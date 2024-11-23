« previous next »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 21, 2024, 01:03:23 am
Say no more..  ::)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/51PiL0jquRA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/51PiL0jquRA</a>
Performative wank. From the bottle toss to the Arteta pouting, just 100%, undiluted, pure performative wank. Hateful.
Quote from: JC the Messiah on November 22, 2024, 11:59:11 pm
https://goonertalk.com/2024/11/22/arsenal-handed-potential-title-boost-as-manchester-city-midfielder-mateo-kovacic-out-for-four-weeks/

LOL

Man, the injury bit is maddening. Elliott broken, leg, Becker out for the last two months, Jota out for the same time. Currently more injuries than Arsenal. CIty's injury list is chronic.

    Nathan Ake (Hamstring Injury)
Rodri (ACL Injury)
Jeremy Doku (Unknown)
Jack Grealish (Unknown)
Manuel Akanji (Muscle)
Josko Gvardiol (Unknown)
Savinho (Ankle)
John Stones (Foot)
Ruben Dias (Muscle)

Meanwhile Arsenal missed a handful of players to injury and suspension for a handful of games and it was treated like the pandemic was back and living in their dressing room.
Quote from: 88_RED on November 23, 2024, 05:52:34 am
This is as hilarious and deluded as Lego Head's team talks.. clearly rubbing off on the fan base..
That's one Arteta video I don't want to see!
Quote from: DonkeyWan on November 23, 2024, 01:53:49 pm
Man, the injury bit is maddening. Elliott broken, leg, Becker out for the last two months, Jota out for the same time. Currently more injuries than Arsenal. CIty's injury list is chronic.

    Nathan Ake (Hamstring Injury)
Rodri (ACL Injury)
Jeremy Doku (Unknown)
Jack Grealish (Unknown)
Manuel Akanji (Muscle)
Josko Gvardiol (Unknown)
Savinho (Ankle)
John Stones (Foot)
Ruben Dias (Muscle)

Meanwhile Arsenal missed a handful of players to injury and suspension for a handful of games and it was treated like the pandemic was back and living in their dressing room.

Yet according to today's Soccer Saturday's panel we haven't had any injuries this season 
Quote from: 88_RED on November 23, 2024, 05:52:34 am
This is as hilarious and deluded as Lego Head's team talks.. clearly rubbing off on the fan base.. 

Martin Tyler will be screaming AND IT'S LIVE!!!
Ben White injured and thats it as far as I can see.
Quote from: Armchair expert on November 23, 2024, 01:57:23 pm
Yet according to today's Soccer Saturday's panel we haven't had any injuries this season 

Was listening to the Totally Football Podcast this week and they said the same thing, in comparison to Arsenal and Man City. Don't think people actually pay attention to check really, it's more who's shouting the loudest.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November 23, 2024, 01:41:35 pm
I might be being a wee bit daft, but havent we played four of the top six ?

Yes, but we've not had any hard games yet apparently
Id honestly be so embarrassed at my club if we behaved like that.
Quote from: rob1966 on November 23, 2024, 02:54:17 pm
Yes, but we've not had any hard games yet apparently

Average league position of teams played (usimng today's table)

Arsenal 9.6
Chelsea 9.8
Man CIty 11
Liverpool 10.6

keep in mind Liverpool can't play any teams higher, which makes their average slightly higher. Arsenal have had the toughest start, City the easiest by table position.
Just a quick thought.
Would there be any benefit to playing a right footed defender at left back against Saka?
Pointless v Salah, as he can beat his man both down the line and inside, but Saka is extremely one dimensional (cuts inside all the time)
(And preferably, a right footed left back with a physiotherapy qualification, to assist him when he goes down at any contact  :))
Quote from: MH41 on November 23, 2024, 03:57:34 pm
Just a quick thought.
Would there be any benefit to playing a right footed defender at left back against Saka?
Pointless v Salah, as he can beat his man both down the line and inside, but Saka is extremely one dimensional (cuts inside all the time)
(And preferably, a right footed left back with a physiotherapy qualification, to assist him when he goes down at any contact  :))

And a Zimmer frame for when he limps off on 80 minutes
Quote from: MH41 on November 23, 2024, 03:57:34 pm
Just a quick thought.
Would there be any benefit to playing a right footed defender at left back against Saka?
Pointless v Salah, as he can beat his man both down the line and inside, but Saka is extremely one dimensional (cuts inside all the time)
(And preferably, a right footed left back with a physiotherapy qualification, to assist him when he goes down at any contact  :))

Get Arbeloa back - although Saka is no Messi.
Quote from: Hazell on November 23, 2024, 02:18:40 pm
Was listening to the Totally Football Podcast this week and they said the same thing, in comparison to Arsenal and Man City. Don't think people actually pay attention to check really, it's more who's shouting the loudest.
yeah our keeper hasn't been injured has he, or our starting forward and right back, plus the likes of Harvey out all year so far, Curtis missing the start of the season and others missing games through niggles but yeah no injuries to key players 🙄
They have a nice run until the end of the year

Important to keep a buffer between them
Quote from: DonkeyWan on November 23, 2024, 03:17:23 pm
Average league position of teams played (usimng today's table)

Arsenal 9.6
Chelsea 9.8
Man CIty 11
Liverpool 10.6

keep in mind Liverpool can't play any teams higher, which makes their average slightly higher. Arsenal have had the toughest start, City the easiest by table position.
What can be said is that, apart from Arsenal, we have played tough opponents only at Anfield.
Looks even worse for City there.
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 23, 2024, 10:43:12 pm
They have a nice run until the end of the year

Important to keep a buffer between them
So do we- if we can get through December.

