Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 01:00:59 pm
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 10:26:28 am
Or just smash into him early on, take him out for another few months and end their season.
hmmm I like the cut of your jib, young man.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 02:42:56 pm
Not that interesting, but thought I'd mention it here, cause it's a slow day.
Jorginho reckons Saka can win the Balon D'Or ... "as long as he believes in himself."

Ermmm... yeah- that's brilliant encouragement there, Jorg. Top Draw! Believe in your mate!
L0L! What a generic bit of encouragement. ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 03:44:05 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 02:42:56 pm
Not that interesting, but thought I'd mention it here, cause it's a slow day.
Jorginho reckons Saka can win the Balon D'Or ... "as long as he believes in himself."

Ermmm... yeah- that's brilliant encouragement there, Jorg. Top Draw! Believe in your mate!
L0L! What a generic bit of encouragement. ;D

Fucking wham. If Salah never won it, Saka sure as fuck ain't going to.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 06:58:21 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 03:44:05 pm
Fucking wham. If Salah never won it, Saka sure as fuck ain't going to.
Thierry Bloody Henry never won it either, the English league is not taken seriously by the Balon Dor in general. It's a popularity contest, which is why I was shocked that Rodri won it over the golden child that is Real Madrid. Watch someone from the Spanish League win it next year, to try and stroke their ego.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 07:01:56 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 03:44:05 pm
Fucking wham. If Salah never won it, Saka sure as fuck ain't going to.

He's got a great chance of winning an oscar though
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 07:04:02 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 06:58:21 pm
the English league is not taken seriously by the Balon Dor in general.

I don't think there are many examples that support this though? Maybe Henry in 2003 and Van Dijk in 2019, but thats about it?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 07:13:32 pm
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 07:04:02 pm
I don't think there are many examples that support this though? Maybe Henry in 2003 and Van Dijk in 2019, but thats about it?
But that's the whole point. It's an entirely subjective vote by a relative few people. It's not based on actual objective ability of the players, or individual performances. Not based on any analysis or even on stats.

It's just about who the voting journalists feel 'deserve' it. And most of the time instead of doing any proper thinking they'll just look at trophies won by the club and national sides, even if the player concerned was not particularly instrumental in winning them.

Take trophies out of it and there have been more occasions where players in the PL like Henry or Bergkamp or Gerrard - and others - were playing brilliant stuff. Virgil and Mo have been briliant in more than 2019. And so on.

Conversely this could actually work in favour of a player. It felt to me that Modric got his because there was a feeling that that season was his last major hurrah. That he wouldn't ever 'deserve' it again. It was a sort career end appreciation award.

Something similar could happen to Mo or Virgil.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 07:32:04 pm
The years Gerrard was unreal, he had Ronaldinho, Kaka, Ronaldo or Messi to compete with. I don't think it's unfair to say all those four deservedly won it each of those years. I don't thnk Bergkamp was ever the best player in the world for a season to be within a shout for a Ballon Dor. Now Virgil and Salah is a different story, but other than 2019 (and hopefully next year), I don't think either really deserved it.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 07:34:04 pm
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 07:04:02 pm
I don't think there are many examples that support this though? Maybe Henry in 2003 and Van Dijk in 2019, but thats about it?
De Bruyne, Gerrard, Rooney, Mo, Suarez and I'm sure I'm missing out on quite a few. Those players genuinely had incredible seasons and could have won it. However the popularity contest been Messi and Ronaldo took center stage and they even had time to throw in a bone for Modric and Cannavaro.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 07:47:04 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 07:34:04 pm
De Bruyne, Gerrard, Rooney, Mo, Suarez and I'm sure I'm missing out on quite a few. Those players genuinely had incredible seasons and could have won it. However the popularity contest been Messi and Ronaldo took center stage and they even had time to throw in a bone for Modric and Cannavaro.
Those incredible seasons coincided with other player's great seasons outside the Premier League too. When did Rooney or De Bruyne ever merit a Ballon Dor? 2010/2022? Xavi, Iniesta and Sneidjer miles ahead during the former (altought neither won it) and Benzema deservedly won it in the latter.
You could argue Suarez deserved to be in the top3 in either 2014 or 2016, true. But ahead of Ronaldo or Messi? Not for me.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 08:50:24 pm
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 07:47:04 pm
Those incredible seasons coincided with other player's great seasons outside the Premier League too. When did Rooney or De Bruyne ever merit a Ballon Dor? 2010/2022? Xavi, Iniesta and Sneidjer miles ahead during the former (altought neither won it) and Benzema deservedly won it in the latter.
You could argue Suarez deserved to be in the top3 in either 2014 or 2016, true. But ahead of Ronaldo or Messi? Not for me.
Messi in 23 and 21 was not the best player in the world anymore, neither was he in 2019 when Virgil deserved it. It's become a popularity contest. I agree that Ronaldo and Messi were the best in the 2010's but this decade not really.

The players have joked about needing to move to Madrid to be in contention for the Balon Dor. Rodri won it for winning the Euros rather than his excellence over the last few years.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 05:37:55 am
Fuck it, it's called Ballon d'Or, not Golden Ball... Prejudice selection as kuck. Yes, sometimes extraordinary talent won it, but that's inevitable. Messi and C Ronaldo were on another planet. But are you going to tell me that Owen in his best years has ever been better than Salah?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 06:06:03 am
Yeah Keegan won it twice after he left Liverpool. Playing for a second rate German outfit. That first season he came back to Anfield and was beaten 6 - 0 in the Super cup. I remember him crying in front of the Kop, almost an admission that he had stepped down a level. Yet that season he won the Ballon dor playing for Hamburg not Liverpool.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:40:46 pm
The Arsenal-Man Utd game tonight will be tasty. It is a pity Liverpool are also playing today, but one can catch most of the second half, hopefully, given the 45 minute gap in kick off times.
