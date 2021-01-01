Absolutely bizarre mindset to fake the injuries (and we know they'll all be fine to start their next league game) when they're needing to win a game. The whole ethos at that club has become fascinating, its shithousery but a lot of it is just for the sake of it and actually hampers them. It feels like having a couple of 'races' with Abu Dhabi has scrambed Artetas brain to the extent that he thinks its the only way he can beat them.



I think Rice and Saka were genuine injuries. I don't see Arteta dragging them off in such a close game as he generally runs his big players into the ground. Odegaard smacks of Guardiola's tactic of using international breaks as a way of giving some of his players a rest.I agree about Arteta seemingly getting obsessed about the 1% details. Those tricks and grifts can get you over the line but they're mentally exhausting and I also think it sets a narrative with the players that they can only win because of such scheming.