No its real. It's hilarious like but it's real. I love the line when he's talking about Thomas Edison- "light. If not it would be fucking dark if this guy would not have the idea to do that"Imagine Arteta doing that twice. The players must be thinking what the
Twice you say?
Is this one of those deep fakes? Can't be real.
Is it so the dog can teach the players to roll over and then play dead?
Whats his name? Win
not after the definition of to be successful or victorious
after Winnie Mandela
The Shoop Shoop Alex Song.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
You will enjoy this: <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/whYj9kIhZXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/whYj9kIhZXA</a>
Those videos of Arteta remind me of a boss I had who could ramble for hours in meetings. He was completely in love with the sound of his own voice. It was fucking agony. My mates once asked me how I managed to look interested for so long and why I made notes when he was going on and on and on so long.Told them I was listening for words with a K in them and trying to make a sentence out of them.
No way that's real.
Our boss is basically David Brent
100% real, he's a fucking nutjob
...England lose 4-0
It looks like it's filmed in front of a dodgy green screen, though? Strange footage.
I hope the pick pocket and Edison are on the open top bus when they win the league .Great pub quiz question though, what do Edison , salt bae and a pickpocket have in common.
Injuries tend to balance out. If a team has been injury free for a while, they'll have a season where they pick up more injuries than normal because the players aren't machines
Saka, Rice and co all training after their international break "injuries". Must have been with club doctors 24/7 working on their recovery to be ready for Forest, impressive dedication.
Ben White out for 'a few months'. I think he's gone to Turkey to get his tan topped up and his teeth whitened.
So he doesn't want to play for England and now he doesn't want to play for Arsenal either
Imagine how pissed off he'll be now that he has to bring his wash bag to every game home and away for the next couple of months when he knows he's not playing.
Arsenal have been handed a fresh Premier League title boost as Manchester City are set to be without another midfielder for a while after manager Pep Guardiola announced that Mateo Kovacic is set to be out for around four weeks.The reigning champions are already without Spain international midfielder Rodri for the remainder of the season, struggling in his absence and losing their last two league games, and being without another key player could be good news for the Gunners.Kovacic has featured in all the 11 league games Man City have played in 2024-25, and being without the Croatian in midfield for the next six league games will be a massive blow.Arsenal are four points behind them in the table, with nine points separating them from leaders Liverpool.However, not many see the Reds as credible title challengers this term given that they have benefited from a forgiving run of early fixtures, with that complemented by a lack of injuries.
except the bookies who have us as favourites
https://goonertalk.com/2024/11/22/arsenal-handed-potential-title-boost-as-manchester-city-midfielder-mateo-kovacic-out-for-four-weeks/LOL
