« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 296 297 298 299 300 [301]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 564015 times)

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12000 on: Yesterday at 09:35:36 am »
Patino is made of cheese but he did have the talent to be a very good player.

Nwaneri is the real deal though. I know people at their academy and they've been telling me about him since he was 11.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 365
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12001 on: Yesterday at 09:57:31 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:35:36 am
Patino is made of cheese but he did have the talent to be a very good player.

Nwaneri is the real deal though. I know people at their academy and they've been telling me about him since he was 11.

Yep, again every club has numerous players like that and the vast majority end up doing nothing. We could all reel off the names of the youngsters who came through here who were hyped and ended up in League Two pretty quickly. We'll see, but the hype is incredible.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12002 on: Yesterday at 10:04:38 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 09:57:31 am
Yep, again every club has numerous players like that and the vast majority end up doing nothing. We could all reel off the names of the youngsters who came through here who were hyped and ended up in League Two pretty quickly. We'll see, but the hype is incredible.
It looks to me like Nwaneri's hit puberty hard, similar to when Rooney came through at Everton and looked like he'd been working on a building site for a decade.  I don't think there's much more to gain from his physical development which is often where 16/17-year olds make their biggest strides.

He's clearly a really good dribbler though and strikes a ball well.  I'd expect that defenders will start to work out his feints so then we'll see if he drifts along like Reiss Nelson or kicks on.

Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,920
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12003 on: Yesterday at 10:19:04 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:04:38 am
It looks to me like Nwaneri's hit puberty hard, similar to when Rooney came through at Everton and looked like he'd been working on a building site for a decade.  I don't think there's much more to gain from his physical development which is often where 16/17-year olds make their biggest strides.

That's a really odd comment, he doesn't look anything like Rooney, build-wise.  If anything, it looks like he could still put a bit of muscle on.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12004 on: Yesterday at 11:50:16 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:19:04 am
That's a really odd comment, he doesn't look anything like Rooney, build-wise.  If anything, it looks like he could still put a bit of muscle on.
You don't think?  Nwaneri has got very rounded shoulders and a similar stockiness to Wazza (as a 17-year old - not now  :o).  Except for the obvious outliers like Adama Traore I can't think of many wingers - particularly very young ones - that have a bulky physique.  When Nwaneri and Sterling were celebrating together at the weekend I would not have said one was 12 years younger than the other!

Edit: I can't spell  :-X
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:24:35 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12005 on: Yesterday at 12:08:49 pm »
My OCD is really being wound up by people saying Mwaneri instead of his actual name ;D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12006 on: Yesterday at 12:19:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:22:30 am
Can see Utd getting a draw there, they always try hard against Arsenal.

rumours are saying MU have ordered pizzas for the HT melee already.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12007 on: Yesterday at 12:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 12:08:49 pm
My OCD is really being wound up by people saying Mwaneri instead of his actual name ;D
Do you think it will catch on like Firminho?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,920
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12008 on: Yesterday at 12:40:50 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:50:16 am
You don't think?  Nwaneri has got very rounded shoulders and a similar stockiness to Wazza (as a 17-year old - not now  :o).  Except for the obvious outliers like Adama Traore I can't think of many wingers - particularly very young ones - that have a bulky physique.  When Nwaneri and Sterling were celebrating together at the weekend I would not have said one was 12 years younger than the other!

Edit: I can't spell  :-X

Think he's more of a 10 than a winger.  I've had a look at a few pics of him and I can't see it, he might have broad shoulders but he doesn't look massive compared to the rest of the players on the pitch.  Especially in comparison with our own broad-shouldered youngster, Quansah, who looks like a monster physically already.

A lot of Rooney's game was about his physicality, but Nwaneri is all technique.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12009 on: Yesterday at 12:59:40 pm »
Their fans are so insecure that we've essentially overtaken them in 3 months. They're convinced we're not very good and just lucky and that City are still their biggest rivals because we'll drop off whilst they win every single game. Deluded.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12010 on: Yesterday at 01:03:02 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:24:14 pm
Do you think it will catch on like Firminho?

