Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12440 on: Yesterday at 08:16:11 pm »
watching them group together like that makes me think of watching 4-year olds .... 2 goalies plus 20 players all running around the pitch in a group chasing the ball.

I'm hoping they start tripping each other up and get some injuries.
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12441 on: Yesterday at 08:37:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:16:11 pm
watching them group together like that makes me think of watching 4-year olds .... 2 goalies plus 20 players all running around the pitch in a group chasing the ball.

I'm hoping they start tripping each other up and get some injuries.
Ive never seen a top team give up on playing football and just concentrate on becoming a set piece team. Its an embarrassment to the league.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12442 on: Yesterday at 08:45:48 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:37:55 pm
Ive never seen a top team give up on playing football and just concentrate on becoming a set piece team. Its an embarrassment to the league.
let's wait patiently for the UK media to realize that and stop wanking over them doing this.

has any pundit called them out on it?
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,034
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12443 on: Yesterday at 08:59:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:45:48 pm
let's wait patiently for the UK media to realize that and stop wanking over them doing this.

has any pundit called them out on it?

BBC Sport headline the other day was asking if they're the new Stoke.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline StigenKeegan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12444 on: Yesterday at 09:01:37 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:57:05 am
Opposition need to be wiser and basically get all their players to go down as soon as they receive contact in the back - the goalkeeper especially.

Too risky. Even if they get a freekick 9/10 times, the 10th time the ref won't call the foul and they score from a free header. Even if half the defending players are rolling on the floor it won't be "clear and obvious" enough...
Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,981
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12445 on: Yesterday at 09:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Yesterday at 07:10:10 pm
Ive had harder tackles banging my foot in the dark on the way to the bog in the night.

Alrite show off!
Offline StigenKeegan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12446 on: Yesterday at 09:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Yesterday at 07:10:10 pm
Ive had harder tackles banging my foot in the dark on the way to the bog in the night.

I've had harder tackles from my 8-week-old boy when changing his nappies...
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12447 on: Yesterday at 09:18:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:59:16 pm
BBC Sport headline the other day was asking if they're the new Stoke.
yeah I saw that but I'd like to think Arteta would get some more questions about why they feel the need to play this way if their squad is so talented.
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12448 on: Yesterday at 09:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Yesterday at 07:10:10 pm
Ive had harder tackles banging my foot in the dark on the way to the bog in the night.
End up pissing all over the bath room when that happens
Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,816
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12449 on: Yesterday at 09:46:59 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:35:48 pm
Arsenal in the January transfer market are looking for an Open Play coach.
Gareth Bale?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,606
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12450 on: Yesterday at 10:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 09:46:59 pm
Gareth Bale?

Very good.
Not acuna Mateta good. But good.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,816
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12451 on: Yesterday at 10:13:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:05:28 pm
Very good.
Not acuna Mateta good. But good.
No worries (till the end of your days)

If it helps I did make a joke once about Bacuna, Mata, Tah, which if I recall was one of the earliest gags I made after I joined here. Lobo was impressed though he pretended not to be ;D
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12452 on: Yesterday at 10:18:16 pm »
what happened to Lobo?
Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,981
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12453 on: Yesterday at 10:39:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:18:16 pm
what happened to Lobo?

No idea but definitely dont check Ghost Towns basement.
Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,816
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12454 on: Yesterday at 10:44:04 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:39:19 pm
No idea but definitely dont check Ghost Towns basement.
;D

Rumbled!
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,648
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12455 on: Yesterday at 11:33:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:18:16 pm
what happened to Lobo?

He was a massive bellend and got banned
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,637
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12456 on: Today at 03:39:49 am »
Arteta was texting Usain Bolt last night with unsolicited advice on how to win an 100m race
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,214
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12457 on: Today at 05:53:35 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:17:51 pm

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/crk0enddllyo

Saliba tapped home the equaliser. It was the 23rd goal that Arsenal had scored from a corner kick since the start of last season - more than any other side in Europe's biggest leagues.

Arsenal had 39 minutes plus added time to find a winner but, in truth, they rarely threatened Fulham's goal from open play. The Gunners produced an Expected Goals (xG) of 2.0 during the game at Craven Cottage, meaning they could have reasonably expected to have scored twice from the chances they created.

But a look at the Gunners' xG from open play - which excludes chances created from free-kicks and corners - tells a slightly different story.

At Fulham, the Gunners accumulated an xG of just 0.3 from open play - which is their second lowest this season behind the 0.18 they managed during the 2-2 draw against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in September.

Over the course of the season, Arsenal's open play xG is 15.9 from their 15 Premier League matches - which would rank them 10th in the league. In those 15 matches, the Gunners have recorded an open play xG of 1.0 or below 10 times.
Unsustainable that.
Their inability to fashion chances, is what makes me seriously doubt them as a challenger.

Like I said day before yesterday- they're gunna have quite a few draws this season... and then they promptly drew.

Closest thing to a challenger, might be Chelsea, but they haven't proven themselves yet.
Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,266
  • How are we
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12458 on: Today at 08:01:41 am »
Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,214
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12459 on: Today at 08:34:21 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 08:01:41 am

L0L.. they think we lose easily to Spurs- home or away! ;D
An away to Palace or Southampton, is more of a worry(even though we usually win these)

Spurs are their game-raising twats, Everton's our's...
Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,432
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12460 on: Today at 08:43:08 am »
So we go at 2 points per game (plus one) for the next 10 and wed still be above Arsenal now. Sounds alright.
