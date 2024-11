Man, the injury bit is maddening. Elliott broken, leg, Becker out for the last two months, Jota out for the same time. Currently more injuries than Arsenal. CIty's injury list is chronic.Nathan Ake (Hamstring Injury)Rodri (ACL Injury)Jeremy Doku (Unknown)Jack Grealish (Unknown)Manuel Akanji (Muscle)Josko Gvardiol (Unknown)Savinho (Ankle)John Stones (Foot)Ruben Dias (Muscle)Meanwhile Arsenal missed a handful of players to injury and suspension for a handful of games and it was treated like the pandemic was back and living in their dressing room.