Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 556428 times)

Offline rob1966

  • Posts: 49,289
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11880 on: November 20, 2024, 10:23:36 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on November 20, 2024, 10:19:21 pm
No its real. It's hilarious like but it's real. I love the line when he's talking about Thomas Edison- "light. If not it would be fucking dark if this guy would not have the idea to do that"
Imagine Arteta doing that twice. The players must be thinking what the

Twice you say?

Jurgen YNWA

Offline slaphead

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11881 on: November 20, 2024, 10:26:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 20, 2024, 10:23:36 pm
Twice you say?



haha. Still the best in the busines that one. Love it. And each time I see it I watch it multiple times then do the silly voice with the last one
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11882 on: November 20, 2024, 10:29:50 pm »
I would not be able to keep a straight face if someone gave a team talk like that. 
Offline stoa

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11883 on: November 21, 2024, 12:54:58 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on November 20, 2024, 09:24:21 pm
Is this one of those deep fakes? Can't be real.  :o

Not only is it real, it is also basically the single most greatest teamtalk captured on video ever. The look on the players' faces is just hilarious. They're either trying not to laugh or they're going "WTF is he doing?". I watched  some of his other talks on Youtube a while ago, when I saw the light-bulb thing the first time, and there was another hilarious talk, but the light-bulb is still the best one ever. Just imagine you're his assistant and he tells you "Okay mate, for the match today I need you to get a light bulb, a long extension cord and to put it in your bag." The one where he talks about his heart issue as a kid and how bad he felt after the Man City game just seems like a bizarre talk for right before a match. It's a bit like the Messi "Don't fuck it up like in Rome" thing.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11884 on: November 21, 2024, 01:03:23 am »
Say no more..  ::)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/51PiL0jquRA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/51PiL0jquRA</a>
Offline farawayred

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11885 on: November 21, 2024, 05:18:19 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 20, 2024, 06:23:20 pm
Is it so the dog can teach the players to roll over and then play dead?
Don't be silly... It's the other way around. The dog can learn a thing or two...
Offline Hazell

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11886 on: November 21, 2024, 07:32:01 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 20, 2024, 08:02:43 pm
Whats his name? Winnot after the definition of to be successful or victoriousafter Winnie Mandela

:D
Offline capt k

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11887 on: November 21, 2024, 09:21:38 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 20, 2024, 09:26:41 am
The Shoop Shoop Alex Song.
may as well have been the "shoop shoop diddy what cumma cumma wang dang
Offline GreekScouser

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11888 on: November 21, 2024, 09:32:11 am »
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11889 on: November 21, 2024, 10:45:18 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on November 21, 2024, 09:32:11 am

:lmao
The more I look at that, the funnier it gets. A random hand peeking out here on the right... turns out it's Salt Bae's, spoiling his mate! ;D

(Btw, WTF is up with the "hand" thing? Looks way too in love with himself. You're wasting salt, ya twat!)

« Last Edit: November 21, 2024, 10:54:50 am by the_red_pill »
Offline SamLad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11890 on: November 21, 2024, 04:08:29 pm »
Those videos of Arteta remind me of a boss I had who could ramble for hours in meetings. He was completely in love with the sound of his own voice.  It was fucking agony. My mates once asked me how I managed to look interested for so long and why I made notes when he was going on and on and on so long.

Told them I was listening for words with a K in them and trying to make a sentence out of them.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11891 on: November 21, 2024, 04:14:02 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on November 20, 2024, 05:35:05 pm
You will enjoy this:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/whYj9kIhZXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/whYj9kIhZXA</a>

No way that's real.
Offline GreekScouser

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11892 on: November 21, 2024, 04:26:46 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on November 20, 2024, 05:35:05 pm
You will enjoy this:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/whYj9kIhZXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/whYj9kIhZXA</a>

...England lose 4-0
Offline rob1966

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11893 on: November 21, 2024, 05:30:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 21, 2024, 04:08:29 pm
Those videos of Arteta remind me of a boss I had who could ramble for hours in meetings. He was completely in love with the sound of his own voice.  It was fucking agony. My mates once asked me how I managed to look interested for so long and why I made notes when he was going on and on and on so long.

Told them I was listening for words with a K in them and trying to make a sentence out of them.

Our boss is basically David Brent
Offline rob1966

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11894 on: November 21, 2024, 05:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on November 21, 2024, 04:14:02 pm
No way that's real.

100% real, he's a fucking nutjob
Online JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11895 on: November 21, 2024, 05:43:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 21, 2024, 05:30:56 pm
Our boss is basically David Brent
So is Arteta

Or rather, a sinister David Brent
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11896 on: November 21, 2024, 05:45:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 21, 2024, 05:31:18 pm
100% real, he's a fucking nutjob

It looks like it's filmed in front of a dodgy green screen, though?

