Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11800 on: November 14, 2024, 11:15:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 14, 2024, 11:10:27 pm
Lets face it, over the last two season they were incredibly lucky with the injuries. This season they have a normal number of injuries, and they are out of the title race after 11 games. It only shows that their squad depth is not that good ...
Lego Head has burned them out.

Quote from: Anthony on November 14, 2024, 11:06:38 pm
:no
;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11801 on: November 14, 2024, 11:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 14, 2024, 11:15:44 pm
Lego Head has burned them out.

Yup, I thought the same. I still don't understand why they've sold the likes of Smith Rowe, Balogun, Mavropanos and Willock, who would have provided them with the much needed depth ...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11802 on: November 14, 2024, 11:46:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 14, 2024, 11:24:18 pm
Yup, I thought the same. I still don't understand why they've sold the likes of Smith Rowe, Balogun, Mavropanos and Willock, who would have provided them with the much needed depth ...

To pay the bills mate.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11803 on: November 15, 2024, 07:44:19 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 14, 2024, 11:24:18 pm
Yup, I thought the same. I still don't understand why they've sold the likes of Smith Rowe, Balogun, Mavropanos and Willock, who would have provided them with the much needed depth ...

He's built a good team rather than a squad. Smith Rowe for example was back up to Odegaard who always played. Ofegaard finally picks up an injury and Smith Rowe was sold.

Like us they have a strong Academy. Arteta not proactive enough in bringing youngsters through.

Like Simeone he needs a settled side to carry out all his dark arts and anti football nonsense to the letter. A young lad might actually want to play football
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11804 on: November 15, 2024, 09:09:47 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 14, 2024, 11:10:27 pm
Lets face it, over the last two season they were incredibly lucky with the injuries. This season they have a normal number of injuries, and they are out of the title race after 11 games. It only shows that their squad depth is not that good ...

I think you'll find this season they've got an absolutely incredible number of injuries.

In their last game they were missing Calafiori AND Tomiyasu (their back up LB and third or fourth choice RB). Do you honestly have the arrogance of thinking that we could cope in a game with a full team, except for Tsimikas AND Bradley? We'd be crying out for a postponement. When they played Newcastle I think they were missing them two and Odegard. I can't even imagine what it must feel like to be missing two squad players and one starter for a game or two. It must just be the worst feeling in the world, helpless that your tremendous squad has been decimated in the most brutal and ruthless fashion and thats the sole reason you're dropping points. The only man who could possibly know how Arteta feels right now is Ped himself. If we'd been missing a player or two for the last few months I think we can all agree we'd probably be languishing down the table with the likes of Leicester, Ipswich and Man United.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11805 on: November 15, 2024, 09:39:36 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on November 15, 2024, 09:09:47 am
If we'd been missing a player or two for the last few months I think we can all agree we'd probably be languishing down the table with the likes of Leicester, Ipswich and Man United.
Have to agree. As Jaros will attest, it's only because we've had a fully fit squad all season that we are top of the league(s).
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11806 on: November 15, 2024, 12:04:54 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on November 15, 2024, 09:39:36 am
Have to agree. As Jaros will attest, it's only because we've had a fully fit squad all season that we are top of the league(s).
And a staggering run of easy fixtures.  And the refs coming out to bat for us.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11807 on: November 15, 2024, 02:55:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 15, 2024, 12:04:54 pm
And a staggering run of easy fixtures.  And the refs coming out to bat for us.

We still haven't played anyone.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11808 on: November 15, 2024, 02:56:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on November 15, 2024, 02:55:06 pm
We still haven't played anyone.

Pace fixtures don't count...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11809 on: November 15, 2024, 03:12:57 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 15, 2024, 12:04:54 pm
And a staggering run of easy fixtures. And the refs coming out to bat for us.
As they always do.

Oh, hang on. Didn't we have four red cards in our first ten games? Explains why we threw in the towel in November and never won anything.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11810 on: Today at 08:53:31 am »
🔴⚪️ Zinchenko reveals on his book Believe via The Athletic: I've seen Mikel Arteta tell injured players to come on the team bus and walk into the dressing room with their wash bag, to put the other manager off the scent.

Arteta loves to play games with the opposition!.

****
Yep, I'm sure Klopp had a couple of fellas at the entrance into the dressing rooms with walkie-talkies going 'Zinchenko has his wash bag with him, he's going to start him over Tomiyasu, quick, change to Plan B boss, Plan B!!'

Arteta's such an annoying try-hard c*nt. Those players must be so tired of his schtick.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11811 on: Today at 08:57:21 am »
My biggest takeaway from that is that Zinchenko has a book. Blimey.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11812 on: Today at 09:05:30 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 08:57:21 am
My biggest takeaway from that is that Zinchenko has a book. Blimey.
Named it after his favourite Cher song too.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11813 on: Today at 09:15:05 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:05:30 am
Named it after his favourite Cher song too.

Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11814 on: Today at 09:22:29 am »
When they get a manager that actually wants them to focus on football, instead of pick pocketing masterclasses and team dog grooming sessions, those players are going to be like the cows coming out of the barn after winter.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11815 on: Today at 09:25:36 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 09:15:05 am
Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves?
**Post has been removed at the request of RAWK lawyers**  :D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11816 on: Today at 09:26:41 am »
The Shoop Shoop Alex Song.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11817 on: Today at 10:02:45 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:53:31 am
⚪️ Zinchenko reveals on his book ‘Believe’ via The Athletic: “I've seen Mikel Arteta tell injured players to come on the team bus and walk into the dressing room with their wash bag, to put the other manager off the scent”.

“Arteta loves to play games with the opposition!”.

****
Yep, I'm sure Klopp had a couple of fellas at the entrance into the dressing rooms with walkie-talkies going 'Zinchenko has his wash bag with him, he's going to start him over Tomiyasu, quick, change to Plan B boss, Plan B!!'

Arteta's such an annoying try-hard c*nt. Those players must be so tired of his schtick.

Must have been annoying for Arteta. I bet he thought up that idea one day, then had to wait 6 months until one of his players was actually out injured.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11818 on: Today at 10:09:40 am »
I love the idea that he's tricking people. Ronaldinho had the elastico, Cruyff had the Cruyff turn, Bukayo Saka has the 'hobble off when you're not playing well'. Thats his signature. And I'm pretty sure its been a long time since anyone took any Arsenal injury news seriously.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11819 on: Today at 11:24:51 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:53:31 am
🔴⚪️ Zinchenko reveals on his book Believe via The Athletic: I've seen Mikel Arteta tell injured players to come on the team bus and walk into the dressing room with their wash bag, to put the other manager off the scent.

Arteta loves to play games with the opposition!.

****
Yep, I'm sure Klopp had a couple of fellas at the entrance into the dressing rooms with walkie-talkies going 'Zinchenko has his wash bag with him, he's going to start him over Tomiyasu, quick, change to Plan B boss, Plan B!!'

Arteta's such an annoying try-hard c*nt. Those players must be so tired of his schtick.

hahaha is that for real ?  Yeah like, managers nowadays dont work on their game plans all week. They don't go into the stadium knowing exactly what their job is , they wait until they see the other teams bus then decide how they will approach the game. At least his players are washing the publics and doing their teeth after games.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11820 on: Today at 11:29:47 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:53:31 am
🔴⚪️ Zinchenko reveals on his book Believe via The Athletic: I've seen Mikel Arteta tell injured players to come on the team bus and walk into the dressing room with their wash bag, to put the other manager off the scent.

Arteta loves to play games with the opposition!.

It kinda falls on it's face the minute they don't walk out to warm up with the team though. Or does he make them stand at the side of the pitch with their washbag too?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11821 on: Today at 12:18:14 pm »
It's hard to think a professional at the top of their game wouldn't be anything but mortified by some of Arteta's antics.  "But, boss, can't we just try to win by being better than them at football?"

Arteta needs to watch The Mighty Ducks.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11822 on: Today at 12:22:24 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:18:14 pm
It's hard to think a professional at the top of their game wouldn't be anything but mortified by some of Arteta's antics.  "But, boss, can't we just try to win by being better than them at football?"

Arteta needs to watch The Mighty Ducks.

I do wonder how the more expereinced players feel about antics like that like.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11823 on: Today at 12:28:31 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:22:24 pm
I do wonder how the more expereinced players feel about antics like that like.
or the ones who'd prefer to win by playing football as opposed to being told to act like shite for 90 minutes every game.

Jurgen made his players feel like they could beat anyone by playing their game, Legohead makes his feel like they need to cheat.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11824 on: Today at 12:28:38 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:22:24 pm
I do wonder how the more expereinced players feel about antics like that like.

I think thats probably a big reason why there's been no pushback so far. Most of their younger players have only ever played under him, or mostly. Zinchenko and Jesus played mainly under Ped, who I imagine does much the same in terms of stupid shit masquerading as mind games. But just has better players to make it seem like they actually work. Declan Rice was playing mainly under Moyes.... Partey played the vast majority of his career under Simeone so certainly won't be alien to him.

I'm not sure there's anyone there who has the stature to say 'why are we spending the day trying to pickpocket each other, shouldnt we be training?'
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11825 on: Today at 01:20:34 pm »
KRONKE: "Hey Mikel, just to let you know that some of our club legends are coming to watch the match against Liverpool"

ARTETA: "Hmm, I've got a cunning plan...tell Gus Caeser and Nigel Winterburn to bring their washbags...mu ha ha ha ha!"
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11826 on: Today at 01:21:06 pm »
Bet Legohead is crying into his tapas now that Ped has decided on another year at least working for Abu Dhabi
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11827 on: Today at 01:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:53:31 am
🔴⚪️ Zinchenko reveals on his book Believe via The Athletic: I've seen Mikel Arteta tell injured players to come on the team bus and walk into the dressing room with their wash bag, to put the other manager off the scent.

Arteta loves to play games with the opposition!.

