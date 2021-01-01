« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Corrie Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11400 on: Today at 02:48:24 pm


Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11401 on: Today at 02:49:28 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:33:45 pm

Yes, Arsenal had two regulars (Saliba and Odegaard) out plus their new italian who has hardly played (and Saliba was his own fault for cheating)


Wait, we had two regulars (Allison and Jota) out, plus our new italian (Chiesa) who had hardly played.



Yeah, the reporting on Arsenal's injuries has been strange. Wonder where it's come from?



A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11402 on: Today at 03:25:55 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:20:05 pm
Been slightly out of the loop on this one. Is there a particular reason having two players injured constitutes a 'crisis' for Arsenal but no other club?

I believe when reporting injuries, the press use a Logarithmic scale based on the levels of paranoia of a fanbase and the ridiculousness of conspiracy theories they espouse.

Ergo... 2 injuries = crisis in this case.

:)




afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11403 on: Today at 03:59:05 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 02:48:24 pm


Is that a much younger Brick Top?



Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11404 on: Today at 03:59:42 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:59:05 pm
Is that a much younger Brick Top?

You wanna get sucked in son?



afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11405 on: Today at 04:00:35 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:59:42 pm
You wanna get sucked in son?

At least learn how sad my acculturation is progressing/regressing, I suppose...



Corrie Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11406 on: Today at 04:02:47 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:59:05 pm
Is that a much younger Brick Top?

It is. His reaction to Partridge is the same I had to Paul posting a clip from that Arsenal 89 game!


afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11407 on: Today at 04:03:23 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 04:02:47 pm
It is. His reaction to Partridge is the same I had to Paul posting a clip from that Arsenal 89 game!

 :lmao



Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11408 on: Today at 04:04:21 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:59:05 pm
Is that a much younger Brick Top?
Do you know what "nemesis" means? A righteous infliction of retribution manifested by an appropriate agent. Personified in this case by an 'orrible c*nt... me.


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11409 on: Today at 04:04:44 pm
Nothing wrong with Timber and Gabriel injury wise, Calafiori back soon. Saka missed one game (probably the only game he's ever missed).

It's pathetic the crying from them. If we get an injury it's always several weeks minimum.



Corrie Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11410 on: Today at 04:10:04 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:04:21 pm
Do you know what "nemesis" means? A righteous infliction of retribution manifested by an appropriate agent. Personified in this case by an 'orrible c*nt... me.

Do you quote that to all 11 of your grandkids?


Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11411 on: Today at 04:11:32 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 04:10:04 pm
Do you quote that to all 11 of your grandkids?
;D


SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11412 on: Today at 04:27:40 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 04:10:04 pm
Do you quote that to all 11 of your grandkids?
He gets the priest to say it at their baptisms.


Oldmanmick

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11413 on: Today at 04:33:17 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:04:44 pm
Nothing wrong with Timber and Gabriel injury wise, Calafiori back soon. Saka missed one game (probably the only game he's ever missed).

It's pathetic the crying from them. If we get an injury it's always several weeks minimum.

The thing is, top clubs spend fucking millions on players to ensure they have a strong, competitive, squad. A couple of injuries shouldn't derail them. Not forgetting that Saliba wasn't injured, he was serving a ban, so that was all his fault really. 20 years ago we beat a brilliant Arsenal team 2-1 at Anfield despite not having one single main forward available because of injuries. Neil Mellor scored the winner 2 minutes into injury time. No crying or whinging from the Liverpool camp, or us fans, prior to the match though.


tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11414 on: Today at 05:02:25 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:04:44 pm
It's pathetic the crying from them.

Uh huh.



Lisan Al Gaib

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11415 on: Today at 06:30:26 pm
They're now crying about Salah being offside for our second goal  ::) its just so embarrassing.


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11416 on: Today at 07:35:44 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 06:30:26 pm
They're now crying about Salah being offside for our second goal  ::) its just so embarrassing.

Please tell me he was.

I make it a point of principle when arguing with a certain Arsenal friend of mine to agree with all his complaints about injustice. I figured out a while ago that he becomes more miserable, not less, when I agree that an Arsenal goal was wrongly disallowed or a Liverpool goal wrongly awarded. I'm seeing him a fortnight's time, so I reckon the paint will not be dry yet. I've practically written my lines already. Virgil should probably have been sent off for assaulting Harvetz, Konate completely missed the ball and took out Martinelli for a clear pen, and Arsenal were wrongly deprived a goal in injury time for ...for what? I still don't know. Now I can add Salah being offside for the equaliser.

I'm thinking of adding an entirely fictitious interview that Arne Slot gave to LFC.tv tomorrow where he admitted that the referee seemed very biased in our favour.


