No its real. It's hilarious like but it's real. I love the line when he's talking about Thomas Edison- "light. If not it would be fucking dark if this guy would not have the idea to do that"Imagine Arteta doing that twice. The players must be thinking what the
Twice you say?
Is this one of those deep fakes? Can't be real.
Is it so the dog can teach the players to roll over and then play dead?
Whats his name? Win
not after the definition of to be successful or victorious
after Winnie Mandela
The Shoop Shoop Alex Song.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
You will enjoy this: <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/whYj9kIhZXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/whYj9kIhZXA</a>
Those videos of Arteta remind me of a boss I had who could ramble for hours in meetings. He was completely in love with the sound of his own voice. It was fucking agony. My mates once asked me how I managed to look interested for so long and why I made notes when he was going on and on and on so long.Told them I was listening for words with a K in them and trying to make a sentence out of them.
No way that's real.
Our boss is basically David Brent
100% real, he's a fucking nutjob
...England lose 4-0
It looks like it's filmed in front of a dodgy green screen, though? Strange footage.
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.75]