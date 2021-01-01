I don't think there are many examples that support this though? Maybe Henry in 2003 and Van Dijk in 2019, but thats about it?



But that's the whole point. It's an entirely subjective vote by a relative few people. It's not based on actual objective ability of the players, or individual performances. Not based on any analysis or even on stats.It's just about who the voting journalists feel 'deserve' it. And most of the time instead of doing any proper thinking they'll just look at trophies won by the club and national sides, even if the player concerned was not particularly instrumental in winning them.Take trophies out of it and there have been more occasions where players in the PL like Henry or Bergkamp or Gerrard - and others - were playing brilliant stuff. Virgil and Mo have been briliant in more than 2019. And so on.Conversely this could actually work in favour of a player. It felt to me that Modric got his because there was a feeling that that season was his last major hurrah. That he wouldn't ever 'deserve' it again. It was a sort career end appreciation award.Something similar could happen to Mo or Virgil.