****
Yep, I'm sure Klopp had a couple of fellas at the entrance into the dressing rooms with walkie-talkies going 'Zinchenko has his wash bag with him, he's going to start him over Tomiyasu, quick, change to Plan B boss, Plan B!!'

Arteta's such an annoying try-hard c*nt. Those players must be so tired of his schtick.

Weird, with such effective mind games, you'd think that they'd be even better this season now that they actually have some injuries to fool the opposition with.

If he spent as much time coaching his team to attack effectively as he did thinking of ways to discomfit the opposition, they'd probably be in a better position.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11828 on: Today at 01:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:53:31 am
🔴⚪️ Zinchenko reveals on his book Believe via The Athletic: I've seen Mikel Arteta tell injured players to come on the team bus and walk into the dressing room with their wash bag, to put the other manager off the scent.

Arteta loves to play games with the opposition!.

****
Yep, I'm sure Klopp had a couple of fellas at the entrance into the dressing rooms with walkie-talkies going 'Zinchenko has his wash bag with him, he's going to start him over Tomiyasu, quick, change to Plan B boss, Plan B!!'

Arteta's such an annoying try-hard c*nt. Those players must be so tired of his schtick.

And Shanks would have stood by the door saying to our lads..
Looks like that Sakas limping again, must have been clubbing it last night.
(The story Keegan tells about Bobby Moore and Shanks.)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11829 on: Today at 01:48:35 pm »
Arteta is such an odd chap.  I get the marginal gains stuff, but he's dived so far into it that it's having a detrimental effect on the team.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11830 on: Today at 01:55:16 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:29:47 am
It kinda falls on it's face the minute they don't walk out to warm up with the team though. Or does he make them stand at the side of the pitch with their washbag too?
Especially taking into account that Klopp used to watch the opposition warm-up before a game.

Tarkovsky humorously mentioned that everytime Kloppo used to come out and watch them before the game, many were on their nerves, feeling like he was judging them(just as players or perhaps for potential moves) and those who were carrying knocks were desparate to appear as fit as they could be, so as to avid being targeted or just perhaps missing the opportunity for a move! He'd feel Kloppo's gaze upon him and wondering- "Oh sh*. He's over there.. I need to look up for this!" ;D

That's a level of mindgaming and intimidation the likes of Arteta can't even get to... and it was so simple. No need to lie and mislead. Just watching a group of players warming up.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11831 on: Today at 01:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:53:31 am
🔴⚪️ Zinchenko reveals on his book Believe via The Athletic: I've seen Mikel Arteta tell injured players to come on the team bus and walk into the dressing room with their wash bag, to put the other manager off the scent.

Arteta loves to play games with the opposition!.

****
Yep, I'm sure Klopp had a couple of fellas at the entrance into the dressing rooms with walkie-talkies going 'Zinchenko has his wash bag with him, he's going to start him over Tomiyasu, quick, change to Plan B boss, Plan B!!'

Arteta's such an annoying try-hard c*nt. Those players must be so tired of his schtick.
WOW!! Genius.

What's next?? An organized night out where the team is eating a meal and being pickpocketed by professional thieves? To teach them a lesson on always watching their surroundings??

That would be next-level genius.



Oh.......
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11832 on: Today at 01:57:30 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:55:35 pm
WOW!! Genius.

What's next?? An organized night out where the team is eating a meal and being pickpocketed by professional thieves? To teach them a lesson on always watching their surroundings??

That would be next-level genius.



Oh.......

Instead of focusing on marginal gains, Lego Head chooses to focus on marginal loss... next level...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11833 on: Today at 01:58:41 pm »
It's good but I still think the pickpocketing story is my favourite example of Arteta's genius.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11834 on: Today at 02:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:58:41 pm
It's good but I still think the pickpocketing story is my favourite example of Arteta's genius.

Playing YNWA while they trained was pretty good too ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11835 on: Today at 02:00:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:55:35 pm
WOW!! Genius.

What's next?? An organized night out where the team is eating a meal and being pickpocketed by professional thieves? To teach them a lesson on always watching their surroundings??

That would be next-level genius.



Oh.......
Followed by a day out on the pitch, pretending they've been shot, with every challenge, so as to fool the ref...

Genius!
Re: Arsenal:
« Reply #11836 on: Today at 02:05:34 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:00:00 pm
Playing YNWA while they trained was pretty good too ;D
I did get right pissed off at their, "Arsenal!, Arsenal!, Arsenal!.." chant in our match at theirs.
They like stealing from us, and trying to rattle us, the twats. "Allez, Allez, Allez" wasn't enough.

Think that's the fans attempt at mindgames. Twats- just like their manager.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11837 on: Today at 02:17:07 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:42:07 pm
And Shanks would have stood by the door saying to our lads..
Looks like that Sakas limping again, must have been clubbing it last night.
(The story Keegan tells about Bobby Moore and Shanks.)

"Never mind Bobby Moore, there's a bunch of kids singing 'We'll be back soon' to an old bloke round the corner"
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11838 on: Today at 02:56:36 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:00:00 pm
Playing YNWA while they trained was pretty good too ;D

Oh yeah ;D
