Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11400 on: Yesterday at 02:48:24 pm »
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11401 on: Yesterday at 02:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:33:45 pm

Yes, Arsenal had two regulars (Saliba and Odegaard) out plus their new italian who has hardly played (and Saliba was his own fault for cheating)


Wait, we had two regulars (Allison and Jota) out, plus our new italian (Chiesa) who had hardly played.



Yeah, the reporting on Arsenal's injuries has been strange. Wonder where it's come from?
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11402 on: Yesterday at 03:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 02:20:05 pm
Been slightly out of the loop on this one. Is there a particular reason having two players injured constitutes a 'crisis' for Arsenal but no other club?

I believe when reporting injuries, the press use a Logarithmic scale based on the levels of paranoia of a fanbase and the ridiculousness of conspiracy theories they espouse.

Ergo... 2 injuries = crisis in this case.

:)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11403 on: Yesterday at 03:59:05 pm »
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11404 on: Yesterday at 03:59:42 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 03:59:05 pm
Is that a much younger Brick Top?

You wanna get sucked in son?
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11405 on: Yesterday at 04:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:59:42 pm
You wanna get sucked in son?

At least learn how sad my acculturation is progressing/regressing, I suppose...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11406 on: Yesterday at 04:02:47 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 03:59:05 pm
Is that a much younger Brick Top?

It is. His reaction to Partridge is the same I had to Paul posting a clip from that Arsenal 89 game!
Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11407 on: Yesterday at 04:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 04:02:47 pm
It is. His reaction to Partridge is the same I had to Paul posting a clip from that Arsenal 89 game!

 :lmao
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11408 on: Yesterday at 04:04:21 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 03:59:05 pm
Is that a much younger Brick Top?
Do you know what "nemesis" means? A righteous infliction of retribution manifested by an appropriate agent. Personified in this case by an 'orrible c*nt... me.
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11409 on: Yesterday at 04:04:44 pm »
Nothing wrong with Timber and Gabriel injury wise, Calafiori back soon. Saka missed one game (probably the only game he's ever missed).

It's pathetic the crying from them. If we get an injury it's always several weeks minimum.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11410 on: Yesterday at 04:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:04:21 pm
Do you know what "nemesis" means? A righteous infliction of retribution manifested by an appropriate agent. Personified in this case by an 'orrible c*nt... me.

Do you quote that to all 11 of your grandkids?
Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11411 on: Yesterday at 04:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 04:10:04 pm
Do you quote that to all 11 of your grandkids?
;D
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11412 on: Yesterday at 04:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 04:10:04 pm
Do you quote that to all 11 of your grandkids?
He gets the priest to say it at their baptisms.
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11413 on: Yesterday at 04:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:04:44 pm
Nothing wrong with Timber and Gabriel injury wise, Calafiori back soon. Saka missed one game (probably the only game he's ever missed).

It's pathetic the crying from them. If we get an injury it's always several weeks minimum.

The thing is, top clubs spend fucking millions on players to ensure they have a strong, competitive, squad. A couple of injuries shouldn't derail them. Not forgetting that Saliba wasn't injured, he was serving a ban, so that was all his fault really. 20 years ago we beat a brilliant Arsenal team 2-1 at Anfield despite not having one single main forward available because of injuries. Neil Mellor scored the winner 2 minutes into injury time. No crying or whinging from the Liverpool camp, or us fans, prior to the match though.
Offline tubby

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11414 on: Yesterday at 05:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:04:44 pm
It's pathetic the crying from them.

Uh huh.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11415 on: Yesterday at 06:30:26 pm »
They're now crying about Salah being offside for our second goal  ::) its just so embarrassing.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11416 on: Yesterday at 07:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 06:30:26 pm
They're now crying about Salah being offside for our second goal  ::) its just so embarrassing.

Please tell me he was.

I make it a point of principle when arguing with a certain Arsenal friend of mine to agree with all his complaints about injustice. I figured out a while ago that he becomes more miserable, not less, when I agree that an Arsenal goal was wrongly disallowed or a Liverpool goal wrongly awarded. I'm seeing him a fortnight's time, so I reckon the paint will not be dry yet. I've practically written my lines already. Virgil should probably have been sent off for assaulting Harvetz, Konate completely missed the ball and took out Martinelli for a clear pen, and Arsenal were wrongly deprived a goal in injury time for ...for what? I still don't know. Now I can add Salah being offside for the equaliser.