We both then only need to handle the fixture pile-up.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on November 23, 2024, 03:17:23 pm
Average league position of teams played (usimng today's table)

Arsenal 9.6
Chelsea 9.8
Man CIty 11
Liverpool 10.6

keep in mind Liverpool can't play any teams higher, which makes their average slightly higher. Arsenal have had the toughest start, City the easiest by table position.
This shouldn't change after we play City (whatever the result). We've play the 20th and then the 2nd, so aferage about the same.

Isn't the difference mostly down to Chelsea and Arsenal playing us? City will come to that.

Maybe we should play ourselves in a friendly to boost the ranking?  ;D
They've missed Ødegaard that's clear. Captain Black will flog him till he's injured again

Quote from: rscanderlech on November 23, 2024, 11:19:54 pm
What can be said is that, apart from Arsenal, we have played tough opponents only at Anfield.
Possibly United could be counted.

I would say Man City and Arsenal haven't done much more than that either. The only difference is they both played Chelsea away, Liverpool played them at home.
Unluckee
Must have been a load of washbags thrown across the room in anger and despair at the final whistle
See Arne mentioned Arsenal being eight point clear of City last year, which was then followed by Arsenal fans denying any knowledge of this ever happening.

It wasn't last season but it was last year, Jan 2023 Arsenal beat Spurs 2-0 and went eight points clear on the same number of games

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/63881927?post=asset%3Ab0e06ef9-d97b-4aac-a4a1-fd719ddc40e5#post

So many Arsenal fans seem to have blanked this from their memory, and deny it ever happened. One fella on here told me the BBC web page was a fake!

They than played City twice in February and lost both games.
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 08:25:48 pm
See Arne mentioned Arsenal being eight point clear of City last year, which was then followed by Arsenal fans denying any knowledge of this ever happening.

It wasn't last season but it was last year, Jan 2023 Arsenal beat Spurs 2-0 and went eight points clear on the same number of games

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/63881927?post=asset%3Ab0e06ef9-d97b-4aac-a4a1-fd719ddc40e5#post

So many Arsenal fans seem to have blanked this from their memory, and deny it ever happened. One fella on here told me the BBC web page was a fake!

They than played City twice in February and lost both games.

TNB was shown categorical proof that this happened and still denied it.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:43:17 pm
TNB was shown categorical proof that this happened and still denied it.

On what I knew would be a windup I've posted something similar on a reddit thread about Arne's comments on the table.

Apparently the tables on the BBC and Guardian websites were both wrong.
Crazy stuff
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:43:17 pm
TNB was shown categorical proof that this happened and still denied it.

Yes, that was funny.

But also worrying. The stark facts were arrayed before him in entirely legible form and....he denied them!

Sort of explains Trump and Brexit.
They're 9 points behind us and they have a good run of fixtures now, can certainly see them putting 5 wins on the bounce. Massive ask for them though to be near perfect though, think we've all seen they can't cope with injuries and Odegaard looks like he will be flogged now. Him and Saka are clearly their two most important players.

The pressure is all on them though at this stage.
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 08:56:22 pm
They're 9 points behind us and they have a good run of fixtures now, can certainly see them putting 5 wins on the bounce. Massive ask for them though to be near perfect though, think we've all seen they can't cope with injuries and Odegaard looks like he will be flogged now. Him and Saka are clearly their two most important players.

The pressure is all on them though at this stage.

Say they win their next 5, if we still have a 4 or 5 point gap, having both played nearly everyone once and them to come to Anfield Id be fairly happy (assuming we dont lose to City either and have a nice gap over everyone).
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 09:13:19 pm
Say they win their next 5, if we still have a 4 or 5 point gap, having both played nearly everyone once and them to come to Anfield Id be fairly happy (assuming we dont lose to City either and have a nice gap over everyone).
They don't come to Anfield till 10 May, the third game from the end. Could be a big crunch decider, or they could be giving us a guard of honour ;D
Quote from: Armchair expert on November 23, 2024, 01:57:23 pm
Yet according to today's Soccer Saturday's panel we haven't had any injuries this season

The narrative is so incredibly infuriating. Especially considering, beyond anyone else, our FUCKING GOALKEEPER has been out for months.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:16:16 pm
They don't come to Anfield till 10 May, the third game from the end. Could be a big crunch decider, or they could be giving us a guard of honour ;D
Odegaard might bring his camera.  :)
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 11:26:20 pm
The narrative is so incredibly infuriating. Especially considering, beyond anyone else, our FUCKING GOALKEEPER has been out for months.
And arguably our best no.9
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:56:27 am
And arguably our best no.9
I usually point out that he is our 2nd most prolific- and our deadliest striker, wrt goal per chance.
That shows you how important he is.

But nah, we haven't had injuries..
Not a problem though- when we have Elliot, Jota, Trent, and Alison back and fit, and Chiesa hopefully playing- we're going to be flying, and done with their "round" of injuries, without "anyone" even noticing they were gone. ;D

If you look at that list of players and their importance to the team, besides Chiesa... that would be concerning for most challengers.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:16:16 pm
They don't come to Anfield till 10 May, the third game from the end. Could be a big crunch decider, or they could be giving us a guard of honour ;D

Slightly annoying timing that. Would always back is to get what we need at home at that point but would be nice to be over 3 clear of them at that point and not give them a sniff.

But thats all a long way off. One step at a time Martin.
Legoman has turned this entire fan base into absolute weapons.

Some of the worst takes youve ever seen come out of their mouths.
