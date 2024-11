See Arne mentioned Arsenal being eight point clear of City last year, which was then followed by Arsenal fans denying any knowledge of this ever happening.It wasn't last season but it was last year, Jan 2023 Arsenal beat Spurs 2-0 and went eight points clear on the same number of gamesSo many Arsenal fans seem to have blanked this from their memory, and deny it ever happened. One fella on here told me the BBC web page was a fake!They than played City twice in February and lost both games.