I'm thinking of adding an entirely fictitious interview that Arne Slot gave to LFC.tv tomorrow where he admitted that the referee seemed very biased in our favour.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11417 on: Yesterday at 09:06:35 pm »
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11418 on: Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:35:44 pm
Please tell me he was.

I make it a point of principle when arguing with a certain Arsenal friend of mine to agree with all his complaints about injustice. I figured out a while ago that he becomes more miserable, not less, when I agree that an Arsenal goal was wrongly disallowed or a Liverpool goal wrongly awarded. I'm seeing him a fortnight's time, so I reckon the paint will not be dry yet. I've practically written my lines already. Virgil should probably have been sent off for assaulting Harvetz, Konate completely missed the ball and took out Martinelli for a clear pen, and Arsenal were wrongly deprived a goal in injury time for ...for what? I still don't know. Now I can add Salah being offside for the equaliser.

I'm thinking of adding an entirely fictitious interview that Arne Slot gave to LFC.tv tomorrow where he admitted that the referee seemed very biased in our favour.

Brilliant!  :wellin
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11419 on: Yesterday at 09:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:35:44 pm
Please tell me he was.

I make it a point of principle when arguing with a certain Arsenal friend of mine to agree with all his complaints about injustice. I figured out a while ago that he becomes more miserable, not less, when I agree that an Arsenal goal was wrongly disallowed or a Liverpool goal wrongly awarded. I'm seeing him a fortnight's time, so I reckon the paint will not be dry yet. I've practically written my lines already. Virgil should probably have been sent off for assaulting Harvetz, Konate completely missed the ball and took out Martinelli for a clear pen, and Arsenal were wrongly deprived a goal in injury time for ...for what? I still don't know. Now I can add Salah being offside for the equaliser.

I'm thinking of adding an entirely fictitious interview that Arne Slot gave to LFC.tv tomorrow where he admitted that the referee seemed very biased in our favour.
Probably should add the non booking for kicking the ball away. And vvd prob have been serving a ban for something he did in the Chelsea game.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11420 on: Yesterday at 09:44:46 pm »
https://xcancel.com/itsredwhitearmy/status/1851131899340603533

They are Yorky...


Quote
This is the exact moment Trent Alexander Arnold plays the ball to Mo Salah leading up to Liverpools 2-2 equalizer.

Ive watched this back many times and I couldnt fail to notice that Mo Salah couldve actually been offside.

- Didnt the linesman see this given he was that close on the touchline?
- Did VAR check and clear this for goal?


Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11421 on: Yesterday at 09:47:22 pm »
Mo was offside, but it's meaningless since he didn't collect the ball.

need to practice shaking your head, puffing out your cheeks with "Man we got away with one there!"  :)
Offline Bread

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11422 on: Yesterday at 09:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:44:46 pm
https://xcancel.com/itsredwhitearmy/status/1851131899340603533

They are Yorky...

So just casually ignoring the fact that Trent actually in fact played the ball to Darwin Nunez.

Perfectly sane fanbase.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11423 on: Yesterday at 09:54:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:47:22 pm
...need to practice shaking your head, puffing out your cheeks with "Man we got away with one there!"  :)

 ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline emitime

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11424 on: Yesterday at 11:04:55 pm »
Also he's probably not even offside

https://i.imgur.com/1PeZKfU.jpeg
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11425 on: Yesterday at 11:14:42 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 11:04:55 pm
Also he's probably not even offside

https://i.imgur.com/1PeZKfU.jpeg

Yeah, but Yorky needs to sympathise with his Gooner mate - so the goal should deffo not have stood.  ;)

And maybe throw in a few theories about how the world is conspiring against the Arse.
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline SamLad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11426 on: Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm »
the ref - was from the NORTH of England!
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11427 on: Yesterday at 11:25:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm
the ref - was from the NORTH of England!

 ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #11428 on: Yesterday at 11:56:03 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:14:42 pm
Yeah, but Yorky needs to sympathise with his Gooner mate - so the goal should deffo not have stood.  ;)

And maybe throw in a few theories about how the world is conspiring against the Arse.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm
the ref - was from the NORTH of England!
And all their injuries are caused by scouse snipers.
