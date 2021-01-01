« previous next »
Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12080 on: Yesterday at 01:42:58 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 12:33:18 pm
Just bizarre. Saliva was suspended for one game
Was it for spitting?




Offline RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12081 on: Yesterday at 01:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Yesterday at 11:32:13 am
Even some Everton fans on Toffeeweb are quietly confident of beating United.

Wouldnt shock me if they did beat them


Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12082 on: Yesterday at 01:45:58 pm »


Offline A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12083 on: Yesterday at 01:48:20 pm »




Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12084 on: Yesterday at 01:57:20 pm »


Offline DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12085 on: Yesterday at 06:26:37 pm »
Cooteys mates are gonna do everything they possible can for them thats for sure. Imagine having this much going for you and still not being able to win a trophy!


Offline QC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12086 on: Yesterday at 07:33:39 pm »
Tragic team. Still think we'll go into the new year 9 ahead of them.


Offline Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12087 on: Yesterday at 07:40:31 pm »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 07:33:39 pm
Tragic team. Still think we'll go into the new year 9 ahead of them.

Well, their whole season will depend on the Photographers fitness. They've proven already that they are very much a one man team.


Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12088 on: Yesterday at 07:48:02 pm »
Game 1 of 8 - well that was a training session.

Got to work on the diving and rolling on real time.


Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12089 on: Yesterday at 07:49:39 pm »
West Ham are pathetic. Also shite atmosphere at that ground.


Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12090 on: Yesterday at 07:53:07 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 07:49:39 pm
West Ham are pathetic. Also shite atmosphere at that ground.
Was there. They couldn't get going because Taylor kept disrupting the momentum with weak fouls. Also, don't think he booked an Arsenal player.

The ref needs to be stronger.


Offline QC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12091 on: Yesterday at 07:54:25 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:53:07 pm
Was there. They couldn't get going because Taylor kept disrupting the momentum with weak fouls. Also, don't think he booked an Arsenal player.

The ref needs to be stronger.

Yup, Taylor was a massive influence in this game. He should be taken to task for his performance.

Arsenal are still fragile, as shown by the 2 goals conceded against a shite west ham + the ref giving every 50/50 to Arsenal


Offline buttersstotch

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12092 on: Yesterday at 07:55:46 pm »
They're obviously getting giddy now - a win tomorrow will put them back in their boxes. Think this season has showed already they suffer if they get an injury to a key player.


Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12093 on: Yesterday at 07:56:43 pm »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 07:54:25 pm
Yup, Taylor was a massive influence in this game. He should be taken to task for his performance.

Arsenal are still fragile, as shown by the 2 goals conceded against a shite west ham + the ref giving every 50/50 to Arsenal
At the end of the day, football fans want to watch a good game. Yes, there were 7 golas in the first half (LOL) but the point of a ref is to make the game flow.

They dived and wasted time a lot.


Offline At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12094 on: Yesterday at 07:59:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:56:43 pm
They dived and wasted time a lot.
Once they got ahead


Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12095 on: Yesterday at 08:03:13 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 07:59:47 pm
Once they got ahead
The time should have been added back though :D Also, why do they need to dive and waste time at 5-2 anyway?

I'm just not convinced by their mentality and I'll leave it at that.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:04:48 pm by MonsLibpool »


Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12096 on: Yesterday at 08:12:42 pm »
Like them or loathe them, you cant deny they are a solid solid squad and are more than capable to go on a long consecutive victorys run, just like we are.
There are far more twists and turn twixt lip and cup, to go, before the end of the season for both squads to stay focused.

Going back, Arsenal and us, we had a slight begrudging respect for one another, not big like, but it was there - all clubs have changed over the years and Arsenal were always a reasonably ok club. Watching them these days, on the telly with their histrionics they seem to be into, both off and on the field -theyre starting to give a feel of a sticky-icky plastic Chelsea, about them, which is probably one of the worst things you could have thrown at you, but yeah, just not feeling their schtick at the minute.

Anyway, Arsenal have a very doable run of games, ours is slightly tougher, but just exactly the same - still all very doable.
Something tells me the third to last game with these, at our place, could well be a put them to the sword game, or the pressure is on for us.

Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12097 on: Yesterday at 08:16:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:03:13 pm
I'm just not convinced by their mentality and I'll leave it at that.
Agree.

Hammer fan view:
Quote
In the "anyone-but" stakes, Arsenal are so far ahead of the competition for me it's not even close. They're immeasurably better than us in every position, yet still feel the need to play-act and snide their way through the entire game.

Everything that's crap about the modern game has been concentrated into that club under Arteta.
How blessed we were to have a manager like Jurgen shouting from the sidelines "PLAY FOOTBALL!" as it was the only way to play (in his mind). And now we have Slot and he doesn't have to say it because it's so ingrained.


Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12098 on: Yesterday at 08:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Yesterday at 08:12:42 pm
Like them or loathe them, you cant deny they are a solid solid squad and are more than capable to go on a long consecutive victorys run, just like we are.
There are far more twists and turn twixt lip and cup, to go, before the end of the season for both squads to stay focused.

Going back, Arsenal and us, we had a slight begrudging respect for one another, not big like, but it was there - all clubs have changed over the years and Arsenal were always a reasonably ok club. Watching them these days, on the telly with their histrionics they seem to be into, both off and on the field -theyre starting to give a feel of a sticky-icky plastic Chelsea, about them, which is probably one of the worst things you could have thrown at you, but yeah, just not feeling their schtick at the minute.

Anyway, Arsenal have a very doable run of games, ours is slightly tougher, but just exactly the same - still all very doable.
Something tells me the third to last game with these, at our place, could well be a put them to the sword game, or the pressure is on for us.


They are a top side and can go on a long winning run but despite that, they still havent cleared 90 points in either their last two seasons. Still dont believe they have enough firepower and their need to make every game intense is their problem. The commentators had a point in how they celebrated the league win against us last season, every game feels like the last game of their lives.


Online harleydanger

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12099 on: Today at 03:00:23 am »
Us winning the league, with our manager in his first year, while buying one player in the summer, with more injuries, might actually break their fans.

WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