Strange footage.
Offline RJH

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11897 on: November 21, 2024, 06:07:02 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on November 21, 2024, 04:26:46 pm
...England lose 4-0

 ;D

Excellent reference
Offline rob1966

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11898 on: November 21, 2024, 06:42:24 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on November 21, 2024, 05:45:11 pm
It looks like it's filmed in front of a dodgy green screen, though?

Strange footage.

Its from the Arsenal All or Nothing fly on the wall documentary, posted this so you can see its not fake

4 mins in

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i8tk2dx3WL8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i8tk2dx3WL8</a>
Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11899 on: Yesterday at 09:47:55 am »
I hope the pick pocket and Edison are on the open top bus when they win the league .

Great pub quiz question though, what do Edison , salt bae and a pickpocket have in common.
Offline rob1966

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11900 on: Yesterday at 10:15:51 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:47:55 am
I hope the pick pocket and Edison are on the open top bus when they win the league .

Great pub quiz question though, what do Edison , salt bae and a pickpocket have in common.

Never going to happen then ;D
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11901 on: Yesterday at 01:44:39 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 14, 2024, 11:13:37 pm
Injuries tend to balance out. If a team has been injury free for a while, they'll have a season where they pick up more injuries than normal because the players aren't machines

Yeah the luck they had with injuries of the past two seasons was insane. There was no way they could replicate last season's freak combination of having a healthy squad, plus favourable refereeing and their opponents regularly not having their best players available.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11902 on: Yesterday at 01:51:23 pm »
Saka, Rice and co all training after their international break "injuries". Must have been with club doctors 24/7 working on their recovery to be ready for Forest, impressive dedication.
Offline slaphead

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11903 on: Yesterday at 02:07:38 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 01:51:23 pm
Saka, Rice and co all training after their international break "injuries". Must have been with club doctors 24/7 working on their recovery to be ready for Forest, impressive dedication.

Naaaahhh. They're injured. Really badly too. Did you see how Saka hobbled off that pitch. Anyway, have you not heard?  Arteta loves playing games with opposition managers and making them think players are fit when they're really not. If Saka and Rice get off that bus with their Lynx wash bags, they're not playing 
 
Offline GreekScouser

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11904 on: Yesterday at 02:13:51 pm »
Yeah by my count, that means they've got four fully fit players
Offline Ray K

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11905 on: Yesterday at 02:43:37 pm »
Ben White out for 'a few months'. I think he's gone to Turkey to get his tan topped up and his teeth whitened.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11906 on: Yesterday at 02:46:06 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:43:37 pm
Ben White out for 'a few months'. I think he's gone to Turkey to get his tan topped up and his teeth whitened.
Imagine the tan he'll have after he comes back though! Crisp  8)
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11907 on: Yesterday at 03:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:43:37 pm
Ben White out for 'a few months'. I think he's gone to Turkey to get his tan topped up and his teeth whitened.

So he doesn't want to play for England and now he doesn't want to play for Arsenal either
Offline Ray K

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11908 on: Yesterday at 03:27:32 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 03:23:22 pm
So he doesn't want to play for England and now he doesn't want to play for Arsenal either
Imagine how pissed off he'll be now that he has to bring his wash bag to every game home and away for the next couple of months when he knows he's not playing.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11909 on: Yesterday at 03:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:27:32 pm
Imagine how pissed off he'll be now that he has to bring his wash bag to every game home and away for the next couple of months when he knows he's not playing.

White brings this many wash bags to games...

Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11910 on: Yesterday at 11:59:11 pm »
https://goonertalk.com/2024/11/22/arsenal-handed-potential-title-boost-as-manchester-city-midfielder-mateo-kovacic-out-for-four-weeks/

Quote
Arsenal have been handed a fresh Premier League title boost as Manchester City are set to be without another midfielder for a while after manager Pep Guardiola announced that Mateo Kovacic is set to be out for around four weeks.

The reigning champions are already without Spain international midfielder Rodri for the remainder of the season, struggling in his absence and losing their last two league games, and being without another key player could be good news for the Gunners.

Kovacic has featured in all the 11 league games Man City have played in 2024-25, and being without the Croatian in midfield for the next six league games will be a massive blow.

Arsenal are four points behind them in the table, with nine points separating them from leaders Liverpool.

However, not many see the Reds as credible title challengers this term given that they have benefited from a forgiving run of early fixtures, with that complemented by a lack of injuries.

LOL
Offline child-in-time

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11911 on: Today at 12:03:29 am »
Apparently that's what it takes for them to feel content after the reality check they've had in the past month...
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11912 on: Today at 12:33:29 am »
However, not many see the Reds as credible title challengers this term given that they have benefited from a forgiving run of early fixtures, with that complemented by a lack of injuries. except the bookies who have us as favourites
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11913 on: Today at 12:42:14 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 12:33:29 am
However, not many see the Reds as credible title challengers this term given that they have benefited from a forgiving run of early fixtures, with that complemented by a lack of injuries. except the bookies who have us as favourites

Their level of delusion is hilarious ...
Offline 88_RED

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11914 on: Today at 05:52:34 am »
Online JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11915 on: Today at 07:03:29 am »
