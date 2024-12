Iíve been watching some of their goals recently and yes a lot come from set pieces. Maybe Iím biased but they do a lot of fouling and get away with it. Their recent tactic is to get three or four players at the back post then 3 of them move in a pack to clear out or push the opposition. These three either shepherd the opposition away, or they create a barrier or they slightly push the opposition just as they are about to jump.



Itís all cheating and obviously coached. It has nothing to do with attacking the ball fairly but is aimed at making things as easy as possible for their player who is best at heading.



Iím not sure why managers are not pointing this out as it is very clear once you start looking for it. They did similar against us several years ago but it was only one blocker; now they block as a pack. They arenít as good as some people believe at set pieces but they are good at fouling and pushing to leave space for the person who scores. Next time watch how they use players to foul the opposition.



Exactly!Every. Corner. Is. A. Foul.No idea how they keep getting away with it. Against Fulham they've got three players at the back post whos only interest is to shove the Fulham players away from the runner at the back of them. That's three separate freekicks, either for pushing or for obstruction (and for anyone that might disagree: the tell is that they're not just blocking/standing in the way of the Fulham players mmovements, they are actively pushing them in the opposite direction of where they are and away from the flight of the ball) It's almost like they've found a glitch in the matrix: as long as the players making the fouls are not the scorers, or for the most part, fouling the keeper, it doesn't count? Last year their tactic was just Ben NotQuiteWhite assaulting the keeper (and getting away with it), this year it's mostly 5-6 players pushing/shoving/holding anyone they can get their hands on. Meanwhile I remember Virgil getting penalised for "winning a header in the vicinity of De Gea" and Endo "blocking while possibly in an offside position... What are the PMGOL thinking letting this slide? What happens when/if every team starts doing it? I see alot of people say its clever... It's not clever, it won't take much practice or creativity to engineer this, like the last one: Choose a man to be the receiver of the ball. Put a lot of players in the designated zone, use said players to empty that zone by any means = free header. They're basically doing a variation of every corner routine since the beginning of time. "The secret ingredience is crime". It must be stopped.