Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Goes to show how lucky there were last season with injuries, because their squad is really not great. As soon as you move outside 13 or so players and youre relying on the likes of Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus they struggle. Not to be too woe is me but if theyd had to deal with the level of injuries we had last season Id be surprised if theyd have finished in the top 4. Only a couple this season and its absolute crisis talk.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
They were also lucky last season with other sides getting injuries and suspensions when they played them.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 02:45:15 pm
Goes to show how lucky there were last season with injuries, because their squad is really not great. As soon as you move outside 13 or so players and youre relying on the likes of Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus they struggle. Not to be too woe is me but if theyd had to deal with the level of injuries we had last season Id be surprised if theyd have finished in the top 4. Only a couple this season and its absolute crisis talk.

yeah, no chance.

Thats the thing about them, a very good first 13-14, but if just 3 of 4 of those players are out, or just playing like shit, its a struggle. The shit Liverpool had last season would have ended Arsenal and Arteta. 
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Just woke up to that result... he-he...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:32:35 pm
Wonder if he'll change his approach now?  Getting called out as the new Mourinho and struggling to create in attack.

Last 5 away games arsenal have had only 37 shots.. only Brentford have a worse record....

Maybe they should stop parking the bus for a draw against title rival.....
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Are they Arteta out yet?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
When will it end Robbie?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Just seen the score. All I can say is...

AAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
They will fight for a Conference League spot by end of March
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Arsenal have done very well over the past couple of seasons taking City to the wire on both occasions. The thing with football though is that it quite often doesn't pan out the way you expect it to. Their fans would no doubt be expecting their side to give it another good go this season, & it may well turn out they will. However, there are certain factors that may well derail their hopes. The main one for me is that after coming so close - but with no cigar - how much is that going to affect them mentally ? We know ourselves how heart-breaking it is. But the one thing the players, & the fans, had, was a terrific coach who was/is an incredible motivator. That in itself was key to our title success in 2020 after coming so close the previous year. I just don't see that motivational, arms around the shoulder, hugging type in Arteta. He comes across as an angry 'hit them with a big stick' type of manager. Going to be interesting to see if he can get them back on track.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
-7...Mind the gap, lads.

Starting to get real cold.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 03:02:19 pm
Arsenal have done very well over the past couple of seasons taking City to the wire on both occasions. The thing with football though is that it quite often doesn't pan out the way you expect it to. Their fans would no doubt be expecting their side to give it another good go this season, & it may well turn out they will. However, there are certain factors that may well derail their hopes. The main one for me is that after coming so close - but with no cigar - how much is that going to affect them mentally ? We know ourselves how heart-breaking it is. But the one thing the players, & the fans, had, was a terrific coach who was/is an incredible motivator. That in itself was key to our title success in 2020 after coming so close the previous year. I just don't see that motivational, arms around the shoulder, hugging type in Arteta. He comes across as an angry 'hit them with a big stick' type of manager. Going to be interesting to see if he can get them back on track.

Losing the title to City with 99 points, winning the CL and then winning 26 out of the first 27 games to wrap up the league the next season is one of the most impressive feats ever by a team. Mentality monsters.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 02:56:50 pm
Just seen the score. All I can say is...

AAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Is that their recent form?
A = averahe
H = hilarious
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
If Chelsea and Villa win tomorrow, Arsenal are down to 6th 😄
Both are playing shite midtable teams
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 05:38:51 pm
If Chelsea and Villa win tomorrow, Arsenal are down to 6th 😄
Both are playing shite midtable teams
I'd rather them both draw. One team has a manager that is a Liverpool fan, the other cut his players loose to enjoy football.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 02:45:15 pm
Goes to show how lucky there were last season with injuries, because their squad is really not great. As soon as you move outside 13 or so players and youre relying on the likes of Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus they struggle. Not to be too woe is me but if theyd had to deal with the level of injuries we had last season Id be surprised if theyd have finished in the top 4. Only a couple this season and its absolute crisis talk.

Hardly unlucky with injuries this season. Missed Odegaard but it's one player.

