League matches - which would rank them 10th in the league. In those 15 matches, the Gunners have recorded an open play xG of 1.0 or below 10 times.



Unsustainable that.Their inability to fashion chances, is what makes me seriously doubt them as a challenger.Like I said day before yesterday- they're gunna have quite a few draws this season... and then they promptly drew.Closest thing to a challenger, might be Chelsea, but they haven't proven themselves yet.