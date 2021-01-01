Troy Deeney with his usual brilliant insight:
"However, speaking on MOTD2, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney warned: Lose one more time and I think Arsenal are out of it. They are going to have to beat Liverpool home and away."
Erm, I'm sorry to tell you this, Troy, but...
I hope they corrected him.
Rice and Saka badly injured according to Arteta.
Odegaard might not go either.
He's had to lie so many times.. They're "badly injured" this time around- not just injured.
I think that's his way of crying wolf- "No, I'm not joking. They're really injured now!" (Conveniently, just in time for the Internationals.)
Last season they won 18 out of their last 19 league games.
It's still a young team, the same group. At one point they'll go on a run again. Odegaard unfortunately gives them a good balance.
As long as we handle our business they shouldn't catch us. 9 pts is still massive especially with them having to come to Anfield.
Something we've also done. In fact, we share the record with City- 18 consecutive wins.
We've got other consecutive wins, like 16, 15 etc...
This is still part of that same team and they all have that mentality.