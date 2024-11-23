As I mentioned in the APLT topic, it was at this stage last season that their Premier League xGD per 90 went from very average to title challenging.



Stripped out their xGA (goals against) average remained static for something like 12 to 14 games. That's not an easy thing to do and even harder to replicate consistently, with Man City only achieving it once in all the seasons that they've have played under Pep.



They appear to be improving in a similar way at a similar time, but still too early to say if they can capture that same level of shutdown defensive numbers.



However, even if they do, the situation given our own incredible run of games has positioned us with a 9-point lead.



Compared to this stage last season the gap from them (and us) to Man City was a mere 1 point.



For a bit of fun with numbers, if the top 3 sides (Us/City/Arsenal) all accumulated the same number of points over the last 26 games as last season, we would end up with a final table as follows:



Liverpool 86 pts

Man City 86 pts

Arsenal 84 pts



I don't think it takes a genius to conclude City just don't appear to have it in them this season - for many reasons. So even if Arsenal performs at what I would consider is their absolute best with the players they have and even if we were to perform at what was a good middle part of the season and then fade late, we'd still lift the title under those conditions.



Of course this is all just wild extrapolation, but nonetheless I think it goes some way to show how well Arsenal have to perform above last season to win the title.