We can only hope!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,489
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12011 on: Yesterday at 01:07:39 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 12:59:40 pm
Their fans are so insecure that we've essentially overtaken them in 3 months. They're convinced we're not very good and just lucky and that City are still their biggest rivals because we'll drop off whilst they win every single game. Deluded.

A few of us said we'd be back as ADFCs main challengers before they knew it and they needed to win the League before that happened ;D

hoping to see Captain Black have a proper meltdown soon
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,322
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12012 on: Yesterday at 02:01:24 pm »
For some reason, thought their upcoming run was easier than it is. West Ham (a), United (h), and Fulham (a) poses its own challenges. We just need to do our job.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,664
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12013 on: Yesterday at 02:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November 23, 2024, 01:41:35 pm
I might be being a wee bit daft, but havent we played four of the top six ?
Arsenal, Chelsea, Villa, Brighton, and Forest are 5 of the top 8 that we've played. Still City and Spurs to play.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,289
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12014 on: Yesterday at 04:15:37 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 12:59:40 pm
Their fans are so insecure that we've essentially overtaken them in 3 months. They're convinced we're not very good and just lucky and that City are still their biggest rivals because we'll drop off whilst they win every single game. Deluded.

In danger of repeating myself, they've had their chance, and they've missed it. We've done our rebuilding sooner than expected ...
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,659
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12015 on: Yesterday at 04:26:02 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 09:23:59 am
Its an absolutely insane amount of hype for someone who has played an hour of PL football, and I'm here for it. Of course all fanbases do it, but since they had that period in the 00s of bringing through a couple of good youngsters they are absolutely rapid in hyping their youngsters as soon as they step on a pitch for them.

Was it Charlie Patino who was going to be the next Fabregas?
That's absolutely true. But the level of excitement (good food for the fans!) was similar to that when a handful of people broke through - Stermilg, Foden, Saka... I can't remember many other names in that period.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12016 on: Yesterday at 04:47:13 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 12:59:40 pm
Their fans are so insecure that we've essentially overtaken them in 3 months. They're convinced we're not very good and just lucky and that City are still their biggest rivals because we'll drop off whilst they win every single game. Deluded.
A Red i follow on X made a montage of their posts, they are ridiculous.

They're catching us, City are the real rivals, we'll fall off a Cliff by New year, nothing to fear from us etc etc.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,980
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12017 on: Yesterday at 04:51:40 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 12:59:40 pm
Their fans are so insecure that we've essentially overtaken them in 3 months. They're convinced we're not very good and just lucky and that City are still their biggest rivals because we'll drop off whilst they win every single game. Deluded.
Despite us being at this for longer, and just having a bit of a dip in the past 2 seasons.
I used to find them a likable bunch, but these past 2 seasons... the bitterness from them just makes me disgusted. Where's all this vile bitterness coming from!?

They even went sofar as claiming our songs and chants, just in an attempt to infuriate us with their bitterness. Singing "Allez" and chanting "Arsenal!, Arsenal!, Arsenal!" when we were playing them at the library.
Things other teams rarely do. Not even Everton would sink so low.
For them, not even the Mersey would wash off the stench of the act!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:05:12 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,266
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12018 on: Today at 12:09:37 am »
As I mentioned in the APLT topic, it was at this stage last season that their Premier League xGD per 90 went from very average to title challenging.

Stripped out their xGA (goals against) average remained static for something like 12 to 14 games.  That's not an easy thing to do and even harder to replicate consistently, with Man City only achieving it once in all the seasons that they've have played under Pep.

They appear to be improving in a similar way at a similar time, but still too early to say if they can capture that same level of shutdown defensive numbers.

However, even if they do, the situation given our own incredible run of games has positioned us with a 9-point lead.

Compared to this stage last season the gap from them (and us) to Man City was a mere 1 point.

