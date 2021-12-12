watching them group together like that makes me think of watching 4-year olds .... 2 goalies plus 20 players all running around the pitch in a group chasing the ball.I'm hoping they start tripping each other up and get some injuries.
Ive never seen a top team give up on playing football and just concentrate on becoming a set piece team. Its an embarrassment to the league.
let's wait patiently for the UK media to realize that and stop wanking over them doing this.has any pundit called them out on it?
Opposition need to be wiser and basically get all their players to go down as soon as they receive contact in the back - the goalkeeper especially.
Ive had harder tackles banging my foot in the dark on the way to the bog in the night.
BBC Sport headline the other day was asking if they're the new Stoke.
Arsenal in the January transfer market are looking for an Open Play coach.
Gareth Bale?
Very good.Not acuna Mateta good. But good.
what happened to Lobo?
No idea but definitely dont check Ghost Towns basement.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/crk0enddllyoSaliba tapped home the equaliser. It was the 23rd goal that Arsenal had scored from a corner kick since the start of last season - more than any other side in Europe's biggest leagues.Arsenal had 39 minutes plus added time to find a winner but, in truth, they rarely threatened Fulham's goal from open play. The Gunners produced an Expected Goals (xG) of 2.0 during the game at Craven Cottage, meaning they could have reasonably expected to have scored twice from the chances they created.But a look at the Gunners' xG from open play - which excludes chances created from free-kicks and corners - tells a slightly different story.At Fulham, the Gunners accumulated an xG of just 0.3 from open play - which is their second lowest this season behind the 0.18 they managed during the 2-2 draw against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in September.Over the course of the season, Arsenal's open play xG is 15.9 from their 15 Premier League matches - which would rank them 10th in the league. In those 15 matches, the Gunners have recorded an open play xG of 1.0 or below 10 times.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Crosby Nick never fails.
