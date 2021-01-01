Like them or loathe them, you cant deny they are a solid solid squad and are more than capable to go on a long consecutive victorys run, just like we are.

There are far more twists and turn twixt lip and cup, to go, before the end of the season for both squads to stay focused.



Going back, Arsenal and us, we had a slight begrudging respect for one another, not big like, but it was there - all clubs have changed over the years and Arsenal were always a reasonably ok club. Watching them these days, on the telly with their histrionics they seem to be into, both off and on the field -theyre starting to give a feel of a sticky-icky plastic Chelsea, about them, which is probably one of the worst things you could have thrown at you, but yeah, just not feeling their schtick at the minute.



Anyway, Arsenal have a very doable run of games, ours is slightly tougher, but just exactly the same - still all very doable.

Something tells me the third to last game with these, at our place, could well be a put them to the sword game, or the pressure is on for us.