Their heads have gone recently. Too focused on all the snide stuff and forgotten how to play football.

City are very beatable this season and that has to perk them up. We've got a decent gap to them at the moment with the away game there out the way.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
what injustice are they blame this one on?

Inter midweek and Chelsea away on Sunday. They'd better smarten up, or they'll be legging Arteta by Christmas
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
https://xcancel.com/aftvmedia/status/1852737796844527714?s=46

Moaning about their summer window. Quite surreal considering they won the most ambitious club in the league award on RAWK.

Take Odegaard out of that side and theyre a team of grocks relying on Saka or a set piece. Lots of functional players but very little stardust.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
I think BBA said theyd have won the league last year if Timber was fit. I assume hes been spectacular so far this season?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 05:56:46 pm
I think BBA said theyd have won the league last year if Timber was fit. I assume hes been spectacular so far this season?

I think he has woodworm.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 05:56:46 pm
I think BBA said theyd have won the league last year if Timber was fit. I assume hes been spectacular so far this season?

So basically the one injury they had all season.

How many could we point to?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Watch them splashing 100M  for Isak this January and he becomes their new Pepe
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:11:44 pm
Watch them splashing 100M  for Isak this January and he becomes their new Pepe

Isak is a quality striker.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:11:44 pm
Watch them splashing 100M  for Isak this January and he becomes their new Pepe
£750 million he's spent.

 :o
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:15:40 pm
Isak is a quality striker.
He is but just a gut feeling
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Arsenal free kicks were shite today. Hopefully Refs start calling fouls on them for their set ball shenanigans and they can't lean on them so much.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:15:40 pm
Isak is a quality striker.

He is a top player but it would be a massive tactical change to move from a false 9 in Havertz to a proper 9 in Isak, we all seen our struggles changing from Bobby to Darwin. Arteta uses Havertz as part of his tactical plan massively, its easy to see how toothless they are at times and assume its all down to the centre forward, for me its much more of a team issue, not having Odegaards brain and playmaking abilities is a much bigger problem than who their striker is. Not having creativity across the field really harms them, Merino and Rice arent decisive enough with the ball and their full backs arent outlets for them that can apply the finishing touches to moves. You see Havertz today and hes almost everywhere but centre forward, they arent as good as City to play with a proper focal 9 IMO, Artetas constructed a solid side that should still get 80-90 points and cause problems to anyone in Europe, but theyre too heavily weighted with defensive players, almost the opposite of us under Klopp where we probably needed 1-2 more.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Arteta out? Moyes in??
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: medley on Today at 06:26:58 pm
Arteta out? Moyes in??

Ten Hag is available. Southgate too :D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
They are never going to win a league with Arteta. Simple as that. An utter fucking nobody with a lucky season under his belt.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 05:38:51 pm
If Chelsea and Villa win tomorrow, Arsenal are down to 6th 😄
Both are playing shite midtable teams

They're 6th if they both draw!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Hopefully the 3 or 4 first teamers still fit are currently back at home safely and wrapped in cotton wool.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: AthleticClub on Today at 05:45:38 pm
what injustice are they blame this one on?

Inter midweek and Chelsea away on Sunday. They'd better smarten up, or they'll be legging Arteta by Christmas

Might be hard eventually to lego...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:45:17 pm
Odegaard is out so still an injury ravaged reserve team playing

Good news for them is they were trailing from the 12th minute so didn't suffer their customary 20-30 serious injuries per game.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:47:11 pm
Might be hard eventually to lego...

He'll be bricking it.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
I can't believe those absolute maggots haven't shown up this season on here after their crowing last year. As gutless as their manager.

Declan Rice is a very very good player, they are going to run him into the ground though. Haven't checked but I'd put money on him having played more mins and covered more ground than just about everyone in world football over the last year. It'll catch up with him
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
I just can't fathom why they haven't improved their attack.

You aren't going to win a title when Trossard and Havertz are 2 of your main attackers. Good players, sure, but no way near the level of a  Salah/Mane/Diaz/Bernardo Silva, Foden etc.

Their bench is also really average.

