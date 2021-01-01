« previous next »
Corrie Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:12:17 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:24:17 pm
Very true. Just look what he did for man united.

Unlike horse semen. That fucked them.
AshbourneRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:14:08 pm
Their next seven fixtures to the end of the year are handy enough. They should be able to go on a good run and pick up maximum points from those. Be interesting to see how they get on with them.
MBL?

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:25:13 pm
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 09:17:09 pm
Their turgid "style" of play won't be winning any of the big trophies.

I thought both teams were dreadful in that game.
It's exactly why they won't. They are good on their day but do not have the attacking power of us and City. Same as last season.

Thing is they look even more negative in their approach in games this season which is compounding it.
the_red_pill

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:55:52 pm
9 Points behind, and it's not even December yet. I'll take that!
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:58:00 am
5 of those 6 at home though and soon to be 6 out of 7. Shows how tough our fixtures will be in the second half of the season.
Huh? Our fixtures in the 2nd half, is a Duesy! Have you taken a look at it?
I can't remember a better run of 2nd half fixtures in a long time. It's there for the taking! All the big aways are also far apart.

And remember... some of the current top half, will have run into injuries and out of steam when we meet again.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:03:19 am
Troy Deeney with his usual brilliant insight:

"However, speaking on MOTD2, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney warned: Lose one more time and I think Arsenal are out of it. They are going to have to beat Liverpool home and away."

Erm, I'm sorry to tell you this, Troy, but...
Kalito

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:05:42 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:03:19 am
Troy Deeney with his usual brilliant insight:

"However, speaking on MOTD2, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney warned: Lose one more time and I think Arsenal are out of it. They are going to have to beat Liverpool home and away."

Erm, I'm sorry to tell you this, Troy, but...
It's unbelievable how so called professional pundits like that are given airtime ... not to mention get paid for it (!) ... absolutely fucking mindboggling ...
the_red_pill

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:05:52 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:03:19 am
Troy Deeney with his usual brilliant insight:

"However, speaking on MOTD2, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney warned: Lose one more time and I think Arsenal are out of it. They are going to have to beat Liverpool home and away."

Erm, I'm sorry to tell you this, Troy, but...
I hope they corrected him. ;D
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:29:13 pm
Rice and Saka badly injured according to Arteta.

Odegaard might not go either.
He's had to lie so many times.. They're "badly injured" this time around- not just injured.
I think that's his way of crying wolf- "No, I'm not joking. They're really injured now!" (Conveniently, just in time for the Internationals.)
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 07:23:37 pm
Last season they won 18 out of their last 19 league games.

It's still a young team, the same group. At one point they'll go on a run again. Odegaard unfortunately gives them a good balance.
As long as we handle our business they shouldn't catch us. 9 pts is still massive especially with them having to come to Anfield.
Something we've also done. In fact, we share the record with City- 18 consecutive wins.
We've got other consecutive wins, like 16, 15 etc...

This is still part of that same team and they all have that mentality.
Peabee

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:06:51 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:29:13 pm
Rice and Saka badly injured according to Arteta.

Odegaard might not go either.

I'd say it's 99% likely set-up so they miss the international matches.
MBL?

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:08:13 am
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 12:05:42 am
It's unbelievable how so called professional pundits like that are given airtime ... not to mention get paid for it (!) ... absolutely fucking mindboggling ...
He's also a certified prick that fella.
the_red_pill

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:18:03 am
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 11:12:17 pm
Unlike horse semen. That fucked them.
The horsesemen of the Apocalypse..
GreatEx

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 02:42:11 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:06:51 am
I'd say it's 99% likely set-up so they miss the international matches.

Oh no, didn't you see how many times they rolled over? You can't fake that.

Ahem... anyway, looks like after the break their only outs will be Tomiyasu and Tierney, who most probably forgot even played for Arsenal. Still brave as fuck, mind.
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 06:38:57 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:49:56 pm
Arteta: We were very unlucky. We have dominated one of the best teams in Europe but we dont get the results.

 ;D Not sure what game he saw to be honest, perhaps a past Chelsea - Arsenal game or something
One of the best teams in Europe

Is he only counting teams from the UEFA conference league in that statement?
Nick110581

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:33:46 am
They havent had many injuries.

Its a weird narrative.
boots

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:43:36 am
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 11:14:39 am
A draw would be perfect. A boring turgid draw with injuries and red cards. From a neutral point of view of course.

Job jobbed. Gooners mates think the world has ended and that they deserved 3pts from that.
GreekScouser

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 09:24:44 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:29:13 pm
Rice and Saka badly injured according to Arteta.

Odegaard might not go either.

Absolutely bizarre mindset to fake the injuries (and we know they'll all be fine to start their next league game) when they're needing to win a game. The whole ethos at that club has become fascinating, its shithousery but a lot of it is just for the sake of it and actually hampers them. It feels like having a couple of 'races' with Abu Dhabi has scrambed Artetas brain to the extent that he thinks its the only way he can beat them.
thaddeus

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 09:29:26 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:33:46 am
They havent had many injuries.

Its a weird narrative.
How dare you!! They had three back-up defenders missing against Chelsea and could only scrape together £30m and £20m defenders to sit unused on the bench.

I wonder if Carsley is from the school of "let's test them" when it comes to injuries.  Hodgson would have Rice and Saka running laps.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 09:30:50 am
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 09:24:44 am
Absolutely bizarre mindset to fake the injuries (and we know they'll all be fine to start their next league game) when they're needing to win a game. The whole ethos at that club has become fascinating, its shithousery but a lot of it is just for the sake of it and actually hampers them. It feels like having a couple of 'races' with Abu Dhabi has scrambed Artetas brain to the extent that he thinks its the only way he can beat them.

Yep, either nobody in the media is smart enough to clock it or too scared to say it but Arteta has put them in a doom loop. Only interested in set plays, cheating and trying to piss the opposition off and the players have jumped into it feet first and forgotten how to play football.
thaddeus

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 09:35:51 am
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 09:24:44 am
Absolutely bizarre mindset to fake the injuries (and we know they'll all be fine to start their next league game) when they're needing to win a game. The whole ethos at that club has become fascinating, its shithousery but a lot of it is just for the sake of it and actually hampers them. It feels like having a couple of 'races' with Abu Dhabi has scrambed Artetas brain to the extent that he thinks its the only way he can beat them.
I think Rice and Saka were genuine injuries.  I don't see Arteta dragging them off in such a close game as he generally runs his big players into the ground.  Odegaard smacks of Guardiola's tactic of using international breaks as a way of giving some of his players a rest.

I agree about Arteta seemingly getting obsessed about the 1% details.  Those tricks and grifts can get you over the line but they're mentally exhausting and I also think it sets a narrative with the players that they can only win because of such scheming.
