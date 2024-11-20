« previous next »
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,262
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11880 on: November 20, 2024, 10:23:36 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on November 20, 2024, 10:19:21 pm
No its real. It's hilarious like but it's real. I love the line when he's talking about Thomas Edison- "light. If not it would be fucking dark if this guy would not have the idea to do that"
Imagine Arteta doing that twice. The players must be thinking what the

Twice you say?

Jurgen YNWA

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11881 on: November 20, 2024, 10:26:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 20, 2024, 10:23:36 pm
Twice you say?



haha. Still the best in the busines that one. Love it. And each time I see it I watch it multiple times then do the silly voice with the last one
Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,546
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11882 on: November 20, 2024, 10:29:50 pm »
I would not be able to keep a straight face if someone gave a team talk like that. 
Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,903
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11883 on: Yesterday at 12:54:58 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on November 20, 2024, 09:24:21 pm
Is this one of those deep fakes? Can't be real.  :o

Not only is it real, it is also basically the single most greatest teamtalk captured on video ever. The look on the players' faces is just hilarious. They're either trying not to laugh or they're going "WTF is he doing?". I watched  some of his other talks on Youtube a while ago, when I saw the light-bulb thing the first time, and there was another hilarious talk, but the light-bulb is still the best one ever. Just imagine you're his assistant and he tells you "Okay mate, for the match today I need you to get a light bulb, a long extension cord and to put it in your bag." The one where he talks about his heart issue as a kid and how bad he felt after the Man City game just seems like a bizarre talk for right before a match. It's a bit like the Messi "Don't fuck it up like in Rome" thing.
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,842
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11884 on: Yesterday at 01:03:23 am »
Say no more..  ::)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/51PiL0jquRA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/51PiL0jquRA</a>
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,589
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11885 on: Yesterday at 05:18:19 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 20, 2024, 06:23:20 pm
Is it so the dog can teach the players to roll over and then play dead?
Don't be silly... It's the other way around. The dog can learn a thing or two...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,547
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11886 on: Yesterday at 07:32:01 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 20, 2024, 08:02:43 pm
Whats his name? Winnot after the definition of to be successful or victoriousafter Winnie Mandela

:D
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,808
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11887 on: Yesterday at 09:21:38 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 20, 2024, 09:26:41 am
The Shoop Shoop Alex Song.
may as well have been the "shoop shoop diddy what cumma cumma wang dang
JFT 96

Online GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11888 on: Yesterday at 09:32:11 am »
Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,888
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11889 on: Yesterday at 10:45:18 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 09:32:11 am

:lmao
The more I look at that, the funnier it gets. A random hand peeking out here on the right... turns out it's Salt Bae's, spoiling his mate! ;D

(Btw, WTF is up with the "hand" thing? Looks way too in love with himself. You're wasting salt, ya twat!)

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:54:50 am by the_red_pill »
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11890 on: Yesterday at 04:08:29 pm »
Those videos of Arteta remind me of a boss I had who could ramble for hours in meetings. He was completely in love with the sound of his own voice.  It was fucking agony. My mates once asked me how I managed to look interested for so long and why I made notes when he was going on and on and on so long.

Told them I was listening for words with a K in them and trying to make a sentence out of them.
Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11891 on: Yesterday at 04:14:02 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on November 20, 2024, 05:35:05 pm
You will enjoy this:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/whYj9kIhZXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/whYj9kIhZXA</a>

No way that's real.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11892 on: Yesterday at 04:26:46 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on November 20, 2024, 05:35:05 pm
You will enjoy this:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/whYj9kIhZXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/whYj9kIhZXA</a>

...England lose 4-0
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,262
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11893 on: Yesterday at 05:30:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:08:29 pm
Those videos of Arteta remind me of a boss I had who could ramble for hours in meetings. He was completely in love with the sound of his own voice.  It was fucking agony. My mates once asked me how I managed to look interested for so long and why I made notes when he was going on and on and on so long.

Told them I was listening for words with a K in them and trying to make a sentence out of them.

Our boss is basically David Brent
Jurgen YNWA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,262
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11894 on: Yesterday at 05:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 04:14:02 pm
No way that's real.

100% real, he's a fucking nutjob
Jurgen YNWA

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11895 on: Yesterday at 05:43:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:30:56 pm
Our boss is basically David Brent
So is Arteta

Or rather, a sinister David Brent
Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11896 on: Yesterday at 05:45:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:31:18 pm
100% real, he's a fucking nutjob

It looks like it's filmed in front of a dodgy green screen, though?

Strange footage.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,881
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11897 on: Yesterday at 06:07:02 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 04:26:46 pm
...England lose 4-0

 ;D

Excellent reference
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,262
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11898 on: Yesterday at 06:42:24 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 05:45:11 pm
It looks like it's filmed in front of a dodgy green screen, though?

Strange footage.

Its from the Arsenal All or Nothing fly on the wall documentary, posted this so you can see its not fake

4 mins in

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i8tk2dx3WL8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i8tk2dx3WL8</a>
Jurgen YNWA

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,535
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11899 on: Today at 09:47:55 am »
I hope the pick pocket and Edison are on the open top bus when they win the league .

Great pub quiz question though, what do Edison , salt bae and a pickpocket have in common.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
