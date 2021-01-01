They're now crying about Salah being offside for our second goal its just so embarrassing.



Please tell me he was.I make it a point of principle when arguing with a certain Arsenal friend of mine to agree with all his complaints about injustice. I figured out a while ago that he becomes more miserable, not less, when I agree that an Arsenal goal was wrongly disallowed or a Liverpool goal wrongly awarded. I'm seeing him a fortnight's time, so I reckon the paint will not be dry yet. I've practically written my lines already. Virgil should probably have been sent off for assaulting Harvetz, Konate completely missed the ball and took out Martinelli for a clear pen, and Arsenal were wrongly deprived a goal in injury time for ...for what? I still don't know. Now I can add Salah being offside for the equaliser.I'm thinking of adding an entirely fictitious interview that Arne Slot gave to LFC.tv tomorrow where he admitted that the referee seemed very biased in our favour.