For a bit of fun with numbers, if the top 3 sides (Us/City/Arsenal) all accumulated the same number of points over the last 26 games as last season, we would end up with a final table as follows:

Liverpool 86 pts
Man City 86 pts
Arsenal   84 pts

I don't think it takes a genius to conclude City just don't appear to have it in them this season - for many reasons.  So even if Arsenal performs at what I would consider is their absolute best with the players they have and even if we were to perform at what was a good middle part of the season and then fade late, we'd still lift the title under those conditions. 

Of course this is all just wild extrapolation, but nonetheless I think it goes some way to show how well Arsenal have to perform above last season to win the title.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:48:03 am by latortuga »
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,659
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12019 on: Today at 01:07:03 am »
^^^ "...if in the remaining 26 games of this season the top 3 sides all accumulated the same number of points as last season..."

I think after the weekend your analysis may become slightly different ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,895
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12020 on: Today at 07:31:19 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 12:09:37 am
For a bit of fun with numbers, if in the remaining 26 games of this season the top 3 sides all accumulated the same number of points as last season we would end up with a final table as follows:

Liverpool 86 pts
Man City 86 pts
Arsenal   84 pts


When you say same as last season, is that taking the results from the last 26 games of last season, or the 26 equivalent fixtures?
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,266
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12021 on: Today at 07:36:56 am »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 07:31:19 am
When you say same as last season, is that taking the results from the last 26 games of last season, or the 26 equivalent fixtures?

Yeh 13th game onward for last season.

Would be interested in seeing the comparative fixtures and how that washes out, but ultimately, I don't think over that many games it would make too much difference.  Anyone can lose to anyone on their day.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,546
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12022 on: Today at 07:41:36 am »
My biggest fear is that Salah has a drop off.  No reason to expect he would, but he is so integral to our results.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,103
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12023 on: Today at 07:41:42 am »
The most encouraging thing there is that we have more points now than at this point last season Id guess? And then we have the last 8 games or so where I think we only picked up around 12-14 points. So if we can do similar to last season but avoid the wobble at the end we have a decent shot at 90 points and that looks a long way off for City at the moment, and Arsenal would have very little margin for error to reach that kind of total too.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12024 on: Today at 09:51:52 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 02:01:24 pm
For some reason, thought their upcoming run was easier than it is. West Ham (a), United (h), and Fulham (a) poses its own challenges. We just need to do our job.
That's the funny thing about the Premier League, what looks like an easy fixture one week can suddenly look quite tricky (and vice-versa).  Forest looked great until a few games ago whilst West Ham looked hopeless until they, out-of-the-blue really, won at Newcastle last night.  West Ham will probably give Arsenal a tougher game than Forest did and nobody would have expected that 10 days ago.

Wolves are another side that I wouldn't really want to be playing right now.

I watched the Sporting games against Man City and Arsenal and it's true that football is a funny old game.  Sporting conceded nearly twice as many shots against Man City and had twice as many shots against Arsenal but beat Man City 4-0 and lost 1-5 to Arsenal.  Man City had 73% possession and Arsenal had 48% possession in the two games.  Caveat being that four of the Arsenal shots were from inside the six yard box and they also scored from a penalty so they were creating golden opportunities.

Saka bounced back from his 'injury' really well in the past two games  ::)
Logged

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,959
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12025 on: Today at 10:40:42 am »
Yesterday annoyed me. Even though they were winning, they took loads of time to take goal kicks, free kicks, corners, obviously it worked to frustrate Sporting but also referee was allowing them to take like 10 seconds at times, it was proper c*nty and the ref allowed it, again the ref being the failing point in a game, dark arts yada yada but at times it was beyond stupid.

Also Havertz is a little diving bitch.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,980
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12026 on: Today at 10:42:24 am »
It won't last. They still have a round of injuries(as well those little niggles) cause of the last 2 seasons' runs to contend with.
It's more optimism/best-player-bounce we've seen these past two games... and Arteta doesn't like to rotate.

It's gunna be fun.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:46:46 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 296 297 298 299 300 [301]   Go Up
« previous next »
 